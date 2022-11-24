ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

I-10 near Baton Rouge ranks among deadliest roads in America for Thanksgiving car travel

By Scott Yoshonis
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kLV1M_0jMiV2uc00

( KLFY ) — If you’re planning on driving to your Thanksgiving dinner, you may want to be a little extra careful.

According to statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the state of Louisiana has the second-highest traffic fatality rate in the U.S. per capita over the Thanksgiving holiday period.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

The state of Louisiana is preceded only by Mississippi and trailed behind by Alabama for having the highest traffic-related per-capita death toll during the Thanksgiving holiday week.

The portion of I-10 in Ascension Parish is one of the deadliest stretches of road in the United States. According to the NHTSA, only six stretches in the nation within a single county had more fatal auto crashes in the Thanksgiving holiday periods between 2006 and 2020.

The NHTSA defines the Thanksgiving holiday period as 6 p.m. Wednesday through 5:59 a.m. Monday.

According to a study done by jerry.com , a website dedicated to comparing car insurance rates and refinancing auto loans, Thanksgiving is the deadliest driving holiday, topping both Labor Day and the Fourth of July for fatal crashes.

Furthermore, young people tend to bear the brunt of holiday collisions, according to the study. One quarter of all people killed in Thanksgiving traffic crashes in the past 15 years were between the ages of 16 and 25 years old, based on NHTSA statistics.

Other takeaways from the study include:

  • The Thanksgiving holiday period ranks as the deadliest major holiday for American drivers, with 6% more fatal crashes than Labor Day, the second-deadliest, and 43% more than Christmas, the least deadly.
  • Of all fatalities, 69% were male.
  • Nearly two-thirds (60%) of all fatal crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday involve either alcohol or speeding.
  • The most fatalities are seen on Saturdays. The most dangerous hours are early evening.
  • Half of all fatal crashes during Thanksgiving take place in rural areas, and 56% involve a vehicle leaving the roadway.
  • The three most treacherous hours of the week are all at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Sunday and Thursday. With the exception of Thursday and Sunday nights, fatal crashes remain elevated between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. The early morning hours of Monday see the fewest.

Louisiana State Police are encouraging motorists to carve out time to safely plan for holidays before they hit the road.

For example, instead of leaving at the same time as everyone else, state police suggest you leave a day or even days before the actual holiday. This prevents the hassle of driving over the speed limit to make sure you get to your destination on time.

If you leave ahead of time your chances are being stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic is low.

State police warn commuters, the extra five minutes you save from speeding is not worth the risk of a speeding ticket, losing your life or taking someone else’s life.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

How deep did the 2016 flood get in your neighborhood? New online maps will show you.

A first-of-its-kind interactive map shows the sheer scale of the 2016 floods that devastated the Baton Rouge region. The online tool, created after years of work by the Amite River Basin Commission, shows how the floods swamped land stretching across more than 67 miles, from as far north as the Mississippi state line to as far south as the swampy fringes of northern Convent, along La. 3125.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

Forecasters warn of tornado threat in parts of the South

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of the potential for strong tornadoes in parts of the South on Tuesday as a potent storm system moves into the region. Northern Mississippi will be at highest risk of the strongest storms, along with the northeastern corner of Louisiana, according to the national Storm Prediction Center. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Highest and Lowest Paid Parishes in Louisiana – Ranked

Incomes are rising across the nation and in Louisiana, workers are making nearly 7% more than we were pulling in a year ago. The latest federal data shows the average income in the Bayou State for 2021 was $54,217. This compares to $50,809 in 2020. This puts Louisiana at #41 in the nation for salaries. The national average is $64,143.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner

The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Truck spilled nails on I-10 Monday morning, forced brief lane closures

BATON ROUGE - Crews briefly blocked off part of I-10 after a truck spilled nails on the road late Monday morning. DOTD workers shut down multiple lanes on the eastbound side of the interstate around 10:40 am. while crews cleaned up the nails, which reportedly came from a pallet that fell off the back of a truck between Siegen and Essen Lane.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear

Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that on November 21, enforcement agents cited two men and a juvenile for their alleged roles in the illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.
PEARL RIVER, LA
theadvocate.com

Long before abortion ban, Louisiana hospitals relied on clinics for 'futile' pregnancies

The first sign Victoria Shaheen’s 12-week pregnancy wouldn’t end the way she hoped was the look on the ultrasound technician’s face. The tech was silent as she tapped out measurements in the dim room at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans, but her face betrayed her concern. Shaheen knew that look. This was her fourth pregnancy. She and her husband were still without a child.
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever.  The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

45K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy