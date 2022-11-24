Deck the Park in Madisonville kicks off Thursday
MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville and the Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission will kick off the Deck the Park attraction on Thursday for the third consecutive year.
The event is free and includes a Christmas light drive thru, community Christmas trees, a 33-foot LED Christmas tree and a 40 passenger Ferris wheel and reindeer ride. Deck the Park will run nightly in Madisonville City Park from November 24 through January 1 from 4-9 p.m..Deck the Park in Madisonville
