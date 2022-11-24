ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Man dead after being hit by car on freeway in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being hit by a car on the freeway in Phoenix Sunday evening. On Monday, the man was identified as 36-year-old Brandon Lee Goldtooth. Around 7:30 p.m., Department of Public Safety officials responded to the I-17 and Northern Avenue for the report of a man lying on the road after being hit by a car. DPS says the collision temporarily blocked three lanes on the freeway, including the HOV lane.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man found dead inside car with gunshot wound in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was found dead suffering from a gunshot wound in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded around 1:30 p.m. to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. The man was found deceased inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman found dead in west Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A maintenance worker at a west Phoenix hotel reportedly found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon. The worker called the police around 3:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no details about what led up to the shooting are available.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Missing Casa Grande woman found dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an 83-year-old woman was found dead in the desert in Casa Grande on Monday, Nov. 28. According to Casa Grande police, Carol Jones was last seen alive at the Caliche Living Center at 1600 North Peart around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman in wheelchair dies after being hit by a car in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in west Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 6:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of a hit and run near 63rd Avenue and Palm Lane, north of McDowell Road. Officers arrived and found a woman in a wheelchair with injuries; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect arrested after man fatally shot at Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX — A man allegedly involved in a fatal shooting at a Phoenix gas station was arrested Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the service area near Cave Creek and Bell roads around 1:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Investigation underway after man's murder in central Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man has died after being shot near Interstate 10 and 7th Avenue on Friday night, and Phoenix investigators are still looking for a suspect. Officers were called to St. Joseph's Hospital at around 10 p.m. on Nov. 25 where a man was being treated for a gunshot wound.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

80-year-old Valley woman missing since May found dead

PHOENIX — An 80-year-old woman who's been missing since May was recently found deceased on the north side of South Mountain, officials said. Roberta Braden went out for a walk on May 1 and never returned to her Valley residence. Relatives said Braden had suffered from Alzheimer's. Phoenix police...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police searching for suspect who reportedly shot, killed a man in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are searching for the suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man Friday night in Phoenix. Around 10 p.m., officers said they were called to a hospital where an adult man, later identified as Tecon Jackson, was being treated for a gunshot wound. Officers learned that the shooting happened near 7th Avenue and Culver Street and that Jackson was taken to the hospital by family members. Jackson later died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Mesa early Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 25. "The driver remained on scene and the fire department...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Police arrest suspect in stabbing death of 33-year-old man in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police arrested and charged a man with murder in the stabbing death of a 33-year-old man in Phoenix late Saturday, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of an injured person near 27th and Montebello avenues around 9 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MCSO: Two adults found dead in vehicle near MC 85 and Cotton Lane

GOODYEAR, AZ — A portion of MC 85 in the West Valley is shut down Friday due to a death investigation, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says. Around 9:20 a.m., deputies were called to check out a suspicious vehicle on the side of the road near MC 85 and Cotton Lane. Inside the vehicle, deputies found two adults who were dead.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Weeknight closures on I-17 north of Phoenix will impede traffic for months

PHOENIX – Interstate 17 north of Phoenix will be closed several nights a week well into next year so crews can blast rocks to make space for new lanes. Segments of I-17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point will be closed in both directions two to three nights a week, Mondays-Thursdays, for the next eight months, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Southbound SR 143 to be narrowed to 1 lane for bridge work during the week

PHOENIX — Valley drivers should plan for extra time if they’re traveling on State Route 143 during the week as more bridge work will be underway. The southbound lanes of SR 143 will be narrowed to one lane between University Drive and Interstate 10 from 8 p.m. Monday to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, ADOT officials said.
PHOENIX, AZ

