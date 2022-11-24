ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Foodie News: Big coffee news for Durham (Nov. 25)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Got word this week that 321 Coffee is gearing up to open its first Durham location at 300 Morris St. Join the coffee shop and roastery for its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9:30 a.m. 321 Coffee is a coffee shop and roaster built on inclusion. They currently employ over 40 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). If you are not already familiar with them, get to know them here.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Some Raleigh-area plumbers say Thanksgiving is busiest time of year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many people were out shopping this holiday weekend, but plumbers in the Triangle area are keeping busy another way. Some say this is the busiest weekend of the year for them following the Thanksgiving holiday. “We ran probably about 50 or 60 calls yesterday, and...
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Heavy holiday traffic leaves some NC drivers frustrated

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The disappearing leftovers in the refrigerator are a reminder that the holiday weekend is coming to an end. And a busy travel weekend as well. If you've been on any of the highways throughout the Triad today, there is no mistaking the rush to get back home.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy