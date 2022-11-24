Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Heights Schools Foundation’s Executive Director Loebl outlines goals
Laura Schwartz Loebl brings over 30 years of experience working in nonprofit development, communications and sales to her new position as executive director of Heights Schools Foundation. The foundation is the nonprofit fundraising arm of the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District, and in her new position, Loebl will work...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hiram College named Apple Distinguished School
Hiram College was named an Apple Distinguished School for 2022 through 2025 for its excellence in leadership and education with using technology to enhance teaching and learning, according to a news release. The college uses Apple technology in their classrooms to encourage academic achievement. “We are proud to be recognized...
cleveland19.com
Tri-C professors file lawsuit alleging retaliation after 19 News report
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a news release, two professors filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Cuyahoga Community College and the former president, deans, and administrators for alleged retaliation. Professors Diane Gatson and Linda Lanier’s complaint alleges that President Alex Johnson began a campaign of retaliation against them for their...
Teacher to be living donor for former 4th grade student, 27 years later
Fourth-grade was a decades-old memory for a Summit County man, when suddenly right when he needed it most, his elementary school teacher came back into his life just in time to help save it.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Gund Foundation awards $19.3 million in grants
The Cleveland-based George Gund Foundation has announced grants totaling $19.3 million in its latest grant cycle. Awards include up to $500,000 in support of the leadership transition for incoming Cuyahoga County executive Chris Ronayne. “Thoughtful and transparent leadership transitions must be both a hallmark and promise of our democracy,” said Gund Foundation president Anthony Richardson. “To be sure, the work of democracy building encompasses robust citizen participation in elections, but it also must extend beyond elections to effective governance.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Kol Israel Roll with Kol raises $250,000
The Kol Israel Foundation held its fundraiser, Roll with Kol casino night Nov. 20 at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. The casino-style benefit helped to raise funds and awareness of the Kol Israel Foundation’s mission of resilience, remembrance and Holocaust education. The fundraiser raised $250,000. The event...
Cleveland Jewish News
jHUB musical Shabbat experience Dec. 2
JHUB will host “Awake! A Musical Shabbat Experience” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Goldhorn Brewery at 1351 E. 55th St. in Cleveland. The night will be shared among young interfaith adults with food, drinks and music. Tickets are $10 per person and include dinner. To...
Cleveland Jewish News
Bogart, Marilyn
Marilyn Bogart, 93, passed away peacefully at Menorah Park in Beachwood, on Oct. 30, 2022. Born Marilyn Louise Schwebel on Dec. 3, 1928, in Providence, R.I., to Ben Schwebel and Faye Schwebel (nee Goodman). She lived in Morgantown, W. Va., and Cochran, Ga., before landing in the Bronx, N.Y., in 1935. Marilyn graduated from Evander Childs High School in 1945. She worked as a secretary until 1950, when she met Donald Bogart (nee Bogatsky) on a blind date. They married the same year and she followed him to Cleveland, where he was an engineer for NASA. They were married for 53 years when Don died in 2004.
More needs to be done to divert those in distress to treatment and not just straight to jail: editorial
There’s no doubt that among the ways Cuyahoga County could reduce costs and crises at a crowded, inefficient County Jail sorely in need of expensive renovation or replacement is by reducing the jail population. That can be accomplished through bail reform and more efficient, fairer management of cases. But it also could be achieved by making sure that suspects in need of treatment for mental health or addiction are diverted for appropriate treatment first.
Are there any churches in Akron?
There must be a fashionable belief, idea, or attitude that influences people's lives in a place. I would love to know if there’s any known religious activities still operating around here. Or some incredible churches in Akron.
John Marshall’s name should not have been removed, but ‘CSU Law School’ is best alternative
To strip the name of John Marshall from the Cleveland State University law school because a small group of individuals believes that his personal life should outweigh his contributions to the foundations of American jurisprudence is completely absurd (“Trustees vote to strip John Marshall’s name from college of law,” Nov. 18).
Hidden in plain sight: History of Cleveland’s abandoned attractions
Grabowski is one of the creators of the online encyclopedia of Cleveland history. He says the history of Cleveland in many ways comes down to the everyday place and things that people remember and use.
Cleveland Jewish News
Burton Carol Management takes over The Luxe
The Luxe, an 82-unit premier single-family home rental community in Pepper Pike, is under new management. Burton Carol Management LLC of Warrensville Hts. officially took over as property manager Oct. 25, following a property acquisition by an affiliated investor group CBT Pepper Pike LLC Oct. 20. According to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website, the group acquired the townhome-style community from its original developer, Cedar Brainard Townhouses Owner LLC. Deeds do not disclose a purchase price, but Burton Carol CEO Robert G. Risman signed a mortgage for the properties Oct. 25.
Clinic should be ashamed at charging for MyChart use it once promoted
The Cleveland Clinic has heavily promoted using the MyChart site for the convenience of their patients and to give doctors time to answer questions without having to take them away from scheduled appointments. Now that we have become comfortable with using and, in some cases, relying on MyChart, the Clinic has decided to start to charge for this service, except for the most mundane things like scheduling appointments and refilling prescriptions (”You have a new message in MyChart. And maybe a bill,” Nov. 16). They will charge our insurance companies if they can, or the patients directly.
Investigative report cites Plain Dealer story as evidence Boutros misled board about bonuses: The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the MetroHealth board fired CEO Dr. Akram Boutros last week, they provided no evidence that he failed to disclose unauthorized bonuses. We asked for the investigative report the board had commissioned. And late Friday, they released it.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rekindle, Jews of Color to feature Nissim Black at Grog Shop Dec. 17
Cleveland-based Rekindle Fellowship is partnering with Jews of Color Cleveland and Wynnewood, Pa.-based Rappers & Rabbis to host a Nissim Black concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. Black is a rap artist and Black Orthodox Jew. He and his wife first married in...
Cleveland says goodbye to killed firefighter Johnny Tetrick in emotional funeral service
Johnny Tetrick's loved ones, his fellow firefighters and members of the public are expected to say farewell to the beloved father and tireless public servant on Saturday.
Who are the Guardians’ internal candidates for the starting rotation? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: Since Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac struggled last season, who...
signalcleveland.org
Cleveland public commenters call for service-worker raises, national healthcare and participatory budgeting
Cleveland City Council’s weekly public comment session included continued calls for a participatory budgeting process along with calls for Medicare for All. City workers showed up in force to warn that city services, including snow removal, would come to a “screeching halt” if acceptable raises aren’t offered in contracts that are being negotiated.
Cleveland Jewish News
Pet blessing at Fairmount Temple
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood hosted its first pet blessing, and it was a yappy happy gathering. More than 70 people and dozens of dogs and one bunny, gathered on Oct. 23 for a special blessing led by Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum. The pet blessing was scheduled during parsha Noach,...
