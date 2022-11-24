ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 3

WickedRotF30
4d ago

why make this a news story? making it easier for traffickers to target the woman. smdh

Reply
4
 

wfft.com

Carroll football team welcomed back at school Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Carroll football team was welcomed back to school on Monday to a "Walk of Champions" after finishing as the IHSAA Class 6A state runner-ups over the weekend. The Chargers fell to Center Grove in the Class 6A state title game 35-9 on Friday night...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Pokagon Toboggan Run opens, anticipates 100,000 riders

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Pokagon State Park Toboggan Run is officially open for the season. The ride runs Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. through February 26. Nicky Ball with the park expects about 100,000 people to ride this year. She says it's one of only two refrigerated toboggan...
ANGOLA, IN
WANE-TV

Race aims to bring Fort Wayne families together on Thanksgiving Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Participants from across the country took to the streets of Fort Wayne early Thursday morning for the Galloping Gobbler race. Participants ran and walked a 4-mile course winding through the historic Lindenwood Cemetery, with runners starting and finishing at the University of Saint Francis’ Hutzell Athletic Center. Some donned festive Thanksgiving-themed costumes for this year’s race.
FORT WAYNE, IN
westbendnews.net

Military History in Paulding County

Basil M. Wooton was a young man born in Latty, Ohio, March 30, 1897. The son of Levi W. and Ruby E. (Hamilton) Wooton. This couple was married, August 16, 1890 in Celina, Mercer County, Ohio. They had four children: Jesse Raymond born 1893, Cora L. born 1895, Basil M. born 1897 and Gladys Grace born in 1907. The family was living in Latty in 1900 with Levi working as a liveryman. The family moved to Paulding by 1910, living on Chicago Street.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WOWO News

Silver Alert declared for Fort Wayne teenager

The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a 17 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants and orange Crocs. Traysean is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne tattoo shop puts twist on holiday donations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Looking to donate new toys for some fresh ink? Tattoo Fort Wayne has you covered. Tattoo Fort Wayne is hosting its charity event “Toys for Tats” through Saturday evening. According to the shop, participants can drop off one new toy valued at $10 or more for a $50 off coupon on your next tattoo.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne farm faces Christmas tree shortage, inflation spikes tree prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — With Thanksgiving behind us, families are spending the next few weeks shopping for Christmas trees. Purdue Fort Wayne Community Research Institute Director Rachel Blakeman says there doesn't look to be a national shortage like last year, but there is something else you may want to keep in mind.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Coffman sets new program record for coaching victories

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Anthony Roberts had a game-high 23 points to help Purdue Fort Wayne to a 106-41 victory over Bluffton on Sunday (Nov. 27). The win was Jon Coffman's 143rd victory with the 'Dons. He is now the program leader in coaching victories, passing Andy Piazza who won 142 games from 1987 to 1996.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

See the Festival of Trees until the end of the month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s Christmastime in the city, and you now have until the end of the month to see a holiday favorite: the Festival of Trees. Learn more about how the Festival of Trees helps support the Embassy Theatre.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Suspect charged in southeast neighborhood shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An 18-year-old has been charged in connection to a Sunday night shooting that critically injured one man. Fort Wayne Police began investigating around 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting near the intersection of Spatz and Senate avenues. According to a release, a man with a gunshot wound was found laying in the street on South Park Drive. The victim was taken to a hospital, where doctors determined his injuries were life-threatening.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Cebolla’s on Dupont cleared to reopen after 2 weeks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Cebolla’s on Dupont Road has been cleared to reopen two weeks after the Allen County Health Department shut it down. It was Nov. 14 when health inspectors found live and dead cockroaches inside the restaurant at 602 E. Dupont Road, along with other issues, including openings in exit doors and holes.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Three injured in two Saturday morning Fort Wayne shootings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) Three people are hospitalized - at least two with life-threatening injuries - after two shootings in Fort Wayne Saturday morning. Police first responded to the Gateway Plaza shopping center parking lot on Goshen Avenue around 2:22 a.m. to reports of shots fired. They found one man...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

One dead from Sunday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person has died as the result of a shooting Sunday morning, west of downtown Fort Wayne. Just before 12:00 p.m. Sunday, Fort Wayne police were called to 1000 block of Rockhill St. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located the adult male victim suffering an apparent gunshot wound after a domestic dispute. He was transported to a local hospital and was said to be in life threatening condition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Allen County teen

UPDATE: The Silver Alert was canceled Sunday morning. We have removed references to the teen’s name from this report. A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an Allen County teen. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old. He is described as a white male, 6’1″ tall, and 190 pounds, […]
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Three boys accused of intentionally starting house fire in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Steuben County Sheriff's Office questioned three boys about their connection to a house fire Saturday afternoon. Police say they responded to the fire in the 7800 block of East CR 500 S around 5 p.m. Three boys who were seen running from the scene...

