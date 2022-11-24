ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

The potential dangers of buying prescription medicine online

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A warning from the Food and Drug Administration — double-check before you buy from an online pharmacy. There are unsafe websites on the web that offer deep discounts, often without a prescription. And according to experts, the drugs consumers are receiving are usually not approved by the FDA, are counterfeit and unsafe.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

World Aids Day: Jacksonville to show support, honor those who died from AIDS-related illness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Though World AIDS Day isn’t until Thursday, Dec. 1, there will be events throughout Jacksonville raising awareness about the illness all week long. The Jacksonville Red Initiative will turn Duval County red — lighting up the Acosta Bridge and the Florida Blue Riverside Towers — from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3 in recognition of World AIDS Day.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Long line greets Ware poll workers in only Southeast Georgia county to offer early voting Saturday in runoff

WARE COUNTY, Ga. – Early voting began Saturday in several Georgia counties for the runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The runoff election comes after neither candidate attained 50% of the vote for Georgia U.S. senator during the Nov. 8 election. Under Georgia law, they are required to go forward with a runoff on Dec. 6.
WARE COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location

JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Missing 7-year-old girl found safe, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An amber alert for a missing 7-year-old girl was canceled after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the girl and the 26-year-old woman were located Sunday night. Initially, an amber alert was issued shortly before 9:30 p.m. for the 7-year-old, who was believed to be in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Cost of Thanksgiving dinner up more than 20% this year: study

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thanksgiving is over but the cost of this year’s feast is still weighing heavy on pockets. Jennifer Cayanas lives in Jacksonville and says she cooked dinner for just her and her husband and even skipped out on turkey to save some cash. Instead, she says...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Dazzling Nights’ returns to Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens will transform once again into a stunning, winter wonderland for “Dazzling Nights.”. The three-quarter-mile interactive holiday experience will feature a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays, music and beautiful sculptures. The family-friendly adventure began on Nov. 27 and will...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy