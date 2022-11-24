It’s that time of year, and there’s a new bowl projection to note. 247Sports projects that the Texas Longhorns will meet the Utah Utes in the Alamo Bowl. From 247Sports: “Project Alamo Bowl to request Texas following its eighth win on Friday, a 38-27 victory over Baylor. Oklahoma State’s unexpected loss to West Virginia makes this one easy for game organizers, who get first dibs on who it wants from the Big 12 after the New Year’s Six. Utah was a preseason College Football Playoff hopeful before losing its opener at Florida. The Utes have a shot at the Rose Bowl if they win the Pac-12 next week against USC.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO