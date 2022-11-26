ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyber Monday Garmin deals: savings on smartwatches, cycling computers, turbos and more

By Luke Friend
Like 'kleenex' for tissues or 'hoover' for vacuum cleaner, 'Garmin' is fast becoming an anepronym for head unit (the word for when a brand name becomes genericised, linguistics fans). That's how total the US brand's dominance of the market is.

Garmin also now owns Tacx, the Dutch manufacturer of indoor training hardware.

Cyber Monday is the perfect opportunity to pick up a Garmin bike computer, GPS smartwatch or Tacx turbo trainer at a big discount. We've tracked down the best deals on the internet from the biggest retailers and have listed them below with our take on the product and the price. There are links to our reviews, too.

And if you're looking for more cycling gear at knockdown prices, don't forget to check out our main Cyber Monday deals page.

Quick Links to Garmin Cyber Monday Deals US

Quick links to Garmin Cyber Monday Deals UK

Cyber Monday smartwatch deals USA

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: was $349.99 now $195.00 at Amazon

The Forerunner 245 Music is packed with features, including  performance stats such as VO2 max and training status as well as GPS and weather tracking. It's 3GB memory means it can store up to 500 songs as well as sync to your favorite playlists from a selection of streaming services. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xSj1J_0jMiShiP00

Garmin Instinct: was $249.99 now $159.17 at Amazon

Built to US Military standards for thermal, shock and water resistance, the Instinct is one tough cookie - and ideallu suited to those who are hard on their gear or like to cycle or run off the beaten path. Features include a compass and barometric altimeter, support from multiple satellite systems and data trackers that measure heart rate, activity and stress. View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro: was $599.99 now $408.00 at Amazon

The Fenix 6 Pro features a 1.3" screen that's well-proportioned to take full advantage of its range of navigational and training features, such as pre-loaded topo maps, built-in sensors for 3-axis compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter and PacePro for grade-adjusted pace guidance. Battery life is up to 10 hours in GPS mode but as much as 14 days when in smart mode. View Deal

Cyber Monday cycling computer deals USA

Garmin Edge 530: was $299.99 now $165.59 at Amazon

There might be more advanced cycling computers than the  Edge 530 but if you're happy to forego a touchscreen then it's likely to offer all you need, including mapping and training features and compatibility with range of power meters. You can read our full review here . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Gkh9_0jMiShiP00

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

While the Edge 1030 Plus is no longer the top-tier offering in Garmin's extensive line-up, it's still a computer that's packed with functionality and features. The large screen makes it ideal for maps and navigational features as well as those designed to help your training program. This discount is a fair one, but be aware that the brand has also just bought out its latest flagship model the Garmin Edge 1040 , making this no longer the range topper, meaning that discounted units are more likely in a few shops, so check the quick links above before you buy. View Deal

Cyber Monday indoor trainer deals USA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GAGbo_0jMiShiP00

Tacx Flux S Direct Drive Smart Trainer: was $799.00 now $599.99 at Amazon

The original Flux has a maximum power of 1,500w, maximum slope of 10% and the accuracy is <5%. With a 15lb flywheel and electrobraking resistance system ride feel it supplies a realistic and interactive ride feel. With over $200 off the list price at Amazon this is an excellent deal.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fMtG6_0jMiShiP00

Tacx Neo 2T Direct Drive Smart Trainer: was $1,399.99 now $1,199.95 at Mike's Bikes

Tacx's top smart trainer can replicate tougher climbs with its 25% slope, has a higher max power of 2,200 watts and improved accuracy compared with the Tacx Flux 2. The accuracy of <1% is especially impressive and the realism - particularly its ability to recreate cobbles or gravel - is novel and adds to the experience. We gave it four stars when we reviewed it , marking it down for the high price, which is mitigated a little bit in this deal.
View Deal

Tacx Neo Bike Smart: was $3,199.99 now $2,719.99 at Competitive Cyclist

Tacx has just launched the new version of the Neo Bike Smart, the Tacx Neo Bike Plus , and has upped the price to a jaw-dropping $3,999.99. The new bike has two extra crank length options, redesigned shifters and a slimmer seatpost, but the internals and spec are the same. The original Neo Bike Smart was considerably cheaper and is now available at a decent discount here. You can check out how the Bike Smart fared against the competition in our smart bike buying guide here – it did extremely well. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Mtir_0jMiShiP00

Tacx Galaxia Indoor Retractable Bicycle Rollers: was $409.99 now $215.99 at Garmin

There are two Tacx rollers available. This is the higher-spec model and features the 'swing system' to help make out-of-the-saddle efforts feel more natural. We included it in our guide to the best bike rollers 2022 so you can read all the details and comparisons there. We've checked the price across a number of sites and although the list price on Amazon looks to be higher, the sale price is lower – and it's actually in stock.

