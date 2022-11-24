Former Ky. Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. to lie in state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear invites the public to pay their respects to former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr., who will lie in state in the Capitol from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Nov. 29. from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Officials said Brown’s family will host a public visitation in the Rotunda from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Brown was the 55th Governor of Kentucky, serving from 1979 to 1983. He was 88 years old when he passed away on Monday .

“Gov. Brown was a remarkable leader who was committed to serving the people of Kentucky. He made our commonwealth a better place,” Beshear said. “Britainy and I are praying for his family and loved ones.”

A news release says a private memorial service will be held at the Capitol on Nov. 30. Kentuckians will be able to view the service on Kentucky Educational Television and this website .

Click here to view visitor information for the Kentucky State Capitol.

