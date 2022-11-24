Read full article on original website
Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.Rooted ExpeditionsRiverside, CA
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
theregistrysocal.com
Advanced Real Estate Pays $41.5MM for 90-Unit Apartment Complex in Orange
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to public records, the property sold for $41.5 million, or about $461,111 per unit.) ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2022 – Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of Foxborough Apartments, a 90-unit apartment complex in Orange, California. The property was acquired by Advanced Real Estate of Irvine, California.
Moxy Hotel to Debut in Downtown LA; Feature 13 Restaurants, Bars, and Clubs
The Marriot-owned millennial-geared hotel will open early next year and bring with it two handfuls of food & booze-focused concepts
thebossmagazine.com
Where to Buy Salvage Cars in Los Angeles
Want a salvage car in Los Angeles? Try an online auction. A salvaged car is a car that is officially declared a total loss by an insurance company. These vehicles have been damaged or wrecked in an accident or natural disaster and need intense repair. As a result, salvage cars are typically sold at 20% to 40% less than their original value.
Witness Newport Beach’s Festive Boat Parade Illuminate The Coast This Christmas Season
One of the most warming experiences during the holidays is tradition. Since 1919, families from near and far always count on the annual Newport Beach Boat Parade as an annual festivity. This December, the event returns for its 114th year. For five magical nights, December 14 to 18, 2022 the Newport Harbor will illuminate the shore with the help of over 100 beautifully decorated yachts and boats of all sizes from 6:30 to 9:00 P.M. Guests can experience the parade in many fun-filled ways, from a family-friendly event on the sand, by boat, or even shore. In fact, you can view the parade from almost any place along the shore for free. Since this is a beloved tradition, it is highly recommended to arrive as early as possible to grab yourself a good spot. All city parking lots will be open throughout the parade to accommodate viewers. The boats aren’t the only one’s lighting up the sea. The parade will also have an exhilarating firework show from the Newport Pier at 6:15 P.M. on opening night, and on closing night on the Balboa Pier at 9 P.M.
CNBC
Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County
Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
nomadlawyer.org
Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Punk in the Park 2022: Day Two
On Sunday, November 6th the annual Punk in the Park Fest invaded Oak Canyon Park for the second day of beer, music and moshing. The fest provided another day of free beer tasting of more than 100 beers from dozens of differing breweries. Los Angeles based band, The Vulturas kicked...
New film highlights water struggle between rural high desert and LA
A new film about the transfer of water from the high desert to Los Angeles – called “Without Water” – has just been released on the internet. The film highlights the struggle between the community around Long Valley, which is between Mammoth and Bishop California – and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.
Walton Goggins Shares His Five Favorite L.A. Spots for Holiday Drinks
Walton Goggins is having a busy winter. The versatile leading man is filming a live-action adaptation of the hit video game Fallout, set to stream next year on Amazon Prime. Earlier in the year, he worked on the upcoming third season of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. And he just announced the launch of an equity crowdfunding round for Mulholland Distilling, the premium line of craft spirits he founded in 2017 with longtime friend and cinematographer Matthew Alper. In other words, he could really use a drink. Thankfully for him, this season happens to be the actor’s favorite time to grab a...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Builder’s Remedy May Shake Up Beverly Hills
On Oct. 20 real estate developer Leo Pustilnikov filed with the city of Beverly Hills plans to build a 16-story, 200-unit apartment tower on the 100 block of Linden Drive. The project defies city zoning law to say nothing of Beverly Hills’ careful development approval process. But Pustilnikov might...
cohaitungchi.com
Amazing Hikes With Views Found In The Inland Empire Area
Skip the hiking trails in Los Angeles and head to the Inland Empire area to experience hikes with the most stunning views. This is because much (but not all) of the Inland Empire, also called the IE, is located in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains. Here you can expect some zigzagging bends, trudging gently uphill for expansive views of the IE.
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog living
Dog and owner sitting by the lakePhoto byImage by Sven Lachmann from Pixabay. "You've got to be there for the long haul, no matter how long it is. That's the responsibility you take on — and it's 1000% worth it," stated Alex Wolf, per TODAY.com.
knock-la.com
Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer
It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
Irvine woman warns of potential scam involving Visa Vanilla gift card
An Irvine woman thought she had $500 loaded onto a Visa Vanilla gift card given to her a year ago. It was empty.
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Southern California Multifamily Markets Continue to See High Occupancy
Across the nation, multifamily assets continue to be a favorite property type for both investors and developers alike. This trend is no different in Southern California, where occupancy rates remain high. According to third quarter multifamily market reports from Colliers, both Orange County and the Greater Los Angeles area have...
NBC Los Angeles
Irvine Illuminated: ‘Hikari — A Festival of Lights' at Tanaka Farms
"Loosely translated, 'Hikari' means 'shine' in Japanese," shares the Tanaka Farms team, a beautiful experiential quality that is sought by so many as the holidays grow near. We're looking for a bit of Hikari, or shine, in our friendships, in our adventures, in the music we enjoy and gifts we share.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana man identified as the Thanksgiving Costa Mesa road rage shooter
The suspect who has been arrested in connection with the deadly Thanksgiving shooting that left one person dead and four others injured in Costa Mesa has been identified by police as 41-year-old Lee Walker of Santa Ana,. Walker was arrested early on Friday morning. The victim who died in the...
Winter Fest OC returns to Costa Mesa
Holiday magic returns to Costa Mesa on Friday for the first time in three years.Visit the winter wonderland at the Southland's largest winter festival, held at the OC Fair & Event Center from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1, 2023.For more information, visit the Winter Fest OC website.
MotorBiscuit
