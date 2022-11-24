Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez Announces ‘This Is Me…Now’ Album
A lot can change in 20 years and Jennifer Lopez is ready to talk about all that has happened. Two decades after the release of This Is Me…Then, she is ready to release her ninth studio album, This Is Me…Now. “Heralding a new era of music for Jennifer...
Twitter Debates Masego, Devin Morrison & Fetty Wap’s Renditions Of ‘Yamz’
More than one year ago, Masego and Devin Morrison delivered a Thanksgiving-themed track called “Yamz.” Complete with a holiday-themed artwork and a video that garnered more than two million views on YouTube, the collaboration was deemed a success by many. One year later, Fetty Wap reemerged with his own rendition of “Yamz” called “Sweet Yamz.” The track quickly became a hit thanks to the virality of TikTok and Instagram.
Nippa Teases New Music Video
Nippa is undoubtedly one of the fastest-rising voices in R&B today. Less than two years ago, he emerged as an artist to watch by way of R&B Radar and he has steadily ascended to the top throughout the year. He’s earned co-signs from Jack Harlow, Boi-1da, BLXST and Craig David. Riding high off of the success of his 2021 self-titled EP, it appears that the U.K. artist is heading back into the lab and preparing to drop his next project.
Stormzy Releases Highly-Anticipated Third Studio Album
There are certain contemporary artists within Hip-Hop and pop culture that seem to command a certain amount of attention whenever they release a full-length body of work. Within the United States, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and a few others seem to have that ability or cultural caché. Overseas, Santan Dave and Stormzy are among a handful of artists that command that sort of attention. After releasing his sophomore studio LP and touring the world once again, it’s unclear when Santan Dave will drop a new body of work. Fortunately, there is a new LP from Stormzy in your DSPs today.
Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton Passes Away
Music executive and entrepreneur Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton has reportedly passed away. The tragic news was confirmed through his Instagram account on November 26, 2022. “It is with deep regret that we message to all family, friends and colleagues that Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton passed away while at his home on Friday, November 25. He was a beloved and devoted father, husband, son, brother and proud Brooklyn representative,” the statement reads.
The Winners’ Circle: Here Is The Complete List Of Winners At The 2022 Soul Train Awards
The 2022 Soul Train Awards were flooded with new and emerging talent. Coco Jones held down the Amplified Stage, Tems took home “Best New Artist” honors, Ari Lennox performed and Muni Long secured The Ashford And Simpson Songwriter’s Award. Alongside the crop of new and emerging artists, Jazmine Sullivan topped the “Best R&B/Soul Female Artist” category, Mary J. Blige won the “Certified Soul Award” and Xscape was honored. Above all else, a woman won the “Best Album of the Year” award for the fifth consecutive year. This time, Beyoncé’s Renaissance was the big winner. In fact, it marked her fourth victory in that particular category. For a complete list of winners at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, check out the list below.
Jennifer Lopez says split from Ben Affleck in 2004 was the ‘biggest heartbreak’ of her life
Jennifer Lopez has spoken out about her first split from now-husband Ben Affleck, calling it the “biggest heartbreak” of her life.The 53-year-old reflected on her relationship with the actor during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Monday. The interview came after she announced that she’ll be releasing a new album,This Is Me...Now, a follow up to her 2002 album, This Is Me...Then.During her interview with Lowe, Lopez reflected on her 2004 breakup with Affleck and how that “heartbreak” ultimately affected her career. They pair was briefly engaged in the early 2000s before calling the nuptials off.“Dude, I...
Swae Lee Hints At Joint Project With Post Malone
Swae Lee is no stranger to working with the biggest names in music. Throughout the last decade, he has worked with Drake, Travis Scott and many other chart-topping artists. Despite the number of collaborations that he’s released, he’s never released a full-length project with anyone other than his groupmate, Slim Jxmmi. Well, that may change in the future. During a recent interview with XXL, the chart-topping songwriter insinuated that he has a project with Post Malone in the works.
The Weeknd Teases The Next Leg Of The ‘After Hours’ Tour
The Weeknd has spent the last few months touring North America. Beginning July 14, he’s sold out venues such as MetLife Stadium, Ford Field, Soldier Field, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Allegiant Stadium, Most recently, he celebrated Thanksgiving by putting on back-to-back sold-out shows in Los Angeles, California at SoFi Stadium. Simply put, he’s a superstar. Now, he hopes to take his act overseas.
IDK Teases Follow-Up To Kaytranada Produced EP
This year, the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia area has managed to put out a number of great projects, including It’s Almost Dry by Pusha T and The Hurtbook by Pusha T. Virginia’s own Pharrell brought Something In The Water to the nation’s capital and Wale appeared alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Ambulance. Most recently, Masego worked with Fetty Wap to put a new twist on “Yamz” just in time for Thanksgiving. With all of that going on, the contributions of IDK cannot be forgotten.
Pusha T Postpones European Leg Of ‘It’s Almost Dry’ Tour
Pusha T will not be making his way through the streets of London, Paris or Amsterdam any time soon. During the holiday break, the Virginia native revealed that the European leg of his upcoming tour would be postponed due to production issues. “The Pusha T tour is postponed to 2023...
‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed Biopic Moves Forward
Former Featherweight Champion “Prince” Naseem Hamed is coming to the big screen! Deadline has revealed that Boiling Point actor Ray Panthaki and producer Daniel Khalili have acquired the rights to a film inspired by Nick Pitt’s sports biography, The Paddy & The Prince. Pitt’s work chronicles the relationship between Hamed and his mentor, Brendan Ingle, from their initial encounter in 1981 to boxing stardom.
Keke Palmer Previews ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Gig: ‘I Just Can’t Wait’
Keke Palmer is riding high following the success of her role in Nope and she is ready to take on her next challenge. On December 3, Palmer will host Saturday Night Live and she is incredibly excited about the opportunity. “I’m thrilled to the moon. I just can’t wait,” she...
Peacock Sets Premiere Date For Season Two Of ‘Bel-Air’
Class is in session at Bel-Air academy! Peacock has revealed that the second season of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reimagination will arrive on February 23, 2023. Picking up on the heels of the dramatic season finale, it appears that Will, Carlton and the entire Banks family are ready to take control of their own future choices.
Anthony Joshua Names His Three Favorite U.K. Rappers
Anthony Joshua has never run away from his love of music. Throughout his career, the former heavyweight champion has linked up with Meek Mill, recalled meeting Jay-Z and hung out with Drake. During a recent interview with Cee Valentina of Complex UK, the former heavyweight champion’s love of music was put on the hot seat.
Zyanna Calls On Leaf Ward For ‘Secret’ Visual
The city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a unique talent for merging the world of R&B and Rap. Back in the day, The Roots teamed up with Jill Scott for an unforgettable rendition of “You Got Me” off of the classic album, Things Fall Apart. More recently, Meek Mill teamed up with PnB Rock for “Dangerous” off of his Legends of the Summer EP. While rappers out the city of Brotherly Love do have a reputation for being gritty and tough, there is something about these types of tracks that showcases a different side of their artistry. As the city ushers in a new era of talent, Philly’s own Zyanna and Leaf Ward have added another track to the collection of R&B-Rap collaborations from the city.
Keke Palmer Hints At Potential Role In ‘Sister Act III’
It appears that Keke Palmer has landed her next major role. In a recent interview with Palmer insinuated that she may appear in Sister Act III with Queen Latifah. “I love that the rumors about me become so good that they become true,” she told Hollywood Life. “I’m gonna...
Singer, Actress Irene Cara Passes Away At 63
This week, critically-acclaimed singer and actress Irene Cara passed away at 63 years old. Cara reportedly passed away in her Florida residence, but a cause of death has not yet been determined. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family, I announced the passing of Irene Cara....
Will Smith Replies To Detractors Who Reject His Comeback Following Oscars Slap: ‘I Completely Understand’
For the first time since the 94th Academy Awards, actor Will Smith is hitting the media trail in promotion of his upcoming film, Emancipation. During a recent interview with the talented Kevin McCarthy of FOX 5 in Washington, D.C., Will Smith was asked about the infamous incident that occurred at the 94th Academy Awards. Specifically, McCarthy was curious to learn what Smith would say to those who feel he is coming back into the spotlight too quickly after the debacle. Without hesitation, Smith said that he understands how people may feel about him returning to the Hollywood spotlight.
Netflix Bumps Up ‘You’ Season Four Premiere
Christmas is still a month away, but Netflix is already putting a few gifts under the tree. During the November holiday break, the streaming service revealed that the first half of the fourth season of You would arrive a day earlier than originally anticipated. Originally, the Penn Badgley-led cast was scheduled to return to Netflix on Friday, February 10, 2023. Instead, the series will return to the streaming platform on February 9, 2023. While it is not a major shift, it is an improvement for You fans nonetheless. To top it all off, the second installment of the show’s fourth season will return one month later on March 9, 2023.
