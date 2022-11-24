Pull up Amazon to search for a product, and there’s one thing you’re guaranteed to see no matter what you want to buy: ads. That isn’t a fluke. The Amazon website and the app are so full of ads that it actually makes it harder to shop, according to recent reports from both Vox and the Washington Post. But if the company’s recent profits are any indication, don’t expect things to change any time soon. These days, Amazon makes more money from advertising than from Prime.

