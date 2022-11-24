Read full article on original website
Ravens' Harbaugh speaks with Jackson about offensive tweet
Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said he spoke with Lamar Jackson on Monday about the star quarterback's profane postgame tweet directed at a fan a day earlier, saying the language Jackson used was out of character. Jackson, meanwhile, insisted on Twitter that he did not intend to disrespect anyone's sexual orientation...
Vikings rookie CB Andrew Booth Jr. has knee surgery
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Rookie Minnesota Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. had knee surgery to repair meniscus damage and will be sidelined indefinitely, coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Monday. Booth was held out of Minnesota's win over New England last week because of his injury. The Vikings were waiting...
Texans brace for Deshaun Watson's return with Browns
HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson was a star with the Houston Texans. Then he became disgruntled and later disgraced. After sitting out an entire season, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. There, he has missed most of another as punishment amid sexual misconduct allegations. Come Sunday, he'll be...
Steelers RB Harris departs with abdominal injury vs. Colts
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was ruled out of the second half of Monday night’s game at Indianapolis with an abdominal injury. Harris appeared to get hurt early in the game but continued to play and scored the game’s first touchdown on a 6-yard run that made it 13-0. But the Steelers said he would not return shortly after the Colts scored their first touchdown less than two minutes into the third quarter.
Minnesota star Towns helped off with right leg injury
WASHINGTON (AP) — An uneven start to the season for the Minnesota Timberwolves turned even worse when Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington. He wasn't putting any weight on his right leg. The team now hopes the injury isn't too...
Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers
Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Browns' Watson back from NFL ban, clear to start in Houston
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson won't have a playbook for everything that lies ahead. The practices, meetings, film work, making handoffs, throwing passes for the Browns, all of that will be easy, second nature. The rest: protesters, heightened scrutiny and pointed questions, will be unscripted.
Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West.
Hurts has Eagles off and running toward best record in NFL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Rodgers entered the Packers' game against the Eagles as the reigning two-time NFL MVP. Jalen Hurts showed in the head-to-head matchup why he could be the one to take the award from Rodgers. Hurts cemented his status as a top MVP candidate with a game...
Chiefs lament more special teams blunders in win over Rams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs moved the ball well against the Los Angeles Rams between the 20s, though drives too often fizzled in the red zone, and their defense shut down a team missing most of its offensive playmakers. All good things from Sunday's 26-10...
Allen wants Saints focused more on execution than standings
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As difficult as Dennis Allen's first year as the Saints' coach has been, New Orleans could climb right back into the NFC South race by winning its next game. Just don't expect Allen to be touting that fact this week.
Relieved Bucs: Wirfs' injury not as bad as initially feared
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The news coming out of another disappointing loss to an opponent with a losing record was not as bad as it could have been for the first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs (5-6) not only continue to hold a slim lead in the not-so-imposing NFC...
Titans need to tweak offense to ease load on Henry, defense
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans must work through some offensive issues to relieve the pressure on both two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry and one of the league's stingiest defenses. A team that has been one of the NFL's best under coach Mike Vrabel scoring touchdowns inside...
QB switch does nothing to help improve terrible Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans benched Davis Mills for Kyle Allen this week with coach Lovie Smith saying the switch gave them their best chance to win against the Miami Dolphins. Instead, it led to yet another embarrassing loss in a season full of them to keep the...
AP source: Chiefs adding ex-Broncos RB Melvin Gordon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press, adding some much-needed depth with a player that was recently released from the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.
Mike White can make case he's the Jets' QB of now and future
Mike White is the present for the New York Jets. And maybe even the future. Sure, overreactions are part of the playbook on Mondays during the NFL season. But this might not qualify as such.
Falcons not as fortunate in one-possession games this season
ATLANTA (AP) — In what was supposed to be a rebuilding year, the Atlanta Falcons are 5-7 and still in the hunt for the NFC South title. The reality is they could be so much better if they weren’t 4-5 in one-possession games.
Panthers' Wilks building case to be full-time head coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks is building a solid case to become the next full-time head coach of the Carolina Panthers. And he’s doing it his way.
WATCH: Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard hits buzzer beater against Los Angeles Lakers
The Pacers rookie hit a ridiculous buzzer beater over LeBron James.
Raiders show signs of life after consecutive road victories
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders looked like they were falling apart two weeks ago. They had just lost at home to the Indianapolis Colts and a coach who was hired out of ESPN's studios. Quarterback Derek Carr became emotional in the postgame news conference, saying not all his teammates were fully committed. Wide receiver Davante Adams made similar comments.
