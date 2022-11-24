ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cryptocurrency Terra Luna Classic's Price Increased More Than 10% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Terra Luna Classic's LUNC/USD price rose 10.1% to $0.00018. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 12.0% gain, moving from $0.00016 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $119.18. The chart...
Needham Maintains Buy Rating for Marvell Tech: Here's What You Need To Know

Needham has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Marvell Tech MRVL and lower its price target from $64.00 to $50.00. Shares of Marvell Tech are trading down 5.03% over the last 24 hours, at $43.12 per share. A move to $50.00 would account for a 15.97% increase from the...
First American Financial's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from First American Financial FAF. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 52 cents per share. On Wednesday, First American Financial will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 52 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Tesla Has Been The Most Profitable Stock For Short Sellers 2 Months In A Row

Tesla Inc TSLA shares have rallied 7.2% in the last five days, but Tesla continues to be one of the most profitable stocks in the market for short sellers. ORTEX Analytics released its monthly Short Interest Insights report this week and said Tesla was the most profitable stock in the market for short sellers for the second straight month in November.
Cryptocurrency The Sandbox Up More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, The Sandbox's SAND/USD price rose 3.03% to $0.61. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 8.0% gain, moving from $0.56 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $8.40. The chart below...
Looking At Shopify's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Shopify SHOP summing a total amount of $499,813. At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 167,040. What's The Price Target?. Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that...
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Johnson Controls Intl

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Johnson Controls Intl JCI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now

Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
Dollar General Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Dollar General DG showed a loss in earnings since Q2, totaling $526.17 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 0.41% to $9.46 billion during Q3. Dollar General reached earnings of $678.03 million and sales of $9.43 billion in Q2. What Is Return On Invested...
'I Won't Pay If You Don't Pay First': Angry BlockFi Customers Refuse To Settle Their Credit Card Debt After Bankrupt Firm Freezes Their Funds

BlockFi froze user withdrawals after going bankrupt, including millions part of a credit card rewards program. Credit card users are refusing payment until they gain back access to their funds. Some 87,000 credit card customers were locked out of their cryptocurrency assets after crypto firm BlockFi filed for bankruptcy in...
Affirm Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

Affirm Holdings AFRM brought in sales totaling $361.62 million during Q1 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 34.8%, resulting in a loss of $251.27 million. In Q4, Affirm Holdings brought in $364.13 million in sales but lost $186.40 million in earnings. What Is ROCE?. Earnings data...
