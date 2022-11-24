ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weis Markets recalling ice cream sold in Pa. due to undeclared allergens

By James Wesser
 4 days ago

SUNBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Weis Markets announced on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that it has issued a recall on Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream.

According to the company, some of the containers of this ice cream may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People who have a severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens run the risk of serious allergic reactions if this product is consumed.

The container says Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream and the lid says Weis Quality Caramel Caribou Ice Cream. The ice cream is packaged in a round container with a UPC of 041497-01288 and with a sell-by date of 11/08/23. This was produced on 11/08/22. The sell-by date can be located on the bottom of the container.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3koPsA_0jMiTKmr00
Courtesy of FDA.gov

The product may have been distributed in 197 Weis Markets stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, and West Virginia.

At this time, there have been no illnesses reported. Customers who have purchased this product may return it for a full refund.

