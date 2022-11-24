ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Widely Projected To Face TCU In College Football Playoff At Fiesta Bowl

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago
Ohio State heads into Saturday’s game against Michigan (12 p.m. on FOX) in control of its own destiny in both the Big Ten and College Football Playoff races.

A victory over the Wolverines will send the Buckeyes to the conference championship game, where they’ll have a chance to clinch a spot in the four-team field. A loss, meanwhile, likely sends the program to the Rose Bowl for the second year in a row.

That said, some of college football’s leading experts have tried their hand at predicting the winner of this weekend’s game and, thus, projecting this year’s bowl games. Check out where, when and who they have Ohio State playing in the postseason below.

It’s worth noting that some experts predicted who would win the College Football Playoff matchups, while others did not. Every expert who did had the Buckeyes taking on top-ranked Georgia in the title game.

Richard Johnson, Sports Illustrated

College Football Playoff (Fiesta Bowl) vs. USC

Bill Bender, The Sporting News

College Football Playoff (Fiesta Bowl) vs. TCU

College Football Playoff National Championship vs. Georgia

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports

College Football Playoff (Fiesta Bowl) vs. TCU

Brett McMurphy, Action Network

College Football Playoff (Fiesta Bowl) vs. TCU

College Football Playoff National Championship vs. Georgia

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports

College Football Playoff (Fiesta Bowl) vs. TCU

College Football Playoff National Championship vs. Georgia

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

College Football Playoff (Fiesta Bowl) vs. TCU

College Football Playoff National Championship vs. Georgia

Mark Schlabach, ESPN

College Football Playoff (Fiesta Bowl) vs. TCU

College Football Playoff National Championship vs. Georgia

Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

College Football Playoff (Fiesta Bowl) vs. TCU

Erick Smith, USA Today

College Football Playoff (Fiesta Bowl) vs. TCU

College Football Playoff National Championship vs. Georgia

Scott Dochterman/Stewart Mandel, The Athletic

College Football Playoff (Fiesta Bowl) vs. TCU

Harold Clark
2d ago

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ! Your arch nemesis just blew up your season....AGAIN ! GO BLUE !!