Cyber Monday Data Tracker Deals USA

Garmin HRM-Dual: was $69.99 now $44.88 at Amazon

The Garmin HRM-Dual transmits via both the ANT+ protocol and Bluetooth LE, so you can use it with computers from other makes too. We gave it four stars out of five when we reviewed it , noting that the battery life is good - always important - and only marking it down on price - but at this discount that high-ish list price is no longer and issue. View Deal

Cyber Monday Garmin deals UK

Cyber Monday smartwatch deals UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i8zoG_0jMiShiP00

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro: was £599.99 now £355.00 at Amazon

With pre-installed Topo maps this is a great option if you're looking for a smartwatch for navigating your rides and runs. Packed with health and fitness features for tracking your activities, and analysing them afterwards too - it really does cover all your needs on and off the bike. Check out our full review here. View Deal

Cyber Monday cycling computer deals UK

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus: was £519.99 now £299.99 at Wiggle

We gave the Garmin Edge 1030 four stars out of five when we reviewed it in 2018. Physically it's It's one of the largest Garmin bike computers with  3.5in screen and large bezel, but this mapping and other ride data very easy to read. It features Garmin's virtual coaching and is has a specific off-road mode setting. The 1030 Plus has been superseded by the Garmin Edge 1040 , making this no longer the flagship model, meaning that there will be lots of discounts around, so check all the quick links as well as Wiggle's price - which is a very good one. View Deal

Garmin Edge 530: was £259.99 now £159.99 at Amazon

The Edge 530 is much like the more expensive Edge 830 but without a touchscreen. If you're happy to use buttons then you get plenty for your money, including mapping and training features as well as wireless connectivity to third-party apps and smart trainers. You can read our full review here . View Deal

Garmin Edge 130 Plus: was £169.99 now £114.99 at Amazon

Garmin's small but mighty bike computer already offers great value, and at this price is incredible. As you'd expect, it will pair with all your sensors via ANT+ and Bluetooth, there's turn by turn GPS navigation and all the data you need for your ride. We gave it the full five stars when we reviewed it . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HiYc8_0jMiShiP00

Garmin Edge 830: was £349.00 now £249.00 at Sigma Sports

The Edge 830 has a 2.6in touchscreen, ideally sized to make use of its mapping and training functions, which include turn-by-turn navigation, weather alerts and data analysis such as VO2 max and stress score. Its battery life and storage capabilities are impressive too, with up to 20 hours life with GPS and room for up to 100 stored routes. View Deal

Cyber Monday turbo trainer deals UK

Tacx Flux 2 Direct Drive Smart Trainer: was £699.99 now £489.99 at Wiggle

The Flux 2 looks very similar to the Flux X outwardly, but internally you're getting a higher spec. The maximum power is 2,000w instead of 1,500w, the maximum slope is 16% instead of 10% and the accuracy is ±2.5% compared with ±3%. Normally you might go with the Flux S and save some money, but when the upgraded model has over £200 off we'd advise snapping up the Flux 2 - read more about it here .


Tacx Flux S Direct Drive Smart Trainer: was £599.99 now £549.99 at Wiggle

The Tacx Flux S is the brand's entry-level smart trainer and is a great value option. We recently compared it with others at a similar price point in our entry-level smart trainer grouptest . However, check out the bigger saving on its bigger brother above - that's the better deal.


View Deal

Tacx Neo 2 SE smart trainer: w as £1,119.99 now £599.99 at Wiggle

The Neo 2 SE - as in special edition - has the internals of a standard Neo 2 but features the greater compatibility of the Neo 2T with a broader range of bikes including thru-axle frames. The SE delivers up to 2,200 watts of resistance, slope of up to 25% and power accuracy is +/- 1%. Possibly the best number of all is the 50% off the RRP! To read about it in more detail check out our guide to the best smart trainers for more detailed reviews.


View Deal

Tacx Neo Bike Smart: was £2,299.99 now £1,999.00 at Tredz

This might not look like the most killer deal out there, but Tacx has just launched the new Tacx Neo Bike Plus , which has a pretty huge RRP of £3,499.99. So with this Tredz offer you're effectively getting £1,300 off, especially when you consider that the specs are the same between the two bikes; it's only more crank length options, reworked shifters and a slimmer seatpost you're getting with the new one. Even with only £100 off, we predict people will be rushing to buy the older version while stocks last. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xT4zB_0jMiShiP00

Tacx Antares Professional Training Rollers: was £164.99 now £115.99 at Wiggle

The Antares doesn't have all the fancy features of the higher-spec Galaxia, the other of the two Tacx rollers we've included in our guide to the best bike rollers 2022 but they're still perfect for warming up before a race and are much more portable than a turbo trainer of course. They weren't very expensive at the list price, but with this discount they're highly affordable.

