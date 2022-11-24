ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tustin, CA

theregistrysocal.com

Advanced Real Estate Pays $41.5MM for 90-Unit Apartment Complex in Orange

(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to public records, the property sold for $41.5 million, or about $461,111 per unit.) ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2022 – Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of Foxborough Apartments, a 90-unit apartment complex in Orange, California. The property was acquired by Advanced Real Estate of Irvine, California.
ORANGE, CA
thebossmagazine.com

Where to Buy Salvage Cars in Los Angeles

Want a salvage car in Los Angeles? Try an online auction. A salvaged car is a car that is officially declared a total loss by an insurance company. These vehicles have been damaged or wrecked in an accident or natural disaster and need intense repair. As a result, salvage cars are typically sold at 20% to 40% less than their original value.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Witness Newport Beach’s Festive Boat Parade Illuminate The Coast This Christmas Season

One of the most warming experiences during the holidays is tradition. Since 1919, families from near and far always count on the annual Newport Beach Boat Parade as an annual festivity. This December, the event returns for its 114th year. For five magical nights, December 14 to 18, 2022 the Newport Harbor will illuminate the shore with the help of over 100 beautifully decorated yachts and boats of all sizes from 6:30 to 9:00 P.M. Guests can experience the parade in many fun-filled ways, from a family-friendly event on the sand, by boat, or even shore. In fact, you can view the parade from almost any place along the shore for free. Since this is a beloved tradition, it is highly recommended to arrive as early as possible to grab yourself a good spot. All city parking lots will be open throughout the parade to accommodate viewers. The boats aren’t the only one’s lighting up the sea. The parade will also have an exhilarating firework show from the Newport Pier at 6:15 P.M. on opening night, and on closing night on the Balboa Pier at 9 P.M.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CNBC

Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County

Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
COSTA MESA, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Punk in the Park 2022: Day Two

On Sunday, November 6th the annual Punk in the Park Fest invaded Oak Canyon Park for the second day of beer, music and moshing. The fest provided another day of free beer tasting of more than 100 beers from dozens of differing breweries. Los Angeles based band, The Vulturas kicked...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Walton Goggins Shares His Five Favorite L.A. Spots for Holiday Drinks

Walton Goggins is having a busy winter. The versatile leading man is filming a live-action adaptation of the hit video game Fallout, set to stream next year on Amazon Prime. Earlier in the year, he worked on the upcoming third season of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones. And he just announced the launch of an equity crowdfunding round for Mulholland Distilling, the premium line of craft spirits he founded in 2017 with longtime friend and cinematographer Matthew Alper. In other words, he could really use a drink. Thankfully for him, this season happens to be the actor’s favorite time to grab a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Builder’s Remedy May Shake Up Beverly Hills

On Oct. 20 real estate developer Leo Pustilnikov filed with the city of Beverly Hills plans to build a 16-story, 200-unit apartment tower on the 100 block of Linden Drive. The project defies city zoning law to say nothing of Beverly Hills’ careful development approval process. But Pustilnikov might...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Amazing Hikes With Views Found In The Inland Empire Area

Skip the hiking trails in Los Angeles and head to the Inland Empire area to experience hikes with the most stunning views. This is because much (but not all) of the Inland Empire, also called the IE, is located in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains. Here you can expect some zigzagging bends, trudging gently uphill for expansive views of the IE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer

It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Irvine Illuminated: ‘Hikari — A Festival of Lights' at Tanaka Farms

"Loosely translated, 'Hikari' means 'shine' in Japanese," shares the Tanaka Farms team, a beautiful experiential quality that is sought by so many as the holidays grow near. We're looking for a bit of Hikari, or shine, in our friendships, in our adventures, in the music we enjoy and gifts we share.
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

Winter Fest OC returns to Costa Mesa

Holiday magic returns to Costa Mesa on Friday for the first time in three years.Visit the winter wonderland at the Southland's largest winter festival, held at the OC Fair & Event Center from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1, 2023.For more information, visit the Winter Fest OC website.
COSTA MESA, CA
