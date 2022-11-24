ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

TNT’s Rick Tocchet offers up his take on the Lightning

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W3tcD_0jMiX7y900
Lightning coach Jon Cooper gets kudos from TNT studio analyst Rick Tocchet, who used to be behind the Tampa Bay bench, for keeping his messaging fresh after winning two Stanley Cups. [ CHRIS O'MEARA | AP ]

TAMPA — After winning back-to-back Stanley Cups and reaching three straight finals, the Lightning have had more nationally-televised showcase games, from the heavily-plugged season openers to last season’s outdoor game in Nashville.

On Friday, the Lightning’s 8 p.m. home matchup against the Blues will be the second half of TNT’s Thanksgiving Showdown broadcast.

In advance of the game, we caught up with TNT studio analyst Rick Tocchet, an 18-year veteran as a player and former head coach, including two seasons with the Lightning (2008-10), to get his take on this year’s Lightning team. (Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kONki_0jMiX7y900
Rick Tocchet, currently a studio analyst for TNT, speaks during his induction ceremony into the Philadelphia Flyers' Hall of Fame in 2021. [ MATT SLOCUM | AP ]

We’re nearly a quarter of the way into the regular season. What have you seen from the Lightning so far?

With success, sometimes in the (salary) cap world you’re gonna get a chink in the armor. They have been the best franchise the last five, six years in wins, two Cups in a row. And when it’s a cap world, you have really good players and I think every year they’ve lost key pieces and eventually it’s going to catch up a little bit. What I see for this team, it’s caught up a little bit this year.

They’re a little bit inconsistent because they’ve had to stick guys in other roles and it’s going to take time. The one thing I see is that there’s not a lot of panic in their core guys — the (Brayden) Points and the (Steven) Stamkoses and (Nikita) Kucherov and (Victor) Hedman — you don’t see any panic in those guys even after a loss. And it comes from their coach. That’s what I marvel at.

They know that, “Hey, we just keep doing the right things, hopefully we develop some of these guys in different positions, some guys have been getting more ice time than they did in the past, and we’ll be okay in the end.” That’s what I see right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05arr3_0jMiX7y900
Andrei Vasilevskiy is a stalwart in net, but the Lightning have to be careful to not overwork him during the regular season so he's fresh for the playoff run. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

You mention that turnover. Are there any glaring surprises you’ve seen from this group in terms of personnel, good or bad?

It’s not glaring, but the bottom six, that’s what wins and loses you Cups, right? Obviously, the star players do, but I think if you asked the Lightning players, what was the difference and they’d say the bottom six. And I think that’s the one thing that they’re trying to develop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDoE9_0jMiX7y900

Can they typically develop those bottom six guys? Can they be guys that can change the momentum of a game, whether it’s a big hit, possession time or a goal? That’s it.

I keep a good watch on (goaltender Andrei) Vasilevskiy. He’s played a lot of hockey. Is he tired? I don’t know about the inside, so I kind of watch him a lot at the beginning of the year to see where he’s at, so he’s fresh down the stretch drive when they’re really going to need him.

The fatigue factor has been a common narrative with this team. What do you look for in evaluating that?

It’s hard to keep doing the right things and to do them over and over again. There’d be times when Tampa would lose a lead and in the past, they’d be able to lock it down. I don’t know if it’s a fatigue thing, a focus thing. I know (coach Jon Cooper) has a handle on that stuff.

Sometimes you’re gonna have uncharacteristic things that happen. And they’ve played a lot of hockey and it’s hard to keep pushing your top players every day to do the right thing. I have seen them blow some leads or let a team back in the game where in the past that never happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bxJIW_0jMiX7y900
Left wing Cole Koepke is among the new faces in the Lightning lineup this season. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

At this point, what’s the Lightning’s biggest obstacle in returning to a Stanley Cup final?

They’re the Tampa Bay Lightning, and they’ve also had this transition every year where they’ve lost people. And that’s a big part of it. That’s hard when you’ve got to constantly reload. One year, it might be three or four guys, one year might be two. But it’s a reload every year.

I think the hardest part for a coach, and Cooper’s done a masterful job of this, is keeping things fresh. You can’t always preach the same thing. The redundancy sometimes, I don’t want to use the word boring, but you need to bring up fresh things. I think Coop’s really good at that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hZ2wM_0jMiX7y900
Nikita Kucherov celebrates a goal against Carolina on Nov. 3 in Tampa. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

How would you describe right wing Nikita Kucherov’s game in one or two words?

Pressure player. When the heat’s on, that’s when he arrives. I love those types of guys. For me, when the heat is on, the plays he makes under pressure are just world class. Game 7s, overtimes. You’re down in the series and Game 3, he ends up with four points. That’s how I measure those types of players.

