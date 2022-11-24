Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Kind Dentist Pays off Over $3,000 in Predatory Loans for Disabled Arizona Man Proving Kindness ExistsZack LoveArizona State
5 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
High Rated Restaurant Hit With 17 Health ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Jedd Fisch: Arizona’s roster to have ‘pretty substantial’ turnover ahead of 2023 season
Arizona had 18 players participate in pregame Senior Day activities ahead of the Territorial Cup win over ASU. Fourteen of those Wildcats still have eligibility remaining, including several starters. Until those players decide what to do, whether it be stay with the program or pursue other opportunities, Arizona is in...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball jumps to No. 4 in Associated Press Top 25
Arizona didn’t just come back from Hawaii with some extra hardware, it also returned to Tucson with a bunch of court cred after rolling through the Maui Invitational field. And, accordingly, a Top 5 national ranking. The Wildcats (6-0) have jumped 10 spots in the latest Associated Press Top...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona’s Oumar Ballo named Pac-12 Player of the Week
Oumar Ballo didn’t just become a national sensation last week, he also put himself at the top of the list for the Pac-12’s Most Improved Player award. The first step is winning a conference weekly honor, which happened Monday when Ballo was named Pac-12 Player of the Week.
azdesertswarm.com
That was a nice season for Arizona football, but next year must be even better
By any reasonable metric, this season was a success. Arizona went 5-7, with a 3-6 mark in the Pac-12. Three of their wins came against teams that finished with winning records – with one of them over a highly-ranked UCLA – and beat rival Arizona State. Consider the...
azdesertswarm.com
Kailyn Gilbert named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
Arizona women’s basketball took home its first weekly award of the conference season when the media voted Wildcat guard Kailyn Gilbert Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. It was the first freshman of the week honor for an Arizona player since Cate Reese received the last of her three awards on Jan. 28, 2019.
azdesertswarm.com
3-star in-state linebacker Taye Brown commits to Arizona
The early signing period is right around the corner, and Arizona has added another piece to its 2023 class down the stretch. Although there was no public announcement, AZ Desert Swarm has confirmed that 3-star in-state linebacker Taye Brown has committed to the UA. Sitting at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds,...
azdesertswarm.com
Helena Pueyo leads Arizona women’s basketball to win over San Diego
Arizona women’s basketball went into the second straight game without starting point guard Shaina Pellington. After leaning on Kailyn Gilbert and Madi Conner in the first game, they went to Helena Pueyo and Maya Nnaji in the second to defeat San Diego 86-60 on Saturday. Pueyo scored a career-high...
