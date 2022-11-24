On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers looked to close out their two-game stretch in Orlando with another matchup against the Magic. Two days prior, the Sixers paid a visit to the Magic for the first time this season coming off a loss against the Charlotte Hornets. Once again shorthanded, the Sixers found a way to climb above .500 for the second time this season by defeating Orlando in the first outing.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO