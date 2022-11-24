ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Who the Miami Heat Could’ve Had: Indiana Pacers Forward Myles Turner

By Jayden Armant
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 4 days ago

NOTE: For the rest of the season, Inside The Heat will highlight a player the team had interest in during the offseason but was unable to close the deal. Today, we look at Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner had one of his best performances of the season Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, recording 31 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Turner’s dunk on Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels drew some noise from NBA fans as well.

Turner is averaging 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and a league-leading 2.8 blocks.

It’s hard for Heat fans not to think of what they possibly could have had with Turner. The team was rumored to trade for him in the offseason, but failed to make a move. Some were pleading for Turner to come to Miami after the team’s loss to the Pacers.

Heat forward Caleb Martin had his best game of the season against the Washington Wizards the same night. However, Martin's latest game is an anomaly. He is only averaging 10.4 points, five rebounds and 2.2 assists. In addition, many fans want more size in the starting lineup, which Turner would provide.

Turner could become a center, which would move Bam Adebayo to power forward. This would give Miami a big man at the five who can score.

Despite speculation, coach Erik Spoelstra is content with Martin in the starting lineup. He praised Martin’s effort after the Heat’s win against the Wizards.

“Caleb was really good down the stretch on both ends of the court.” Spoelstra said. “He’s really developing into a really unique winning basketball player. He does a lot of things that you can recognize if he scores 24, but he does a myriad of things you won’t recognize that don’t show up in the box score.”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Tyler Herro hoping to stay injury-free. CLICK HERE

Caleb Martin figuring out power forward position. CLICK HERE

.Caleb Martin improving as a 3-point shooter. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

LeBron James Has Blunt Reaction To Ohio State's Loss

LeBron James is a well-known Ohio State superfan. Naturally, the NBA superstar was not too pleased by the Buckeyes' performance in Saturday's home loss to the rival Michigan Wolverines. "Good Ole Old Fashion A** Kicking!!!" James wrote on Twitter. LeBron certainly isn't wrong. Despite entering the game as eight-point favorites,...
COLUMBUS, OH
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news

The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
BOSTON, MA
lastwordonsports.com

Bears Rising Star Sends Strong Message as Injuries, Losses Mount

By the time the clock struck triple zeros on the Chicago Bears (3-9) in Week 12, they had already lost more than a game. They have now dropped five in a row after falling on the road against the New York Jets 31-10. That ties them with the Los Angeles Rams for the second-longest losing streak in the NFL. They are only behind the Houston Texans whom they beat in Week 3.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner

Things are not always as they seem. That’s as true for NBA teams as it is for anyone else. Every team enters a season with expectations. Still, every year, teams both exceed and fall short of those expectations. For example, look at the Indiana Pacers this season. Mot expected...
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer suffers first double-digit defeat

The Duke basketball squad, under the direction of first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, never quite recovered from an 11-0 run by the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) midway through the first half of the Phil Knight Legacy championship bout in Portland, Ore., on Sunday afternoon. That ...
DURHAM, NC
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy