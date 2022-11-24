Anthony Black has displayed a wide range of skills since arriving on campus with the Arkansas Razorbacks, and he took his game to a whole new level during the Hogs’ run at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The freshman guard from Duncanville (Texas) has always been known for his ability to pass and defend, and he’s now proving can take over as a scorer against big-time competition.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO