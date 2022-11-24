Read full article on original website
VIDEO: DPS pursuit ends in rollover crash near I-17 and Thunderbird Road
Just before 1 p.m. Monday, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were alerted about a driver heading northbound. It's unknown why troopers began following the van.
Police investigating after man found dead in car in west Phoenix
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
AZFamily
Man dead after being hit by car on freeway in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being hit by a car on the freeway in Phoenix Sunday evening. On Monday, the man was identified as 36-year-old Brandon Lee Goldtooth. Around 7:30 p.m., Department of Public Safety officials responded to the I-17 and Northern Avenue for the report of a man lying on the road after being hit by a car. DPS says the collision temporarily blocked three lanes on the freeway, including the HOV lane.
Man found dead inside car with gunshot wound in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was found dead suffering from a gunshot wound in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded around 1:30 p.m. to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. The man was found deceased inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound,...
AZFamily
Woman found dead in west Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A maintenance worker at a west Phoenix hotel reportedly found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon. The worker called the police around 3:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no details about what led up to the shooting are available.
KOLD-TV
Missing Casa Grande woman found dead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an 83-year-old woman was found dead in the desert in Casa Grande on Monday, Nov. 28. According to Casa Grande police, Carol Jones was last seen alive at the Caliche Living Center at 1600 North Peart around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
AZFamily
Woman in wheelchair dies after being hit by a car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in west Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 6:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of a hit and run near 63rd Avenue and Palm Lane, north of McDowell Road. Officers arrived and found a woman in a wheelchair with injuries; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Phoenix parents arrested after toddler, 7-year-old allegedly ingest fentanyl
PHOENIX — Two parents have been taken into custody by Phoenix police after a 20-month-old child allegedly ingested fentanyl, records show. Michael Moore, 32, and Slawannie Parteh, 23, were arrested last Friday after their child was rushed to the hospital for possible exposure to a narcotic. Court records show...
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested after man fatally shot at Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX — A man allegedly involved in a fatal shooting at a Phoenix gas station was arrested Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the service area near Cave Creek and Bell roads around 1:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Investigation underway after man's murder in central Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man has died after being shot near Interstate 10 and 7th Avenue on Friday night, and Phoenix investigators are still looking for a suspect. Officers were called to St. Joseph's Hospital at around 10 p.m. on Nov. 25 where a man was being treated for a gunshot wound.
80-year-old Valley woman missing since May found dead
PHOENIX — An 80-year-old woman who's been missing since May was recently found deceased on the north side of South Mountain, officials said. Roberta Braden went out for a walk on May 1 and never returned to her Valley residence. Relatives said Braden had suffered from Alzheimer's. Phoenix police...
3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred in an area near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. Two of the people injured were identified to be Phoenix Police officers.
12news.com
Records reveal brutal new details of recent shooting at a Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX — Recently released court documents have given new details on an apparently calculated shooting outside of a Phoenix gas station that left one man dead over the weekend. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, Eduardo Quintero was seen by multiple witnesses shooting another man at a...
KOLD-TV
Police searching for suspect who reportedly shot, killed a man in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are searching for the suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man Friday night in Phoenix. Around 10 p.m., officers said they were called to a hospital where an adult man, later identified as Tecon Jackson, was being treated for a gunshot wound. Officers learned that the shooting happened near 7th Avenue and Culver Street and that Jackson was taken to the hospital by family members. Jackson later died from his injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Mesa early Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 25. "The driver remained on scene and the fire department...
KTAR.com
Police arrest suspect in stabbing death of 33-year-old man in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Police arrested and charged a man with murder in the stabbing death of a 33-year-old man in Phoenix late Saturday, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of an injured person near 27th and Montebello avenues around 9 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported a pedestrian accident on Friday. The accident occurred near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. According to the officials, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
ABC 15 News
MCSO: Two adults found dead in vehicle near MC 85 and Cotton Lane
GOODYEAR, AZ — A portion of MC 85 in the West Valley is shut down Friday due to a death investigation, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says. Around 9:20 a.m., deputies were called to check out a suspicious vehicle on the side of the road near MC 85 and Cotton Lane. Inside the vehicle, deputies found two adults who were dead.
KTAR.com
Weeknight closures on I-17 north of Phoenix will impede traffic for months
PHOENIX – Interstate 17 north of Phoenix will be closed several nights a week well into next year so crews can blast rocks to make space for new lanes. Segments of I-17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point will be closed in both directions two to three nights a week, Mondays-Thursdays, for the next eight months, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Monday.
KTAR.com
Southbound SR 143 to be narrowed to 1 lane for bridge work during the week
PHOENIX — Valley drivers should plan for extra time if they’re traveling on State Route 143 during the week as more bridge work will be underway. The southbound lanes of SR 143 will be narrowed to one lane between University Drive and Interstate 10 from 8 p.m. Monday to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, ADOT officials said.
