Read full article on original website
Related
‘There used to be waiting lists:’ Shortage of nurses, staff, plague hospitals in post-COVID recovery
Westfield State University has 130 students in its pre-licensure nursing program but could double that to 260, much to the relief of staff-starved hospitals in the Pioneer Valley and across the state. If only it had the students signing up for courses that lead, upon graduation, to jobs paying at...
NHPR
Once a haven for people sleeping outside, after fire, Pittsfield library bans loitering
After a fire broke out Nov. 21, the Berkshire Athenaeum, the public library in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, has changed its policy that allowed people to sleep near the building. Previously, the library had been a kind of haven for those without homes who sleep outside. The library entrance is topped by...
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore sauce
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood. “My mom had six kids and we just were so fascinated with the smells, the aroma,...
'Braver Angels' in Vermont Want to Change Political Discourse
Braver Angels, a national nonprofit that seeks to unite conservatives and progressives, has a new Vermont organizer and is holding a series of workshops as it seeks to gain traction in the state. State organizer Lincoln Earl-Centers recently held a training in Charlotte and plans more this winter in Shelburne...
WMUR.com
Swanzey community, Make-A-Wish foundation celebrate boy battling cancer
SWANZEY, N.H. — The Swanzey community showed support Saturday for a boy fighting cancer. The town hosted a parade for Connor Ponce, 4, including police officers, firefighters and Santa Claus. "It's a little bit that we can do to support this young man and his family going through a...
iBerkshires.com
Friends of the Pittsfield Senior Center Seek Volunteers
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends of the Senior Center is in need of more volunteers so it can provide more opportunities at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. "The Senior Center is a structure that is financed by the city of Pittsfield, but it's the friends that really support all the extra activities that take place in the Senior Center," said Friends' Treasurer Lea Morgan said.
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
WCAX
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
PHOTOS: Pink sunrise seen across western Massachusetts
22News viewers sent in photos of the sunrise in western Massachusetts Sunday morning.
Giving thanks for a postcard that just arrived after a 101-year journey
A Vermont family is grateful a Brattleboro letter carrier figured out how to deliver a 1921 postcard with a mysterious cross-country history. Read the story on VTDigger here: Giving thanks for a postcard that just arrived after a 101-year journey.
NECN
Tickets Now on Sale for NH Ice Castles
The Ice Castles in New Hampshire are reopening in January, and tickets officially go on sale Monday. The attraction announced last month it would return for a 10th season in North Woodstock. It typically opens in mid-January and remains open until early March. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 28...
wgbh.org
Where a dead moose draws a crowd in northern Vermont
When a moose arrives in Island Pond, one of its teeth gets put in a little envelope. Its ovaries go in a jar of alcohol. Hunters have to bring them in after they gut the animal in the field. It can be hard for them to identify the organs. “That's...
Phil Scott launches new equity initiative focused on Vermont municipalities
“These are all issues that could, in part, be addressed at the state and federal levels, but that absolutely have to be tackled at the local level as well if we really want to move the needle,” said Xusana Davis, executive director of the state’s Office of Racial Equity. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott launches new equity initiative focused on Vermont municipalities.
These holiday movies were filmed in New England
Many towns in Massachusetts are considered to be picturesque holiday communities. But if holiday charm is measured in Hallmark-esque movies, Connecticut takes the win.
travelawaits.com
12 Quaint Massachusetts Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas
New England has no shortage of towns that could be mistaken for a Currier & Ives print come to life, or, at the very least, the set of Gilmore Girls. All around the Northeast at Christmas, you can find plenty of cozy, light-strung streets to stroll, spiked cocoa in hand, but the largest density of holiday-ready villages is in Massachusetts.
This little known light show in Greenfield features 40 displays
Greenfield Light up the Fairgrounds kicks off Friday with three weekends of lights at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
hopkintonindependent.com
Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Luna
Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is Luna. “Gorgeous Luna traveled to us all the way from Florida after being found 20 feet down in a ravine. This survivor is finally ready to find a comfy, loving home to call her own!
franklincountynow.com
Local Residents Impacted By Cryptocurrency Scams
(Franklin County, MA) Law Enforcement agencies are warning residents of cryptocurrency scams that recently cost two Franklin County residents and a Hampshire County resident lost thousands of dollars. The details of the scam vary, but usually involve a caller claiming to be a law enforcement officer or a business representative...
Sean “Diddy” Combs purchases Greenfield cannabis company
Rapper, businessman, and entrepreneur Sean Diddy Combs has purchased Patriot Care, a Greenfield cannabis company, through the purchase of the parent company Colombia Care.
Comments / 0