FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Arizona men’s basketball jumps to No. 4 in Associated Press Top 25

Arizona didn’t just come back from Hawaii with some extra hardware, it also returned to Tucson with a bunch of court cred after rolling through the Maui Invitational field. And, accordingly, a Top 5 national ranking. The Wildcats (6-0) have jumped 10 spots in the latest Associated Press Top...
Arizona’s Oumar Ballo named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Oumar Ballo didn’t just become a national sensation last week, he also put himself at the top of the list for the Pac-12’s Most Improved Player award. The first step is winning a conference weekly honor, which happened Monday when Ballo was named Pac-12 Player of the Week.
Kailyn Gilbert named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Arizona women’s basketball took home its first weekly award of the conference season when the media voted Wildcat guard Kailyn Gilbert Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. It was the first freshman of the week honor for an Arizona player since Cate Reese received the last of her three awards on Jan. 28, 2019.
3-star in-state linebacker Taye Brown commits to Arizona

The early signing period is right around the corner, and Arizona has added another piece to its 2023 class down the stretch. Although there was no public announcement, AZ Desert Swarm has confirmed that 3-star in-state linebacker Taye Brown has committed to the UA. Sitting at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds,...
Helena Pueyo leads Arizona women’s basketball to win over San Diego

Arizona women’s basketball went into the second straight game without starting point guard Shaina Pellington. After leaning on Kailyn Gilbert and Madi Conner in the first game, they went to Helena Pueyo and Maya Nnaji in the second to defeat San Diego 86-60 on Saturday. Pueyo scored a career-high...
