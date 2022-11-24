ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcyb.com

Planning underway for 2023 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Preparations are now underway for the 2023 Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion music festival. The event is slated to take place September 8-10 in historic downtown Bristol. While those plans are in talks, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum is expected to attend a Bristol,...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Town hosts How the Grinch Stole Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Town of Jonesborough hosted How the Grinch Stole Jonesborough Saturday. The event included several storytelling sessions at the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum. Those attending got to meet the Grinch at the Christmas Taylor House. Kids and adults dressed in their favorite...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

Town of Jonesborough hosts "Christmas in Olde Jonesborough"

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jonesborough is kicking off Christmas with its' Christmas in Olde Jonesborough event. The yearly event includes free popcorn, hot chocolate, face painting and more. Several business were open with discounted prices. Kids and adults were dressed in their favorite Christmas attire. Organizers say the event...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

Town of Marion, Virginia hosts Small Business Saturday

MARION, V.a (WCYB) — Marion, Virginia among towns across the country hosted Small Business Saturday. Marion has partnered with American Express for years to celebrate shopping small. Signs were posted along several businesses to encourage buying local. Some places have extended hours as people shop for the holidays. Owners...
MARION, VA
wcyb.com

ETSU defeats UC San Diego, concludes UNLV Thanksgiving MTE

(WCYB) — ETSU played its final game in the UNLV Thanksgiving MTE, defeating UC San Diego 55-46 in Las Vegas. The Bucs finished in fifth place in the tournament. The Bucs defense was stellar, holding an opponent under 50 points for the fourth time in eight games. Three ETSU...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Sullivan County: Search for school board director continues

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The search for director of Sullivan County Schools is progressing. Deidre Pendley. CTE Director and an Assistant Principal for Bristol, Tennessee City Schools. To be able to provide the right programs, to be able to provide the individualized support that each student needs is...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Body of missing Clintwood man found, police say

NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — The Norton Police Department confirmed the body of Jason Keith Mullins was found Saturday. The 41-year-old Clintwood man had been missing for more than a week. Investigators say he was last seen at Norton Community Hospital. His body was found Saturday afternoon about a quarter...
CLINTWOOD, VA
wcyb.com

ETSU offensive lineman Austin enters transfer portal

(WCYB) — ETSU offensive lineman Blake Austin is the latest to enter the transfer portal. "My four years at ETSU is time I will always cherish and it would not have been possible without the incredible people I've had around me," said Austin in a tweet. "To the fans and Buc Nation, I thank you for the never ending support in my own hometown."
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Former ETSU guard Tim Smith to have jersey retired

(WCYB) — ETSU guard Tim Smith, the program's all-time leading scorer, will have his No. 5 retired on Saturday, Dec. 3 when the Bucs take on Jacksonville State. Smith totaled 2,300 points from in his four seasons wearing the blue and gold from 2002 to 2006. He led the Bucs to near upset wins in the NCAA Tournament in 2003 against No. 2 seed Wake Forest and in 2004 against No. 4 seed Cincinnati.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Johnson City Police Department investigating after shots hit house

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: Authorities have released new information following a shots fired report in Johnson City Sunday night. Police said a shots fired call came in at around 8:50 p.m. Officers discovered multiple rounds struck a house in the 500 block of Robinson Drive. Witnesses said an orange vehicle was in the area as a potential suspect vehicle.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy