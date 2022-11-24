Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
flaglernewsweekly.com
Fantasy Lights Dazzles Big Crowds as Palm Coast Kicks Off the Holiday Season
Drawing huge crowds to Central Park on Saturday evening, members of the Palm Coast City Council, Rotary Club of Flagler County President Jay Gardener and Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly flipped the switch, lighting the community’s Christmas tree and officially kicking off the holiday season. Standing in for Palm...
flaglernewsweekly.com
A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida
At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
9 things to do in Daytona Beach this holiday season
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach will be holding tons of events for the holiday season this year, whether it’s holiday light displays or one of the largest car shows. Here are some ways you can ring in the most wonderful time of the year:. 1. Magic of...
9 ways to celebrate the holiday season in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A packed events calendar this month is helping to put the “winter” in Winter Park. The city is hosting a flurry of events throughout December to help you get in the holiday spirit. Here are nine ways to celebrate the festive season in...
flaglernewsweekly.com
2022 Jingle Jog Kicks Off Wonderland Weekends At ONE DAYTONA on December 2
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (November 28, 2022) Ever dream of seeing the holiday lights at the Daytona International Speedway from a different perspective? Well now you can. Returning for the 2nd Annual Jingle Jog, runners and walkers will traverse the course filled with millions of holiday lights as part of this very special event on December 2nd.
Happening today: Disaster Assistance Center for Hurricane Ian relief opens in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A pop-up Disaster Assistance Center for people needing help with Hurricane Ian recovery is open on Monday in New Smyrna Beach. The one-day-only event will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alonzo “Babe” James Community Center, 201 N. Myrtle Ave.
palmcoastobserver.com
Calendar: Attend Palm Coast's tree lighting ceremony
Where: Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Route 100, Palm Coast. Details: The Celtic Angels and Knights are coming to town to spread Irish holiday cheer. Enjoy live music and dance by the Trinity Ensemble. Tickets cost $44-$54 for adults; $5 for children under 18. Call the box office at 386-437-7547. 64th-annual...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: See the 64th-annual Gaslight Parade
Where: Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Route 100, Palm Coast. Details: The Celtic Angels and Knights are coming to town to spread Irish holiday cheer. Enjoy live music and dance by the Trinity Ensemble. Tickets cost $44-$54 for adults; $5 for children under 18. Call the box office at 386-437-7547. 64th-annual...
palmcoastobserver.com
Florida Park Drive reopens after five months
Florida Park Drive reopened on Wednesday Nov. 23 after almost five months of work. While the main road has reopened for through traffic, Farraday Lane to Fawn Lane remains closed, a press release from the City of Palm Coast said, because additional electrical work is needed. Of Farraday Lane's two entrances, the southern entrance near Island Walk shopping plaza will remain closed and the northern entrance will be open.
palmcoastobserver.com
Waterfront Park groundbreaking event scheduled for Nov. 30
The city of Palm Coast has received a multi-year grant through the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) for enhancements to Waterfront Park to build non-motorized boat access. This will provide access for kayaks, paddleboards, canoes, row boats, and others, further adding to residents’ recreational experience at one of Palm Coast’s...
WESH
Disaster assistance center opening in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The city of New Smyrna Beach is working with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to open a disaster assistance center. The center is set to open for one day on Monday, Nov. 28 and operate from 10 a.m. to...
Tis’ the season for free admission and live music at the Morse Museum in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art is kicking off “Holidays at the Morse” this Thanksgiving weekend. The Morse Museum offers exhibits that house pottery, late 19th- and early 20th-century American paintings, graphics, and decorative art by Louis Comfort Tiffany and other artists.
Mecatos Bakery & Cafe to Open Ocoee Location
"I love their quality of food and I believe in the brand. I love their product, it was a business I wanted to invest in.”
leesburg-news.com
Business owner startled to find woman sleeping inside bubble tea shop
A business owner was startled to find a woman sleeping inside his bubble tea shop in historic downtown Clermont. Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call this past Tuesday after the woman was found sleeping inside Teamont Boba located at 821 W. Minneola Ave. in Clermont. When...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Celtic Angels Shine for the Holiday Season at Flagler Auditorium
PALM COAST, Fla. (November 25, 2022) As Palm Coast residents finished off the last of the Thanksgiving turkey and started the annual trek toward the Christmas holiday, it was the perfect time for the Celtic Angels to grace the stage. Seats were full on Friday evening at the Flagler Auditorium...
Daytona Lagoon reopens this weekend after hurricane damage
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It’s been a little over a month since Hurricane Ian battered Florida and a few weeks since Nicole made landfall. But one theme park on the coast has not reopened – until this weekend. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Daytona...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Small Business Saturday Offers Holiday Options
Looking to support the area’s small business community for Small Business Saturday?. Several options provide not only the chance to shop with your local small business but also discover those perfect, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts. Shantytown Village: On Saturday Nov 26th at our family fun day event, bring your cameras,...
Nature and holiday spirits to shine during ‘Dazzling Nights’ at Leu Gardens
ORLANDO, Fla. — A shining holiday tradition has returned to Orlando. “Dazzling Nights” begins Friday evening at Leu Gardens. During the event, the 50-acre gardens will transform with a million holiday lights, displays, music, and sculptures. Organizers say the event creates an interactive holiday experience for the entire...
tastychomps.com
First Look: Volcano Hot Pot opens on International Drive
We were invited to the grand opening of Volcano Hot Pot & BBQ – International Drive, located across the street from Orlando International Premium Outlets. The restaurant was very spacious and clean and there was a variety of fresh ingredients to choose from at the buffet table. At the dining table you each have your own soup pot and also one grill to share for the bbq.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Samantha Whitfield
If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank/Occupation: Master Sergeant/Munitions Systems Specialist. Hometown: Palm Coast. Samantha Whitfield graduated from Flagler Palm Coast High School in 1996 and joined the Air Force as a munitions specialist...
Comments / 0