Not to discount every game, but sometimes I really don’t care that he’s not on his game on a (random) Tuesday night when you’re playing a lesser opponent. And I get it sometimes. When you’re a pressure player that always has pressure on you, it’s not like you’re taking the night off, but he just needs to breathe a little bit. It’s just the higher the pressure, the better he plays.

• • •

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning battle back to beat Sabres in overtime

BUFFALO — Given how much time the Lightning spent in their own zone, they were probably lucky to be tied with the Sabres midway through the third period Monday night. Then, things got a little crazy. After falling behind by two goals, Tampa Bay rallied to tie the game...
TAMPA, FL
ringsidenews.com

Ric Flair Parties It Up At Tampa Bar

Ric Flair may be considered the greatest of all time in pro wrestling, and respected by many in the business and fans alike. The “Nature Boy” has a reputation for hanging out and drinking the finest alcoholic beverages out there, and the latest spotting lives up to the legend.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida doctor uses laughing gas, sedatives to rape women during procedures, police say

Two women have come forward accusing a Florida cosmetic doctor of sexually battering them while they were sedated in a medical spa, authorities say. Dr. Eric Andrew Salata is facing two counts of sexual battery to a physically helpless person, according to jail records. The 55-year-old physician, who’s worked in the medical field for nearly 30 years, was arrested Monday night at the Pura Vida Medical Spa. He remains in the Collier County Jail as of Tuesday evening.
NAPLES, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa man convicted of bloody double murder, robbery in Hillsborough

A jury has found a 20-year-old Tampa man guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy and robbery, federal prosecutors announced Monday. Jy’Quale Samari Grable, Aquavious Smith and Elijah Bell drove to Valrico Station Apartments, 108 Valrico Station Road, the night of Dec. 22, 2020, to rob someone who lived on the third floor, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Disappointment seems inevitable for Tom Brady and the Bucs

They had the ball, they had the lead, they had the NFC South in their hip pocket. They had a ticking clock, they had a last-place opponent, they had cold beer in their future. Eleven games into the season, Sunday’s 23-17 overtime loss in Cleveland is the wakeup call you have been dreading. No matter how much faith you possess, the reality is inescapable.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

No. 16 FSU Seminoles, Jordan Travis beat Florida Gators

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis entered Friday night’s game against the Gators as one of the nation’s most underappreciated players. Not anymore. With the Black Friday schedule all to himself, Travis rushed for a pair of first-half touchdowns and made multiple Houdini-like escapes to lead No. 16 FSU to a wild 45-38 win over Florida. The Seminoles (9-3) snapped a three-game losing streak and kept their Orange Bowl chances alive when Trey Benson rushed for his third touchdown of the night —a game-winner with 4:06 left.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Vita Vea returns to Bucs practice after 2-day absence

TAMPA — The chances of Bucs nose tackle Vita Vea playing Sunday in Cleveland appeared to improve late Friday morning, when the 347-pound Pro Bowler made his first practice appearance of the week. Vea, absent the previous two days, has been nursing an unspecified foot injury. Coach Todd Bowles...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

UCF Knights outlast USF Bulls in ‘War on I-4′ thriller

TAMPA — No. 25 UCF scored a miraculous, one-handed touchdown catch with 20 seconds remaining to beat USF 46-39 Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Mikey Keene’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Alec Holler negated the Bulls’ remarkable rally and capped a frantic finish. When the last scheduled “War...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

‘Battle-tested’ Lakewood pulls away from Calvary Christian

CLEARWATER — Calvary Christian stayed stride for stride with Lakewood. Until the sprint turned into a marathon. That’s when the host Warriors — a young squad with limited numbers — started seeing some of their key performers battle cramps and other ailments. That’s also when the veteran Spartans found another gear, grinding down the Calvary defense en route to a commanding 63-42 victory in the Class 2M, Region 2 final.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tristan Wirfs’ injury not as serious as feared, report says

The Bucs might have captured one of their biggest breaks of this discombobulated season in the form of the initial prognosis of All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that Wirfs, whose ankle/foot injury Sunday against the Browns was so ghastly that Fox chose not to replay the footage, might only miss three or four weeks. The report indicated Wirfs suffered some ligament damage, but should avoid surgery barring a second opinion.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Nick Paul thriving as Lightning’s jack-of-all-trades

TAMPA — Nick Paul doesn’t take his strong start for granted, but it is the way he wanted to reward the Lightning for believing in him. Following a two-point night in Friday’s 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues, Paul has 15 points through the first 20 games of the season. His nine goals are second on the team, trailing only Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov, who have 10 apiece.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
85K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy