North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Billions in scholarships are available for high school studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
'Renewed interest in the store experience.' Black Friday brings shoppers back to Triangle stores
Of the 114.9 million potential Black Friday shoppers, 67% say they're planning to head in stores this year, according to the National Retail Federation.
Triad shoppers looking to spend big, while shopping small
BURLINGTON, N.C. — With Thanksgiving behind us, the holiday shopping season is well underway. Over the last few days, millions have shopped online or in the big box stores, hoping to snag a good deal. Today, was a bit different, it was a day to look outside the box,...
cbs17
Rain won’t stop them: Triangle shoppers head out early for Black Friday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thanksgiving is a time we have with family and friends to share and connect, but the day also rings in the holiday shopping season. Triangle shoppers woke up early Friday morning and headed to their favorite stores, despite the weather. Rain would not stop them...
cbs17
Triangle firms hope ‘Small Business Saturday’ helps them bounce back from pandemic, inflation
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Millions of small businesses are rolling out their best deals for “Small Business Saturday” and hoping it can help them as they bounce back from the pandemic while also dealing with inflation. Customers showed up before the doors opened at “The Zen Succulent”...
cbs17
Raleigh man ‘very grateful’ for $1.8 million lottery win with ticket bought on Thanksgiving
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man made a quick online purchase of a lottery ticket just before sitting down for his family Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. That $1 ticket turned into $1,860,203 for Matthew Huber, who learned Friday morning about his big win. Huber told lottery officials he...
cbs17
Taziki’s Mediterranean Café to open location in Holly Springs in late December, looking for team members
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A popular Mediterranean café is setting up shop in Holly Springs. Taziki’s Mediterranean Café will open its first Holly Springs location in late December, according to a news release. The chain already has three locations in Wake County, two in Cary and...
WRAL
Foodie News: Big coffee news for Durham (Nov. 25)
RALEIGH, N.C. — Got word this week that 321 Coffee is gearing up to open its first Durham location at 300 Morris St. Join the coffee shop and roastery for its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9:30 a.m. 321 Coffee is a coffee shop and roaster built on inclusion. They currently employ over 40 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). If you are not already familiar with them, get to know them here.
cbs17
Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
cbs17
Few delays, no cancellations at RDU Sunday despite rainy weather and 60K travelers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sunday after Thanksgiving is known for being one of the busiest travel days of the year. The Raleigh-Durham International Airport is expecting almost 60,000 travelers to fly though the airport on Sunday. The number shatters their single-day record by 9 percent, according to a...
cbs17
‘Best cities for singles’: Fayetteville ranks higher than Raleigh, Durham, new report says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville is the best city in North Carolina for singles, according to a new report from WalletHub. The report, 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles, ranked Fayetteville No. 64 out of 182 cities across the U.S. Raleigh was ranked No. 77 and Durham...
You may have to pay more for a live Christmas tree this year
Many consumer goods have been affected by the record inflation, and live Christmas trees are also on the list.
cbs17
Some Raleigh-area plumbers say Thanksgiving is busiest time of year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many people were out shopping this holiday weekend, but plumbers in the Triangle area are keeping busy another way. Some say this is the busiest weekend of the year for them following the Thanksgiving holiday. “We ran probably about 50 or 60 calls yesterday, and...
Heavy holiday traffic leaves some NC drivers frustrated
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The disappearing leftovers in the refrigerator are a reminder that the holiday weekend is coming to an end. And a busy travel weekend as well. If you've been on any of the highways throughout the Triad today, there is no mistaking the rush to get back home.
Raleigh soup kitchen in dire need of donations to feed hundreds of hungry men and women
RALEIGH, N.C. — After the hustle and bustle of Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- there's Giving Tuesday, a time to slow down and focus on volunteering and donating to those in need. One Raleigh soup kitchen says they are in dire need, as they try to help the...
Landfill fire in North Carolina triggers several complaints
Fire officials said smoke from the fire was now drifting across I-540.
VinFast, which is building huge plant in Chatham County, ships first vehicles to US
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – VinFast, the Vietnam-based electric vehicle manufacturer that’s chosen Chatham County for a new vehicle plant, has shipped its first 999 vehicles to the U.S. “The export of the first 999 VF 8s is a significant event for VinFast and Vingroup and a proud historical...
Carolina Coops: Father turns side hustle into a golden egg
Creedmoor business owner Matt DuBois is thankful for chickens this Thanksgiving. Dubois owns Carolina Coops which specializes in custom-designed chicken coops.
This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
$1 lottery ticket bought in North Carolina turns into $1.8M win in Thanksgiving Day drawing
Someone had a lot more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving... about $1.8 million more.
cbs17
How first responders can get a free Thanksgiving meal Sunday in Halifax County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders can get a free Thanksgiving meal on Sunday in Rocky Mount, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. It comes after many of them had to work on holiday and possibly miss dinner with their families to serve the community. Bethel...
