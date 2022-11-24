Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park Police Department searching for suspect involved in Bestbet shootingZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Another Broken Egg restaurant to open in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Five Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Walmart Reopened after Police ActivityBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
The potential dangers of buying prescription medicine online
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A warning from the Food and Drug Administration — double-check before you buy from an online pharmacy. There are unsafe websites on the web that offer deep discounts, often without a prescription. And according to experts, the drugs consumers are receiving are usually not approved by the FDA, are counterfeit and unsafe.
News4Jax.com
Do you plan to apply for $3M in new federal rental assistance in Duval County?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville announced Monday that its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) has more than $3 million left to help Duval County residents who have been unable to pay their rent and/or utilities due to a loss of income related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications...
News4Jax.com
Duval County to open up applications for $3M in federal rental assistance funding this week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville announced Monday that its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) has more than $3 million left to help Duval County residents who have been unable to pay their rent and/or utilities due to a loss of income related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications...
News4Jax.com
World Aids Day: Jacksonville to show support, honor those who died from AIDS-related illness
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Though World AIDS Day isn’t until Thursday, Dec. 1, there will be events throughout Jacksonville raising awareness about the illness all week long. The Jacksonville Red Initiative will turn Duval County red — lighting up the Acosta Bridge and the Florida Blue Riverside Towers — from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3 in recognition of World AIDS Day.
News4Jax.com
Following Surfside condo collapse, Jacksonville councilman introduces new mandatory building inspection bill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond has introduced a bill that would impose new mandatory building inspections for Jacksonville in the wake of the Surfside building collapse last year that killed 98 people. Bill 2022-842 would require all condominium or co-op buildings over three stories tall and...
News4Jax.com
Attorneys for Aiden Fucci, teen accused in Tristyn Bailey’s killing, now want change of venue
Last week, attorneys for Aiden Fucci — the teenager accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey in St. Johns County — filed a motion, asking for their client to be moved out of the Duval County jail. Now — they’ve filed another motion, this time for a change of...
News4Jax.com
Atlantic Beach commissioners give thumbs up to ordinance prohibiting sleeping in public places
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – Atlantic Beach city commissioners voted unanimously Monday night in favor of a new ordinance that prohibits people from camping or sleeping in public areas of the city. Administrators said the previous ordinance was not compliant with federal case law. Those who don’t comply with the...
News4Jax.com
2 men arrested in connection to Walmart evacuation, temporary closure on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were arrested after the Walmart Supercenter on Collins Road near I-295 on Jacksonville’s Westside was evacuated Saturday evening and temporarily closed because of police activity. According to an arrest report, the pursuit started when Daevon Walker, 20, was spotted driving a black Chevrolet...
News4Jax.com
Friends say woman found dead after ‘domestic dispute’ was Jacksonville mother of 2
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 42-year-old woman died Friday night in the Edgewood Manor neighborhood in what police called a “domestic dispute.”. Friends on Sunday told News4JAX her name was Velvet Brown-Anderson. She left behind two children. The father of one of Anderson’s daughters spoke to News4JAX and said...
News4Jax.com
Long line greets Ware poll workers in only Southeast Georgia county to offer early voting Saturday in runoff
WARE COUNTY, Ga. – Early voting began Saturday in several Georgia counties for the runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The runoff election comes after neither candidate attained 50% of the vote for Georgia U.S. senator during the Nov. 8 election. Under Georgia law, they are required to go forward with a runoff on Dec. 6.
News4Jax.com
Walmart on Collins Road evacuated, temporarily closed for police activity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Walmart Supercenter on Collins Road near I-295 on Jacksonville’s Westside was evacuated Saturday evening and temporarily closed because of police activity. Police have not said exactly what happened inside and around the store on Collins Road. According to witnesses around 4 p.m., about a...
News4Jax.com
‘We want justice’: Sister seeks answers behind October shooting that killed her brother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a man shot and killed on Jacksonville’s westside in October is desperate for answers and hopes the police find the person who killed their loved one. Sherrod Freeman, 34, was identified by his sister as the man who was found shot and...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location
JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
News4Jax.com
List🎄🎅: Here are the best Christmas light displays & events around Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Are you ready to get into the Christmas spirit? News4Jax has compiled a list of the best light displays and events around our area. [Have a light display or event you would like to add? Send us the location in the comments section below or email CLuter@wjxt.com.]
News4Jax.com
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office saddened by captain killed in UTV crash
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the death of a long-time law enforcement employee, killed in a Saturday night crash in Fort White, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Just before 10:30 p.m., a 2017 Honda Pioneer was traveling east on Southwest Illinois...
News4Jax.com
Missing 7-year-old girl found safe, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An amber alert for a missing 7-year-old girl was canceled after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the girl and the 26-year-old woman were located Sunday night. Initially, an amber alert was issued shortly before 9:30 p.m. for the 7-year-old, who was believed to be in...
News4Jax.com
Cost of Thanksgiving dinner up more than 20% this year: study
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thanksgiving is over but the cost of this year’s feast is still weighing heavy on pockets. Jennifer Cayanas lives in Jacksonville and says she cooked dinner for just her and her husband and even skipped out on turkey to save some cash. Instead, she says...
News4Jax.com
‘Dazzling Nights’ returns to Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens will transform once again into a stunning, winter wonderland for “Dazzling Nights.”. The three-quarter-mile interactive holiday experience will feature a million dazzling lights, shining forests, magical displays, music and beautiful sculptures. The family-friendly adventure began on Nov. 27 and will...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Suspect identified after woman shot in hand in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has identified the person who shot a young woman Sunday morning in Northwest Jacksonville. JSO said the shooting happened at the intersection of Soutel Drive and New Kings Road. JSO said it found a woman in her mid-20s shot...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville City Council responds to the ‘put monuments back’ banner over TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council is responding to a banner that flew over TIAA Bank Field before the Jaguars game on Sunday. The banner had a Confederate flag and with the words “put monuments back” on it. This brought back up a passionate debate in...
Comments / 0