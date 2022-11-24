Read full article on original website
Gifts for the Spaceflight Enthusiast in Your Life
The new space race has everyone excited for more powerful rockets, treks to Mars, and everything in between. For your friends and family caught up in all this excitement, we have these excellent gift recommendations to share. Not since the Cold War has interest in space and spaceflight been so...
NASA's Orion Poised to Set Milestone Distance Record Today
NASA’s Artemis 1 mission continues to go well, with Orion entering into its target orbit around the Moon on Friday. We’re now into the latter half of the 25.5-day demo mission, and with it comes a watershed moment for the record books. At 4:48 p.m. ET Monday, on...
SpaceX Cargo Capsule Arrives at ISS With Tomato Seeds, Moon Med Kit, and More
The International Space Station (ISS) received a fresh batch of supplies on Sunday with the arrival of SpaceX’s Dragon cargo ship, marking the company’s 26th resupply mission to the orbiting station. The Dragon spacecraft successfully docked to the space-facing port of the Harmony module at 7:39 a.m. ET...
Japanese Researchers Faked Data in Spaceflight Simulation
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) says a team of researchers fabricated the results of an experiment, led by one of its astronauts, that sought to simulate daily life on board the International Space Station (ISS). JAXA stated that it would subject astronaut Satoshi Furukawa to disciplinary action over data...
