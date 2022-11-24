FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old has been charged in connection to a Sunday night shooting that critically injured one man. Fort Wayne Police began investigating around 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting near the intersection of Spatz and Senate avenues. According to a release, a man with a gunshot wound was found laying in the street on South Park Drive. The victim was taken to a hospital, where doctors determined his injuries were life-threatening.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO