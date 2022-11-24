Read full article on original website
The Best Cyber Monday Luggage Deals to Shop Before Traveling for the Holidays: Away, Samsonite and More
Whether you're visiting family this season or looking forward to a holiday getaway, the right kind of luggage can make or break your travel experience. Broken zippers, faulty wheels and cracked exteriors are all signs that it's time to invest in a new suitcase. Luckily, so many of our favorite luggage brands are offering Cyber Monday sales right now so you can upgrade your suitcase ahead of the holiday travel season.
ETOnline.com
The Fenty Beauty Cyber Monday Sale Is Here: Save 25% On Rihanna's Must-Have Makeup and Skincare
Fenty Beauty's Cyber Monday Sale is here just in time to refresh your beauty routine and stock up on your skincare favorites for winter. Super Bowl 2023 performer Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin huge sitewide sale for Cyber Week. The Fenty Beauty Cyber Monday Sale is offering 25% off everything from the cult-favorite brand. There are even some bigger deals on Fenty must-haves on sale for up to 60% off.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Augustinus Bader Moisturizer Is 25% Off at This Cyber Monday Sale
From Jennifer Aniston and Victoria Beckham to Kim Kardashian and Margot Robbie, celebs and beauty experts alike sing at the altar of Augustinus Bader — and it's no wonder. Backed by 30 years of stem cell research and innovation, the brand's transformative products, created by biomedical scientist and physician Prof. Bader, have garnered a cult following. Augustinus Bader’s moisturizers and treatments aren’t exactly budget-friendly, but for Cyber Monday 2022, the rarely discounted products are 25% off at Violet Grey's sale.
ETOnline.com
Save Up to 50% On Olaplex, Pat McGrath, and More With The 15 Best Deals from Sephora's Cyber Monday Sale
There are a lot of Cyber Monday beauty deals to choose from today, but Sephora's Cyber Monday Sale is too good to pass up. Right now, Sephora is offering up to 50% off beauty-must haves from Fenty Beauty, Kiehl's, Estee Lauder, Pat McGrath, and more. If you’re a Beauty Insider, you get free standard shipping with all your Cyber Monday steals as an extra perk.
ETOnline.com
Score $300 Off Peloton Bikes and The Peloton Tread Today With These Last-Minute Black Friday Deals
Black Friday shopping is in full effect this weekend with major discounts on top-rated items that we can't wait to add to our carts. As the colder months of fall and winter move our workout routines indoors, we're shopping for high-quality fitness deals to complete our home gyms. Peloton, one of the world's most popular and immersive stationary bikes, is on sale at Dick's Sporting Goods right now, with bikes for $300 off — but hurry to score this Peloton deal before it's gone tomorrow.
ETOnline.com
Kate Middleton’s Go-To Superga Sneakers Are Majorly On Sale for $30 at Amazon's Cyber Monday Event
Kate Middleton is often pictured wearing effortless flats or sensible black heels, but we all have that one pair of everyday shoes we slip on endlessly. For the Princess of Wales, those are her Superga sneakers. The pair of white, low top classic sneakers have been spotted on Middleton countless times — and better yet, they are currently 54% off at Amazon. For Cyber Monday, you can snag the 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker for just $30.
ETOnline.com
The Best Cyber Monday Mattress Deals to Shop Before They're Gone: Nectar, Leesa, DreamCloud, and More
We've officially entered the holiday shopping season and mattress brands are getting in the Cyber Monday spirit with massive sales. If you're searching for a new mattress, now is the best time to save on the big-ticket home essential. Whether you prefer a spring mattress, foam mattress or both in the form of a hybrid, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday mattress sales you can shop now — many of which also include steep discounts on sheets and pillows.
ETOnline.com
Ulta’s Holiday Beauty Blitz Is Offering Savings All Month Long With Up to 50% off Tarte, Lancôme and More
Just because Black Friday is over doesn't mean the pre-holiday sales have to end. Following Black Friday offerings on NuFace, Foreo, PMD and more, Ulta's deals on makeup, skincare, hair products and fragrance are still going strong with the Holiday Beauty Blitz. The month-long sale leads up to December 24 with weekly deals on all of your favorite brands.
ETOnline.com
Alo Yoga's Cyber Monday Sale Is Full of Must-Have Activewear Up to 70% Off — Today Only
If you're looking to refresh your workout wardrobe for this fall and winter, now's the time. Celeb-adored athleisure brand Alo Yoga's Cyber Week Sale just got better, and the savings are massive. Today only, you can get everything from Alo's famed Airlift Leggings to sports bras, puffer jackets, and pants for 30% off. This Alo Yoga sale now also has sale styles up to 70% off, so don't miss out on the chance to shop these major deals on activewear essentials and holiday gifts.
ETOnline.com
lululemon's Cyber Monday Event Is Here: Score the Best Finds from Leggings to Loungewear and Gifts
The time for holiday gift shopping has arrived, and one of the brands at the top of our wish list is lululemon. An authority in athletic and loungewear, lululemon is famous for its high-quality leggings, comfy joggers, and sweat-wicking workout essentials. To help make your gift shopping a little easier this year, lululemon is offering Cyber Monday specials now through November 28.
ETOnline.com
22 Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals to Shop Now: Charlotte Tilbury, Glossier, Ilia, and More
Cyber Monday deals are coming in hot with must-have beauty marked down to this year's lowest prices. There is no better time for a beauty overhaul than now. While many of us are busy freshening up our wardrobes, transitioning our skin, hair, and makeup essentials for cooler-weather staples is equally important. The only thing we love more than fall are unreal beauty deals, of course. We combed through the best Cyber Monday 2022 sales to find the can't-miss beauty deals actually worth shopping.
ETOnline.com
The 50 Best Cyber Monday Deals to Shop from Amazon Right Now: Save On Apple, UGG, Keurig and More
Cyber Monday deals at Amazon have officially dropped with massive discounts on thousands of items for the big holiday shopping week. Whether you're hunting down a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, tech gifts, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less this holiday season.
ETOnline.com
The Best Allbirds Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Now: Up to 50% off Sneakers, Apparel and More
Allbirds encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel — and they're loved by celebs including Sarah Jessica Parker, Blake Lively, Jessica Alba and more. Thanks to the Allbirds Cyber Monday Sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, cult-favorite sneakers and clothes made with sustainable materials. Allbirds rarely holds sales, but right now you can save on sneakers, running shoes and athletic wear in honor of Cyber Monday.
ETOnline.com
NuFace Facial Toning Devices and Skincare Sets Are 25% Off for Cyber Monday Right Now
NuFace facial toning devices are the TikTok-viral and Jennifer Aniston-approved tools designed to lift and tone your skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Celebrities and skincare devotees alike use the brand's microcurrent devices and skincare sets to to treat themselves to an at-home facial or face lift. Right now, you can grab every NuFace device and activator for 25% off during the NuFace Cyber Monday Sale.
ETOnline.com
TikTok-Famous Olaplex Hair Care Products Are Majorly Marked Down at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale
Whether you're already an Olaplex fanatic or you're new to the cult-favorite haircare line, you've probably heard of the brand. Olaplex has garnered huge popularity among celebs, influencers and hair professionals, and right now shoppers can save on Olaplex shampoo and hair treatments during Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale. Olaplex deals...
ETOnline.com
Deck The Halls With The Best Holiday Decorations and Christmas Trees from Wayfair's Cyber Monday Sale
Christmas is now right around the corner, meaning it's time to start thinking about holiday decor. To get your home ready for the holidays, the Wayfair Cyber Monday Sale has seasonal decor deals up to 80% off. Right now, you can save big on everything you need to deck out your home for the holidays. Score pre-lit Christmas trees you can use year after year for under $100, take over 50% off poinsettia and beaded berry-adorned faux fir wreaths, and enjoy major discounts on beloved ornaments and seasonal wreaths.
ETOnline.com
The Best Cyber Monday TV Deals at Amazon, Walmart and Samsung to Shop Before the Deals End
Cyber Monday is officially here and one of the biggest online retailers, Amazon, is slashing prices for huge TV deals across your favorite brands. If you are looking for a new TV to watch your favorite holiday movies on, Amazon has amazing TVs discounted right now. But – if you're ready for even better news – Amazon isn't the only company getting in on the Cyber Monday action, retailers like Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy also have competing TV deals that are certainly worthy of your attention.
ETOnline.com
Walmart's Cyber Monday is Here — Don't Miss The Best Deals On Tech, Home, Gifts and More
This year there's no more waiting in long lines or pushing inside crowded department stores trying to grab the best deals before they fly off the rack on Black Friday. Sit down and put your feet up, because this year you can shop the incredible savings of Cyber Monday deals online even after Black Friday. We are entering the final day of Walmart's Deals for Days, which allows you to shop steep holiday deals across all departments online and in stores.
ETOnline.com
Zendaya’s Cozy UGG Slippers Are 30% Off at Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Sale
If you've seen Zendaya stun on the red carpet, you already know she's a trendsetter, but the Euphoria star also makes waves off the red carpet, even in her UGGs. Right now, you can get 30% off her same cozy UGG slippers at Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale. The Euphoria actress...
ETOnline.com
The Best Cyber Monday Meal Kit Deals to Save You Time in the Kitchen: Blue Apron, HelloFresh, and More
At the end of a busy day, sometimes the last thing you want to hear is "What's for dinner?". For those who long for convenience, meal delivery kits arrive right at your door without compromising on freshness or quality. Not only do these services save a lot of time, they also provide more variety and introduce you to new meals outside the dinners you currently have on repeat. Even better, many of them are offering deep discounts and spring savings right now.
