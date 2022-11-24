ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Downtown Bristol businesses expecting a bustling Black Friday

By Katherine Simpson
 4 days ago

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Business owners in downtown Bristol are preparing to kick off the holiday shopping season with a busting Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

Cheap Thrills Records on State Street is celebrating Record Store Day on Black Friday. They’ll have extended hours and exclusive releases, says owner Benny Holmes.

“There’s at least 40 new releases that are coming out and those are for independent record stores only,” Holmes said, “you won’t find these in Target, Walmart, Best Buys, those are just for us.”

Holmes says Cheap Thrills has gifts for everyone from horror fans to Funko collectors.

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is hosting a holiday hangout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They’ll have hot chocolate, new merch on sale, a photo opportunity with Russell County-based 49 Winchester and a surprise announcement, said managing director Paula Hurt.

She said the event will have something for the whole family, including a visit from Country Santa for the kids.

If you can’t make it in person, the new merch and Black Friday special deals on Rhythm and Roots Tickets will be available online.

On Small Business Saturday–State Street will take the spotlight.

Karen Hester, who runs Cranberry Lane and the Southern Churn, said she’s expecting a huge crowd.

“For the past couple of years, we’ve been affected by COVID and haven’t had quite the turnout. But we’re expecting a blowout this year, even with inflation,” Hester said.

She said Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are always special for her as families often stop by with out-of-town visitors.

“It’s like a reunion or a homecoming because we get to see these folks that come back to Bristol every year and spend time with us. So it’s an exciting time for us,” said Hester.

WJHL

