Read full article on original website
WickedRotF30
4d ago
why make this a news story? making it easier for traffickers to target the woman. smdh
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The 260HAIRBUS is bringing new vibes to Fort Wayne
For the better part of two years, Bethanie Morken has been converting a yellow school bus into a self-care paradise.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo mourning loss of oldest reticulated giraffe in the U.S.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is mourning the loss of Zuri, the oldest reticulated giraffe in the United States. The zoo shared on Facebook that the beloved Zuri was nearly 34 years old when she passed away on Friday, Nov. 25. Zoo officials say...
wfft.com
Carroll football team welcomed back at school Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Carroll football team was welcomed back to school on Monday to a "Walk of Champions" after finishing as the IHSAA Class 6A state runner-ups over the weekend. The Chargers fell to Center Grove in the Class 6A state title game 35-9 on Friday night...
wfft.com
Pokagon Toboggan Run opens, anticipates 100,000 riders
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Pokagon State Park Toboggan Run is officially open for the season. The ride runs Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. through February 26. Nicky Ball with the park expects about 100,000 people to ride this year. She says it's one of only two refrigerated toboggan...
WANE-TV
Race aims to bring Fort Wayne families together on Thanksgiving Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Participants from across the country took to the streets of Fort Wayne early Thursday morning for the Galloping Gobbler race. Participants ran and walked a 4-mile course winding through the historic Lindenwood Cemetery, with runners starting and finishing at the University of Saint Francis’ Hutzell Athletic Center. Some donned festive Thanksgiving-themed costumes for this year’s race.
westbendnews.net
Military History in Paulding County
Basil M. Wooton was a young man born in Latty, Ohio, March 30, 1897. The son of Levi W. and Ruby E. (Hamilton) Wooton. This couple was married, August 16, 1890 in Celina, Mercer County, Ohio. They had four children: Jesse Raymond born 1893, Cora L. born 1895, Basil M. born 1897 and Gladys Grace born in 1907. The family was living in Latty in 1900 with Levi working as a liveryman. The family moved to Paulding by 1910, living on Chicago Street.
wfft.com
Old Fort showcases Christmas celebrations throughout Fort Wayne's history
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- People learned historic Christmas traditions at the Old Fort on Saturday. The Christmas at the Fort event took spectators through time to learn how celebrations have changed. From the 18th century to the Vietnam War, the staff showed the adaptation of the holiday. Cory Balkenbusch...
WOWO News
Silver Alert declared for Fort Wayne teenager
The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a 17 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants and orange Crocs. Traysean is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne tattoo shop puts twist on holiday donations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Looking to donate new toys for some fresh ink? Tattoo Fort Wayne has you covered. Tattoo Fort Wayne is hosting its charity event “Toys for Tats” through Saturday evening. According to the shop, participants can drop off one new toy valued at $10 or more for a $50 off coupon on your next tattoo.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne farm faces Christmas tree shortage, inflation spikes tree prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — With Thanksgiving behind us, families are spending the next few weeks shopping for Christmas trees. Purdue Fort Wayne Community Research Institute Director Rachel Blakeman says there doesn't look to be a national shortage like last year, but there is something else you may want to keep in mind.
wfft.com
Coffman sets new program record for coaching victories
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Anthony Roberts had a game-high 23 points to help Purdue Fort Wayne to a 106-41 victory over Bluffton on Sunday (Nov. 27). The win was Jon Coffman's 143rd victory with the 'Dons. He is now the program leader in coaching victories, passing Andy Piazza who won 142 games from 1987 to 1996.
Bathroom vent fan starts Fort Wayne fire
Firefighters extinguished a fire at 1916 High Street Thursday evening.
WANE-TV
See the Festival of Trees until the end of the month
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s Christmastime in the city, and you now have until the end of the month to see a holiday favorite: the Festival of Trees. Learn more about how the Festival of Trees helps support the Embassy Theatre.
WANE-TV
Suspect charged in southeast neighborhood shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old has been charged in connection to a Sunday night shooting that critically injured one man. Fort Wayne Police began investigating around 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting near the intersection of Spatz and Senate avenues. According to a release, a man with a gunshot wound was found laying in the street on South Park Drive. The victim was taken to a hospital, where doctors determined his injuries were life-threatening.
WANE-TV
Cebolla’s on Dupont cleared to reopen after 2 weeks
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Cebolla’s on Dupont Road has been cleared to reopen two weeks after the Allen County Health Department shut it down. It was Nov. 14 when health inspectors found live and dead cockroaches inside the restaurant at 602 E. Dupont Road, along with other issues, including openings in exit doors and holes.
wfft.com
Three injured in two Saturday morning Fort Wayne shootings
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) Three people are hospitalized - at least two with life-threatening injuries - after two shootings in Fort Wayne Saturday morning. Police first responded to the Gateway Plaza shopping center parking lot on Goshen Avenue around 2:22 a.m. to reports of shots fired. They found one man...
WOWO News
One dead from Sunday morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person has died as the result of a shooting Sunday morning, west of downtown Fort Wayne. Just before 12:00 p.m. Sunday, Fort Wayne police were called to 1000 block of Rockhill St. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located the adult male victim suffering an apparent gunshot wound after a domestic dispute. He was transported to a local hospital and was said to be in life threatening condition.
WANE-TV
Traffic flowing again in downtown Fort Wayne after car crashes into pole
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A downtown Fort Wayne intersection was shut down Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed into a pole, dispatch confirmed to WANE 15. East Jefferson Boulevard was shut down at its intersection with Lafayette Street after a crash that happened just before 8 a.m. A...
Silver Alert canceled for Allen County teen
UPDATE: The Silver Alert was canceled Sunday morning. We have removed references to the teen’s name from this report. A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an Allen County teen. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old. He is described as a white male, 6’1″ tall, and 190 pounds, […]
wfft.com
Three boys accused of intentionally starting house fire in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Steuben County Sheriff's Office questioned three boys about their connection to a house fire Saturday afternoon. Police say they responded to the fire in the 7800 block of East CR 500 S around 5 p.m. Three boys who were seen running from the scene...
Comments / 3