ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flaglernewsweekly.com

Fantasy Lights Dazzles Big Crowds as Palm Coast Kicks Off the Holiday Season

Drawing huge crowds to Central Park on Saturday evening, members of the Palm Coast City Council, Rotary Club of Flagler County President Jay Gardener and Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly flipped the switch, lighting the community’s Christmas tree and officially kicking off the holiday season. Standing in for Palm...
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida

At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

2022 Jingle Jog Kicks Off Wonderland Weekends At ONE DAYTONA on December 2

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (November 28, 2022) Ever dream of seeing the holiday lights at the Daytona International Speedway from a different perspective? Well now you can. Returning for the 2nd Annual Jingle Jog, runners and walkers will traverse the course filled with millions of holiday lights as part of this very special event on December 2nd.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Calendar: Attend Palm Coast's tree lighting ceremony

Where: Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Route 100, Palm Coast. Details: The Celtic Angels and Knights are coming to town to spread Irish holiday cheer. Enjoy live music and dance by the Trinity Ensemble. Tickets cost $44-$54 for adults; $5 for children under 18. Call the box office at 386-437-7547. 64th-annual...
PALM COAST, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: See the 64th-annual Gaslight Parade

Where: Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Route 100, Palm Coast. Details: The Celtic Angels and Knights are coming to town to spread Irish holiday cheer. Enjoy live music and dance by the Trinity Ensemble. Tickets cost $44-$54 for adults; $5 for children under 18. Call the box office at 386-437-7547. 64th-annual...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Florida Park Drive reopens after five months

Florida Park Drive reopened on Wednesday Nov. 23 after almost five months of work. While the main road has reopened for through traffic, Farraday Lane to Fawn Lane remains closed, a press release from the City of Palm Coast said, because additional electrical work is needed. Of Farraday Lane's two entrances, the southern entrance near Island Walk shopping plaza will remain closed and the northern entrance will be open.
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Waterfront Park groundbreaking event scheduled for Nov. 30

The city of Palm Coast has received a multi-year grant through the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) for enhancements to Waterfront Park to build non-motorized boat access. This will provide access for kayaks, paddleboards, canoes, row boats, and others, further adding to residents’ recreational experience at one of Palm Coast’s...
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Disaster assistance center opening in New Smyrna Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The city of New Smyrna Beach is working with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to open a disaster assistance center. The center is set to open for one day on Monday, Nov. 28 and operate from 10 a.m. to...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
leesburg-news.com

Business owner startled to find woman sleeping inside bubble tea shop

A business owner was startled to find a woman sleeping inside his bubble tea shop in historic downtown Clermont. Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call this past Tuesday after the woman was found sleeping inside Teamont Boba located at 821 W. Minneola Ave. in Clermont. When...
CLERMONT, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Celtic Angels Shine for the Holiday Season at Flagler Auditorium

PALM COAST, Fla. (November 25, 2022) As Palm Coast residents finished off the last of the Thanksgiving turkey and started the annual trek toward the Christmas holiday, it was the perfect time for the Celtic Angels to grace the stage. Seats were full on Friday evening at the Flagler Auditorium...
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Small Business Saturday Offers Holiday Options

Looking to support the area’s small business community for Small Business Saturday?. Several options provide not only the chance to shop with your local small business but also discover those perfect, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts. Shantytown Village: On Saturday Nov 26th at our family fun day event, bring your cameras,...
PALM COAST, FL
tastychomps.com

First Look: Volcano Hot Pot opens on International Drive

We were invited to the grand opening of Volcano Hot Pot & BBQ – International Drive, located across the street from Orlando International Premium Outlets. The restaurant was very spacious and clean and there was a variety of fresh ingredients to choose from at the buffet table. At the dining table you each have your own soup pot and also one grill to share for the bbq.
ORLANDO, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Samantha Whitfield

If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank/Occupation: Master Sergeant/Munitions Systems Specialist. Hometown: Palm Coast. Samantha Whitfield graduated from Flagler Palm Coast High School in 1996 and joined the Air Force as a munitions specialist...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy