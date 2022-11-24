The city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a unique talent for merging the world of R&B and Rap. Back in the day, The Roots teamed up with Jill Scott for an unforgettable rendition of “You Got Me” off of the classic album, Things Fall Apart. More recently, Meek Mill teamed up with PnB Rock for “Dangerous” off of his Legends of the Summer EP. While rappers out the city of Brotherly Love do have a reputation for being gritty and tough, there is something about these types of tracks that showcases a different side of their artistry. As the city ushers in a new era of talent, Philly’s own Zyanna and Leaf Ward have added another track to the collection of R&B-Rap collaborations from the city.

