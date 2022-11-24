Read full article on original website
WIBW
A.B.A.T.E of Kansas hosts 39th Annual Toys for Tots ride
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorcyclists gathered Sunday at a south Topeka Walmart to join in the tradition at the 39th annual Toys for Tots Ride presented by A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas. The registration fee to ride along in the group was to donate a toy to Toys for Tots. Around 100 bikers showed up in support of the mission.
Nativities & Noels displays the story of Christmas from around the world
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For 11 years, Nativities & Noels has brought together faith communities from around the topeka area, showcasing the many different ways people display the Christmas story. Carol Christensen with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has been part of it from the start,...
Noon Noels set to return to downtown Topeka’s First Presbyterian
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Holiday music returns to downtown Topeka’s First Presbyterian Church this week. Noon Noels is an annual tradition. Pastor Sandra Brown visited Eye on NE Kansas to look ahead to this years series. In addition to music, lunch also returns to the program this year, after taking a break during the pandemic.
Topeka church to offer Blue Christmas service on Sunday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For many people, this is the most wonderful time of the year. But the holidays also can be difficult for people who are experiencing loss or painful situations in their lives. For the 12th year in a row, a Topeka church is offering what it is...
Helping Hands in need of pet supplies ahead of Giving Tuesday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of Giving Tuesday, Helping Hands Humane Society is looking for a few donations to help area pets have a happy holiday season. Staff at the shelter said a big current need is clumping cat litter, along with liquid high-efficiency laundry soap. They said the soap is an item they never seem to have enough of and go through quite frequently.
Little Apple Toyota gifts $20,000 to community organizations
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan dealership presented checks to two community organizations Monday. Little Apple Toyota welcomed Rock Creek Recreation Monday evening, handing them a $10,000 check. The folks from Little Apple Toyota were also at the Rock Creek USD 323 District Office earlier in the day, where they presented another $10,000 check to Caring Community Foundation.
Evergy Plaza lights up the holidays with lighting of Mayor’s Christmas Tree
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla went to Evergy Plaza to light the annual community Christmas tree Saturday evening. Despite rainy conditions, people still gathered at Evergy Plaza to see the lighting of the tree or to skate on the CoreFirst Ice Rink. The International Academy children’s choir sang some Christmas carols. Poppin’ Minis was on-site to provide refreshments.
Family of car crash victim inviting community to fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alexis Ward, 22, was killed in a single vehicle rollover car crash on Highway 24 on November 20th. The family is left to pay for a funeral they never saw coming. “Even if you can’t donate, just spread it, share it, just let everybody know that...
Fund started for Jefferson Co. teen injured in hunting accident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a Jefferson Co. teen accidentally shot while hunting is asking for prayers. Cash Stein, 15, was flown to Children’s Mercy Sunday morning. Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig says five juveniles were hunting birds between Meriden and Valley Falls, and one of them was accidentally shot in the head area. Herrig called it a “tragic hunting accident.”
Emporia nurse honored for compassion, leadership, inspiration
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nurse in Emporia has been honored for her compassion, leadership and inspiration. Newman Regional Health says that its own Cheryl Ball, RN in the Women’s Life Center, was recently honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. It said the honor is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses undertake every day.
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Ready special
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News First Alert Weather team produced this weather special Winter Weather Ready in preparation for Winter 2022. The special highlights winter weather hazards on the road and at home, heating safety, winter weather watches and warnings, precipitation types and Jeremy’s winter outlook for 2022.
Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
Fire officials stress importance of proper disposal of smoking materials
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This year, fires were started by smoking materials at Meadowlark, The Pines and Woodland Park apartment complexes. The fire at Woodland Park earlier this month led to a man’s death. The Topeka Fire Department says it’s a reminded to make sure smoking materials are properly disposed every time.
Smoke forces flight from Topeka to make emergency landing in Chicago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A flight that took off from Topeka Monday afternoon made an emergency landing in Chicago. Chicago CBS affiliate WBBM reports the plane reported smoke in the cargo hold. It was able to land safely at O’Hare International Airport. Flightradar24 shows the Atlas Air 747 chartered...
Water main break to close parts of S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break will close parts of S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the City of Topeka says that southbound S. Kansas Ave. will be closed to traffic. It said the closure will start just north of the intersection of S. Kansas Ave. and Croix.
As flu starts early, Riley Co. warns of severe season
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As the flu season starts early, Riley County officials have warned that this season will be severe. The Riley Co. Health Dept. says on Monday, Nov. 28, that flu season has started earlier in 2022 than it has in the past 13 years. It said data so far indicates this season will be severe.
Topeka Police investigate armed holdup at downtown Pizza Hut
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking for the man who robbed a Pizza Hut restaurant. TPD says the report came in just after 6 p.m. from the SW 10th and Topeka Blvd. location. They say the man came into the store and demanded money, then ran off. They...
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
One person found dead in overnight trailer fire
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was found dead inside a trailer that caught fire overnight on Monday in Junction City. The Junction City Fire Department responded to the fire at a a trailer home at 948 Grant Ave. around 12:53 a.m. on November 28. When crews arrived, they...
School bus-car collision results in no injuries Monday morning in south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported in a school bus-car collision early Monday in a south Topeka neighborhood, authorities said. The collision was reported around 6:57 a.m. Monday near S.E. 43rd Terrace and Grand Oaks Avenue. The location was in a neighborhood just northeast of S.W. 45th and...
