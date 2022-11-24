ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

Deck the Park in Madisonville kicks off Thursday

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xB7Q_0jMiX4Jy00

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville and the Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission will kick off the Deck the Park attraction on Thursday for the third consecutive year.

The event is free and includes a Christmas light drive thru, community Christmas trees, a 33-foot LED Christmas tree and a 40 passenger Ferris wheel and reindeer ride. Deck the Park will run nightly in Madisonville City Park from November 24 through January 1 from 4-9 p.m..

Deck the Park in Madisonville

For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson holiday tradition shines bright 20 years later

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A tradition a little over two decades in the making continues on in Henderson. Around 22 years ago, homeowner Susan McVicar decided she wanted to do something special for the holiday season. Icicle lights had just come out, and it gave her the perfect idea. That year, all six houses along […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Event hopes to keep Evansville beautiful

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – Keep Evansville Beautiful (KEB) asks that people join them to keep the city litter free. For the first event, volunteers will clean the area from Green River Road South to Covert. KEB asks for people to meet at Ruler’s Parking Lot on South Green River Road. Officials say the event will go […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky College Student Decorates Houses For Christmas To Help Pay For School

One Kentucky College Student is taking advantage of his love for Christmas lights and talent for decorating and helping his parents to pay his way through school. Carter Hoagland, from right here in Owensboro has loved decorating for Christmas for several years now. Carter became Owensboro famous when he decided he would put up Christmas lights in the midst of COVID to bring cheer to such a dreary time.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

How to help around Tri-State ahead of Giving Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is recognized nationally as Giving Tuesday, a day that encourages people to give back in whatever ways they can. “It’s a simple idea: whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Family honored at Christmas parade

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long. Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to […]
GREENVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Boonville man injured in tree stand fall

WARRICK CO., Ind., (WEHT) – Indiana conservation officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred November 23 in Warrick County. The Indiana DNR says at around 2:06 p.m., Warrick County Dispatch received a call of a hunter being injured after falling from his tree stand near the area of State Road 61 and Square […]
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

The OCTC Foundation partners with Green River Distillery

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Together with Green River Distilling Co., the Owensboro Community and Technical College Foundation, Inc. has announced the establishment of the Green River 10 Scholarship. Officials say the Green River 10 scholarship will support the Owensboro community’s workforce with the creation of a scholarship fund that will promote diversity, equity, and inclusion […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Christmas at Panther Creek opening Friday night

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Christmas at Panther Creek will soon light up the holiday spirit. Officials say the event is celebrating its 19th anniversary, and the annual display consists of a 1.15-mile driving tour with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. This will go from November 25 to January 2, and the park is […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City PD receives heartwarming visit with decades of memories

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tell City Police Department says their offices received a very special visit Monday morning. Former Assistant Chief of Police Dave Cronin dropped in to share his stories and display some of his proudest moments through shadow boxes. Joining in 1966, Dave served the people of Tell City until he […]
TELL CITY, IN
14news.com

Crowds hit the town for Small Business Saturday in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The holiday season is in full swing, and with it comes deals, promotions, and shopping. “It’s really an incentive to get people out and shopping in the community, and spend that money locally,” said Kelsey Hargis, Community Enrichment Officer for Independence Bank. As Henderson...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

POW! helps Deaconess program with $15K grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Partnership of Women, also known as POW!, has completed its 10th annual grant cycle and chosen their top grant recipient. POW! announced at their annual dinner that the Deaconess Foundation Safe Babies Program was awarded $15,000. Officials say the project will help the Safe Babies program provide appropriate safe sleeping spaces […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

One person dead in Owensboro wood chipper accident, deputies say

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Monday night in an equipment accident. Deputies say a local tree trimming contractor was working when an employee became tangled and partially fell into a wood chipper. We’re told this happened at the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro. A 46-year-old man was dead […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Firefighters battle Evansville house fire started by plumber

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Department says a plumber accidentally started a house fire that took nearly an hour to extinguish Monday afternoon. At 12:03 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 2000 block of Harding Avenue after a house fire was reported by contractors working inside the home. Firefighters arrived and reported heavy […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Unexpected delays cause holiday travel pains in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Lately, it’s been busy on the roads and in the skies. Many Tri-Staters headed to their Thanksgiving destinations Wednesday night, on what is usually the busiest travel day of the year. But some drivers passing through Henderson had some unexpected delays. Utility crews spent several hours replacing cables along the Highway […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Aurora Evansville still looking for volunteers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Aurora Evansville is still looking for volunteers to help with Adopt-A-Client. According to Aurora’s website, Adopt-A-Client is a program where staff will provide family information to donors that includes a wish list and clothing sizes. However, to make this happen Aurora is requesting volunteers. Aurora is looking for: Volunteers to record […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police help blind veteran who lost everything

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– What began as a disappointment turned into a blessing. Now, a local blind veteran is thanking the Evansville Police Department for going above and beyond. Ron Williams walked to a gas station down the road from where he lives. He came home 20 minutes later to nothing. “Cups, plates, silverware, everything was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Small Business Saturday comes to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Main Street in Evansville was full of shoppers getting ready for the holidays. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District celebrated the 13th annual Small Business Saturday. Some stores were offering special deals for the day, while shoppers enjoyed some live music. Free tote bags were also given out. Yvon Lauren, a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
whopam.com

Shop Small Saturday welcomes good turnout downtown

Downtown Hopkinsville was bustling with shoppers, as people turned out to shop local as part of Shop Small Saturday. Businesses had deals and bargains, from East Ninth Street to East Fifth Street and every where in between, where folks were able to enjoy handcraft, locally made wares and food. Laura Faulker with the Downtown Renaissance District says the initiative—which was sponsored by J. Schrecker Jewelry—is all about showing those small businesses some appreciation for choosing to call Hopkinsville and Christian County home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy