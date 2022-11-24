Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
JUST IN: Georgia Still No. 1, Where is Bama, OSU, Tennessee?
The Georgia Bulldogs polished off yet another perfect regular season, the second consecutive, under head coach Kirby Smart with a 37 to 14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After a rather slow start for the Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the country pulled away in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered to open the half.
Wichita Eagle
SEC Shorts: Clemson Has Taken Playoffs and Won’t Let Her Go
It's Monday, which means it's time for another hilarious installment of SEC Shorts. This week finds Clemson holed up holding Playoff hostage. Things aren't looking so good, so the police try to give the bullhorn to someone Clemson knows better in hopes this person can relate to him. HOGS FEED:
Wichita Eagle
Exclusive: Ivica Zubac Reveals NBA All-Defensive Team Goal
Ivica Zubac has big goals this NBA season. He wants to be an NBA Champion, he wanted a 30/30 game during a 31-point, 29-rebound performance, and he wants to be on an NBA All-Defensive Team - it's Ivica Zubac's year, his ZubacCaissance. "Making the NBA All-Defensive team is something I'm...
Wichita Eagle
‘Be Thankful’: Texans GM Nick Caserio Deflects Bad Season in Favor of Thanksgiving
HOUSTON — When general manager Nick Caserio made a guest appearance on Sports Radio 610 Wednesday morning, he noted that fans should focus on being thankful at Thanksgiving than worrying about the misfortunes of the Houston Texans. Four days later, it would be difficult for Caserio to reiterate his...
Wichita Eagle
Shake Milton Reveals 76ers’ Key to Success Against Orlando Magic
On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers looked to close out their two-game stretch in Orlando with another matchup against the Magic. Two days prior, the Sixers paid a visit to the Magic for the first time this season coming off a loss against the Charlotte Hornets. Once again shorthanded, the Sixers found a way to climb above .500 for the second time this season by defeating Orlando in the first outing.
WATCH: Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard hits buzzer beater against Los Angeles Lakers
The Pacers rookie hit a ridiculous buzzer beater over LeBron James.
Wichita Eagle
National Sports Personality Praises Joe Burrow: ‘I Really Trust Him’
CINCINNATI — National voices are on full alert for the Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow following Cincinnati's 20-16 win over Tennessee on Sunday. Sports media stalwart Bill Simmons heaped praise on Burrow following the gutty win road win. "Watching football on my couch every Sunday, Burrow's got a little...
Wichita Eagle
NBA Power Rankings: Doncic’s Mavs Slide During Losing Streak
The Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of their longest losing streak in over a year. Their four-game slide has the team dropping two spots in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings from No. 10 to 12. "The gantlet schedule the Mavericks faced last week did them in," SI writes. "Dallas...
Wichita Eagle
Slow Starts Digging Thunder Familiar Hole Over the First Month of Games
Oklahoma City has been on both sides of down-to-the-wire games over the first 20 games of the season. Until Saturday night’s ugly showing in Houston, the Thunder had done a solid job of staying competitive in nearly every game on the schedule. If it weren’t for the team’s first...
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Atlanta's game in Houston on Friday night was an embarrassment. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray let their best-combined performance of the season go too far. The Hawks backcourt began mocking the worst team in the league before blowing a 16-point lead. After the game, Rockets' players rightfully trolled Young on...
