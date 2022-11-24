Read full article on original website
‘Tinder Swindler’ Executive Producer Sam Starbuck Joins Dorothy St Pictures as SVP of Documentaries (EXCLUSIVE)
“Tindler Swindler” executive producer Sam Starbuck has joined Dorothy St Pictures as SVP of documentaries. She will work closely with the company’s founder, Julia Nottingham, on its documentary production slate, which includes features and series. Among them are the upcoming Netflix documentary on Pamela Anderson, a three-part series on the Coleen Rooney “Wagatha Christie” trial for Disney+ and an Amazon Prime Video series about “love guru” cult leaders Jeff and Shaliea Ayan. Also on the slate are “If the Streets Were on Fire” by Alice Russell and “Super Eagles ‘96” by Yemi Bamiro. Starbuck was previously at Raw, which she worked on projects...
Hollywood Minute: Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford in '1923'
Ford and Mirren in the first trailer for the 'Yellowstone' prequel series, and DJ Khaled turns his sneaker closet into an Airbnb. David Daniel has a look.
‘Disco Inferno’: PBS & BBC To Tell Story Of Defining Musical & Cultural Legacy As BBC Unveils Christmas Schedule
PBS and the BBC are combining on a landmark documentary series about the rise and fall of disco, while the BBC has revealed its Christmas schedule including new natural history commissions. Disco Inferno: The Sound of the Underground (w/t) is the latest co-commission for the U.S. and British pubcaster and will be produced by BBC Studios. Exploring disco’s continuing musical and cultural legacy, the three-parter will “bring the overlooked pioneers together to tell a powerful, new revisionist history of the disco age,” according to the BBC. The show will start in the 1970s when the pioneering social movement began and move through the years, showcasing archive...
‘George & Tammy’ star Jessica Chastain on Wynette’s ‘rage and ferocity’
Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain shine in Showtime’s drama about fabled country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette who couldn’t live with or without each other as they veered toward a collision course fueled by alcoholism, opioid addiction and emotional turmoil — none of which which failed to dampen their love. “George & Tammy,” premiering Dec. 4, tracks the duo’s relationship from their first meeting to their eventual marriage and divorce up through Wynette’s death — in 1998 at the too-young age of 55 — and everything in-between. The series was created by Abe Sylvia, who wrote the screenplay for...
‘I pulled his ass’: Billie Eilish discusses how she ‘locked down’ boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish gave some insight into her relationship with Jesse Rutherford in a new interview.The musicians made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles earlier this month.The “Bad Guy” singer waxed lyrical about Rutherford during her sixth annual Vanity Fair video interview, released Monday (28 November).“I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his ass,” Eilish said.Clapping, the singer continued: “Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I...
Bob Iger lays out his priorities for Disney as he returns as CEO
Bob Iger was back at Disney headquarters on Monday to meet with employees for the first time since surprising the media world by returning as the company's CEO last week.
