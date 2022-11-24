Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Related
Atlanta Falcons could be undefeated if they made one cheap signing
The Atlanta Falcons have not had a terrible season by any means, especially when you compare them with how analysts viewed them prior to the season. They have won games and that is something they can build upon. However, they missed out — along with many other teams — on...
Parris Campbell pays tribute to Ohio State teammate Dwayne Haskins before MNF
Parris Campbell honored his former Ohio State teammate and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of Monday Night Football. Back in April, former Washington and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away at the age of 24. While he was doing some offseason training with Steelers teammates, Haskins was struck by a vehicle while walking on the side of a highway in Florida. The Steelers paid tribute to Haskins, with players wearing his No. 3 on their helmets for the entire 2022 season.
Jaguars player drags Urban Meyer while praising Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard has a clear soft spot for teammate Trevor Lawrence, but not so much for former coach Urban Meyer. Andrew Wingard is a familiar face on the Jaguars as he’s in the final stretch of his fourth season, and he’s clearly a friendly guy with his teammates as he praised quarterback Trevor Lawrence in a post-game interview. He simultaneously dragged former coach Urban Meyer.
Andy Reid benches Skyy Moore on special teams: Chiefs fans want more
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid removed Skyy Moore from his special teams role in a win over the Los Angeles Rams, but that change may not be permanent. Skyy Moore has struggled on special teams this year, which isn’t a role he’s necessarily used to from his time at Western Michigan. From Kansas City’s point of view, it’s a way to get Moore the ball in his hands, where he can be dynamic at times.
Could Cleveland carry an actual Major League Soccer team?
Cleveland is getting a Major League Soccer Pro Squad but can the team carry more?. As of right now, the local sports scene has five major to mid-major sports teams. The Cavaliers and Charge of the NBA and NBA G-Leauge, the Browns of the NFL, the Guardians of the MLB, and the Monsters of the AHL. These are the biggest sports squads in the city. Now, they’ll soon be joined by a sixth, a Major League Soccer squad coming in 2025.
Miami football 2023 commits continue Hurricanes dedication
After the Miami football team ended its disappointing season with a loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday 2023 Hurricanes’ commits reaffirmed their pledges via Twitter. Offensive tackle Frankie Tinilau, tight end Jackson Carver and wide receivers Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington all posted to Twitter. The Miami football program is...
FanSided
298K+
Followers
574K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0