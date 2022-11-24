Pedestrian struck on I-70 West in Englewood is in critical condition, state patrol says

ENGLEWOOD — UPDATE @ 10:46 p.m.

A male, who has not been identified by name, reportedly is in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital after he was struck by two different commercial vehicles as he ran from the north into the westbound lanes of I-70 West, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The state patrol’s Dayton post received a call about 2:40 p.m. about a pedestrian who had been struck on the interstate. Butler Twp. EMS took the male to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

INITIAL REPORT

One man has been taken to the hospital after a pedestrian strike on Westbound Interstate 70 in Englewood Thursday afternoon.

Englewood crews confirm police and medics responded to the scene.

The crash was reported on Westbound I-70 near State Route 48 around 2:42 p.m., according to initial scanner traffic.

An unidentified black male was struck by a pair of semis but not directly, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers tell News Center 7.

The man has been transported to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

