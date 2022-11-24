Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas projected to face Utah in Alamo Bowl
It’s that time of year, and there’s a new bowl projection to note. 247Sports projects that the Texas Longhorns will meet the Utah Utes in the Alamo Bowl. From 247Sports: “Project Alamo Bowl to request Texas following its eighth win on Friday, a 38-27 victory over Baylor. Oklahoma State’s unexpected loss to West Virginia makes this one easy for game organizers, who get first dibs on who it wants from the Big 12 after the New Year’s Six. Utah was a preseason College Football Playoff hopeful before losing its opener at Florida. The Utes have a shot at the Rose Bowl if they win the Pac-12 next week against USC.”
Burnt Orange Nation
Steve Sarkisian responds to question about Xavier Worthy’s happiness at Texas
With multiple Texas Longhorns players having decisions to make about whether to use their extra season of eligibility, head coach Steve Sarkisian started his post-regular season meetings with those players on Monday. Other meetings may be even more important — making the re-recruiting pitch to players considering entering the NCAA...
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB: No. 23 Texas vs. Baylor Edition
In what ended up being the final game before Bowl season for the No. 23 Texas Longhorns, head coach Steve Sarkisian’s team decisively finished off their regular season on a high note against the visiting Baylor Bears with a 38-27 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The win marked the eighth win of the 2022 campaign, and served as an emphatic end to what can now only be viewed as a year of substantial improvement over last season’s 5-7 mark.
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Rewriting the record books on Senior Day
Against the Baylor Bears, it felt like the No. 23 Texas Longhorns would let another one slip through their fingers, sending the seniors out on a disappointing note rather than celebratory. Then, with the game on the line, Texas turned to its most consistent playmakers and capped their careers off...
Burnt Orange Nation
Watch: Steve Sarkisian speaks following the home finale
The Texas Longhorns managed to overcome a late-game deficit against the Baylor Bears by leaning into what they do best, closing the regular season out on a high note. The Longhorns nearly fumbled the game away after a late-game strip sack, but put the ball in the hands of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson to seal the game and put an exclamation point on two storied careers. Texas now waits to see its bowl future in Year Two under Steve Sarkisian, with a likely trip to the Alamo Bowl in the cards for them.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas OG Cole Hutson suffered ankle injury against Baylor
Texas Longhorns right guard Cole Hutson suffered an ankle injury in the second half of Friday’s win over the Baylor Bears, head coach Steve Sarkisian said on Monday. The news avoids the worst-scenario of a scary injury that happened when Hutson was rolled up on by another offensive lineman and resulted in the freshman remaining down on the field for several minutes and required a cart to transport him off the field.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 23 Texas vs. Baylor: Five observations and Sunday chat
The No. 23 Texas Longhorns concluded their regular season on Friday by taking down the Baylor Bears. By doing so the Longhorns gave themselves a shot to still make it to Dallas for a rematch with TCU, but Kansas State took care of business in Manhattan to secure their bid to the Big 12 title game.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas basketball moves to No. 2 in AP Top 25
With many of the top-ranked teams in college basketball losing over the holiday, including the top-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels losing twice, the Texas Longhorns moved up to No. 2 nationally in the AP Top 25 on Monday following two blowout wins in the Leon Black Classic last week to move to 5-0 on the season.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 4 Texas vs. UTRGV live updates: Horns lead 44-22 at halftime
The No. 4 Texas Longhorns got off to a fast start against the UTRGV Vaqueros on Saturday at Gregory Gym as four players scored eight or more points in the first half to take a 44-22 lead into the break. Guard Tyrese Hunter, the Texas floor general, got off to...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 4 Texas vs. UTRGV final score: Horns blow out Vaqueros, 91-54
The No. 4 Texas Longhorns got off to a fast start against the UTRGV Vaqueros on Saturday at Gregory Gym as four players scored eight or more points in the first half to take a 44-22 lead into the break and then cruised to a 91-54 win. Guard Tyrese Hunter,...
Burnt Orange Nation
Quick thoughts from No. 4 Texas’ 91-54 win over UTRGV
Another game, another dominant showing for the No. 4 Texas Longhorns as they cruised to an exciting 91-54 win over UT-Rio Grande Valley. Here are some quick thought from the action. I really like Dillon Mitchell’s game. He’s a work in progress offensively, of course, but there’s just so much...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 4 Texas vs. UTRGV gamethread
The No. 4 Texas Longhorns return to Gregory Gym on Saturday for a matchup against the UTRGV Vaqueros, a program winless in eight tries against the Longhorns. Tip is at 3 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network and this is your gamethread.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 4 Texas vs. UTRGV preview
Head coach Chris Beard and the No. 4 Texas Longhorns are undefeated and off to a hot start this season following last week’s blowout win over the then-No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs as they host the UTRGV Vaqueros at Gregory Gym on Saturday as part of the Leon Black Classic.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas offers 3-star edge Rylan Kennedy
Steve Sarkisian and his staff continue to turn over every rock when it comes to evaluating prospects for this cycle. They have already extended a few offers to some late rising seniors over the past month and they made another one yesterday after their win over Baylor. The Texas Longhorns...
Comments / 0