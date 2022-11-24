ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore sauce

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood. “My mom had six kids and we just were so fascinated with the smells, the aroma,...
VERMONT STATE
iBerkshires.com

Friends of the Pittsfield Senior Center Seek Volunteers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Friends of the Senior Center is in need of more volunteers so it can provide more opportunities at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center. "The Senior Center is a structure that is financed by the city of Pittsfield, but it's the friends that really support all the extra activities that take place in the Senior Center," said Friends' Treasurer Lea Morgan said.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Jake Wells

Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month

woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
RANDOLPH, VT
NECN

Tickets Now on Sale for NH Ice Castles

The Ice Castles in New Hampshire are reopening in January, and tickets officially go on sale Monday. The attraction announced last month it would return for a 10th season in North Woodstock. It typically opens in mid-January and remains open until early March. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 28...
WISCONSIN STATE
wgbh.org

Where a dead moose draws a crowd in northern Vermont

When a moose arrives in Island Pond, one of its teeth gets put in a little envelope. Its ovaries go in a jar of alcohol. Hunters have to bring them in after they gut the animal in the field. It can be hard for them to identify the organs. “That's...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Phil Scott launches new equity initiative focused on Vermont municipalities

“These are all issues that could, in part, be addressed at the state and federal levels, but that absolutely have to be tackled at the local level as well if we really want to move the needle,” said Xusana Davis, executive director of the state’s Office of Racial Equity. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott launches new equity initiative focused on Vermont municipalities.
VERMONT STATE
travelawaits.com

12 Quaint Massachusetts Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas

New England has no shortage of towns that could be mistaken for a Currier & Ives print come to life, or, at the very least, the set of Gilmore Girls. All around the Northeast at Christmas, you can find plenty of cozy, light-strung streets to stroll, spiked cocoa in hand, but the largest density of holiday-ready villages is in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hopkintonindependent.com

Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Luna

Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is Luna. “Gorgeous Luna traveled to us all the way from Florida after being found 20 feet down in a ravine. This survivor is finally ready to find a comfy, loving home to call her own!
HOPKINTON, MA
franklincountynow.com

Local Residents Impacted By Cryptocurrency Scams

(Franklin County, MA) Law Enforcement agencies are warning residents of cryptocurrency scams that recently cost two Franklin County residents and a Hampshire County resident lost thousands of dollars. The details of the scam vary, but usually involve a caller claiming to be a law enforcement officer or a business representative...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA

