Related
Gamespot
Horizon Forbidden West Is Only $35 For Black Friday
Horizon Forbidden West was one of the biggest PlayStation exclusives of 2022, and right now you can grab it for its lowest price yet at Walmart. The PS5 and PS4 versions of the heralded open-world adventure are on sale for $35. Amazon was price-matching this deal but has since sold out. It's certainly possible Walmart will run out of stock, too.
Gamespot
Best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Deals Include Steep Discounts On Exclusive Games
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals have arrived. You can find deals on a wide variety of Nintendo Switch exclusives, 2022 releases, controllers, headsets, and more. The Nintendo Switch holiday bundle is also still available at this time. We've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals available now.
Gamespot
Cyber Monday Gaming Deals - Best PS5, Nintendo Switch, And Xbox Deals Available Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Cyber Monday gaming deals are live now, so if you're still looking to do some shopping post-Black Friday, you still have time to get some of the best gaming deals of 2022. There are plenty of great Cyber Monday gaming deals for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. From steep discounts on some of the hottest games of the year to stellar deals on popular gaming accessories to several console deals, there really is no shortage of video game products available for the best prices of the year. We've rounded up the best Cyber Monday gaming deals available now.
Gamespot
The Superb 8BitDo Ultimate Controller Is Just $36 For Cyber Monday
Black Friday may be over, but there's still a chance to snag a deal on one of the best controllers on the market for Xbox and PC during Cyber Monday. The superb 8BitDo Ultimate is now going for just $36, a big discount from its usual $45 asking price. This is an Amazon Lightning Deal and is only available until the end of the Cyber Monday (or until it sells out).
Gamespot
Hori's Shoulder-Mounted Gaming Speakers Are On Sale For Black Friday
HORI’s unique 3D Surround Gaming Neckset for PlayStation 4 and 5 is almost 50% off for Black Friday. You can grab it right now for just $62 (down from $120) at Amazon. There’s also an Xbox model that works with Xbox One and Series X, though it’s only discounted to $80 (normally $120). Aside from the prices and platform compatibility, the only other difference between the devices is the PlayStation model is white and Xbox model is black. Both are also Windows-compatible.
Gamespot
This Great Nintendo Switch Handheld Controller Is Only $35 For Cyber Monday
The Nintendo Switch is easily one of the best handheld gaming consoles of all time, but ergonomically, it does leave something to be desired. Fortunately, you can swap out the regular Joy-Con for this more comfortable NexiGo grip that's currently on sale for Cyber Monday. You've got two options with...
Gamespot
Cyber Monday Deal: Xbox Series S And $40 Amazon Gift Card For $240
Amazon is sweetening its deal on the Xbox Series S holiday console by throwing in $40 digital credit to use on future Amazon purchases. Since the console is already available for just $240, this is easily one of the best deals we've ever seen on the Xbox Series S. You're essentially getting the Xbox Series S for only $200. To get this deal, you have to enter promo code XBOX when checking out. We wouldn't be surprised to see this deal sell out quickly, so make sure to snag it while you can.
Gamespot
Cyber Monday Deal: Xbox Controllers Get Big Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The current incarnation of Xbox wireless controllers are easily the best in the history of the console brand. Featuring an extremely ergonomic shape and numerous small touches that enhance their ergonomic design, these controllers are durable, reassuringly comfortable, and can easily last you through a marathon gaming session before they need a recharge.
Gamespot
Grab Bayonetta 3 For Only $45 At Amazon For Cyber Monday
Bayonetta 3, one of the newest high-profile Nintendo Switch releases, is on sale for only $45 at Amazon. It's the lowest price we've seen so far since the game launched in late October. Bayonetta 3 comes highly recommended from reviewers across the board, including here at GameSpot. Our Bayonetta 3 review scored the game a 9/10, calling it a "show-stopping spectacle."
Gamespot
Last Chance To Get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales For Cheap
PS5 owners can get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for only $39 thanks to GameStop's Cyber Monday sale. At this time, GameStop is the only retailer offering the game for this price. Amazon and Walmart were selling it for $35, but both retailers are sold out. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles...
Gamespot
SCAR: The SOCOM Rifle that became a Fortnite Icon - Loadout
In this episode of Loadout, Dave Jewitt visits the Royal Armouries to talk to Keeper of Firearms & Artillery Jonathan Ferguson about the real world history of the SCAR-H and SCAR-L Assault Rifles, from their SOCOM origins to their surprising pop culture impact in video games like Call of Duty and Fortnite.
Gamespot
Marvel's Midnight Suns Everything To Know
Marvel's Midnight Suns is the new game from Firaxis Games, the studio behind Civilization and the past three XCOM titles. It’s far from a superhero reskin of XCOM, however, as it’s got a card-based combat system and a more substantial focus on roleplay. In the above video, we run you through everything you need to know about the upcoming game, from plot details to gameplay and what kinds of DLC to expect.
Gamespot
The Callisto Protocol - Everything To Know
They say that in space, no one can hear you scream. We’ll see if that’s still the case when you’re being attacked by gruesome mutated humans in a prison on the moon of Jupiter. That's what’ll be happening to you in The Callisto Protocol, a game created by the twisted minds behind Dead Space.
Gamespot
Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Cabinet Discounted For Cyber Monday
Arcade1Up's NFL Blitz Legends cabinet is on sale for Cyber Monday. Amazon and Best Buy are selling the brand-new cabinet for only $500, down from $600. We wouldn't be surprised to see the cabinet sell out at this price. For more Arcade1Up deals, check out our roundup of the best Arcade1Up Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile: Underworld Launch Trailer
When all is calm, and all is bright, that's one Legend's cue to turn the white snow red. Return to World's Edge and do your best to survive the holiday season: Revenant joins the roster in Apex Legends Mobile: Underworld!
Gamespot
Fall Guys - World Warriors Cinematic Trailer
Classic combos are coming to Fall Guys, and, no, we’re not talking about special moves. The stage is set for the perfect Cammy-o, as three Costumes and a number of other goodies from Capcom land in the Fall Guys Store…
Gamespot
The Witcher Remake To Be Fully Open World | GameSpot News
The remake of the original Witcher is making at least one massive departure from its source; it’ll be open world, a feature that didn’t come to the franchise until 2015’s The Witcher 3, which is getting a next gen update on December 14. Codenamed Canis Majoris, and...
Gamespot
PS5 Controllers Are Still On Sale For Cyber Monday
One of the major Black Friday PlayStation deals is still available on Cyber Monday. As part of PlayStation's official deals, you can snag a DualSense controller for just $50 at major retailers. All colors of the DualSense are included in this promotion, so you can save anywhere from $20 to $25. The links below will lead you to the DualSense listing at your preferred retailer so you can make your purchase. Note: DualSense controller deals will expire after today, November 28.
Gamespot
Avalanches And Snipers Turned GTA Online Even Wilder
Grand Theft Auto is celebrating its 25-year anniversary today, November 28, 2022. Below, we examine how the tools in Grand Theft Auto Online has expanded the series' scope and helped players push the boundaries. One floating platform. Two teams, including six snipers and six stunt car drivers. One team has...
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#528) - November 29, 2022
It's Tuesday, November 29, and we're back with another edition of our Wordle guides. After a somewhat easy answer yesterday on Monday, Wordle has given players a classic difficult word to guess today. The word isn't completely uncommon, but it likely won't be player's third or fourth guess no matter what letters they have correct.
