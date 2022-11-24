ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gizmodo

Gifts for the Spaceflight Enthusiast in Your Life

The new space race has everyone excited for more powerful rockets, treks to Mars, and everything in between. For your friends and family caught up in all this excitement, we have these excellent gift recommendations to share. Not since the Cold War has interest in space and spaceflight been so...
Gizmodo

NASA's Orion Poised to Set Milestone Distance Record Today

NASA’s Artemis 1 mission continues to go well, with Orion entering into its target orbit around the Moon on Friday. We’re now into the latter half of the 25.5-day demo mission, and with it comes a watershed moment for the record books. At 4:48 p.m. ET Monday, on...
Gizmodo

Japanese Researchers Faked Data in Spaceflight Simulation

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) says a team of researchers fabricated the results of an experiment, led by one of its astronauts, that sought to simulate daily life on board the International Space Station (ISS). JAXA stated that it would subject astronaut Satoshi Furukawa to disciplinary action over data...

