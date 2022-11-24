ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, OR

Column: Think, Be, Act Local – To the Power of Six

By Paul Vogel Chief Guest Column
The Chief
The Chief
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18kVdh_0jMiSLUX00

What do you think of Keep it Local Columbia County?

Do you even think of Keep it Local, or are you just so used to seeing the posts, small business and non-profit promotions, and more, that you just expect it without having to think?

We’d like you to think about Keep it Local for just a minute, to remind yourself why it even exists for us all here.

Keep it Local is a Columbia County-centric small business and community promotion and marketing program hosted by the Columbia Economic Team (CET) – now for seven years. It fits naturally into CET’s economic development role – because of the effect it has on our economy. That “effect” is the local multiplier effect -- which is the additional economic benefit accrued to an area from money being spent in the local economy. That effect plays an important role in our larger regional economy.

Many studies have been conducted and continuously updated on the perspective of the local multiplier effect on the greater local economic return generated by money spent at locally owned independent businesses, compared to corporate chains or other absentee-owned businesses. Localization underscores the multiplier effect as one reason of many for consumers to do more of their business locally. We would add, Keep it Local is localization that also makes it easier for small, independent businesses to encourage consumers to do more of their business locally.

The reason for localization – and for Keep it Local – is how that effect benefits our communities, neighbors, and ourselves by keeping dollars here, where they fuel our economy with a ripple, or multiplier, effect. $100 spent on local products and services is an economic contribution that circulates six times – and thereby multiplies that $100 in the local economy to $600. The more times this process repeats, the more the local economy thrives and grows.

Imagine that you spent $100 at local shops and restaurants. The same $100 is then recirculated back into other local goods and services to the six times before it leaves the local market through external purchases.

That’s exactly what Keep it Local is all about. Encouraging, promoting, and facilitating a more robust economy by making it easier for businesses to sell locally, and easier for you to buy locally, and to magnify your economic power to the power of six.

But there are other Keep it Local multipliers, too. Just this fall, Keep it Local presented the Marketing for Success series of classes on everything small businesses need – from marketing plans to branding to tutorials on social media. Thirteen local experts and from afield led sessions that helped local business owners refresh or learn new marketing and promotion techniques to locals, and to attract visitor spending locally. More than 79 individual business owners participated in 169 sessions – and many of them have now registered for certified small business assistance through the new Columbia County Small Business Development Center, or SBDC, which CET also hosts. Stronger businesses make for stronger communities, and economy.

Keep it Local’s contribution to the multiplier effect doesn’t stop at dollars or helping businesses improve, it extends to helping them get found in the first place. In Q1 of 2023, Keep it Local will launch a new website that will be a search engine and directory that includes every business in Columbia County. Mobile activated, even anyone traveling in or through Columbia County will be able to find what they want and need to buy, locally. And as we know, for every dollar spent, the effect multiplies – to the power of six.

But before the new web directory launches, Keep it Local is rolling out its signature Keep it Local for the Holidays campaign. The remodeled 2021 Holiday campaign generated nearly $400,000 (multiply that by six!) in local purchasing last year and there are new twists for 2022. More than 88 businesses are participating in the “31 Days of Deals” scratch card promotion that provides more than $900 in savings for each $10 card – in addition to the traditional Wonderland cards, by which each $10 spent moves the buyer one step closer to winning $1,500 or one of 25 other prizes.

The punch cards and scratch-offs are available at businesses and holiday events throughout the county. The purpose: make it easy as well as beneficial to taste, shop & play locally during this holiday season. Local businesses are sponsoring these programs and chambers of commerce are collaborating…. because they understand the multiplier effect, too. Go to keepitlocalcc.com/holidays/ or Keep it Local on Facebook to find out more.

Whether or not you consciously think about Keep it Local – the program – every day matters less than thinking about keeping it local every day and at every opportunity. It may be easier to shop online, we get it. But there’s no place online where you can multiply your dollars six times in your own community, supporting jobs, schools, parks, services, and the businesses that sell what you want and need. That’s why to keep it local. And that’s why there’s Keep it Local.

Paul Vogel is the executive director of Columbia Economic Team. He may be reached at 503-805-5139.

Comments / 0

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Measure 114 suit to begin this week

PORTLAND – The lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Ballot Measure 114 was filed in Pendleton’s U.S. District Court, but it’s not being heard there. The action has been moved to Judge Karin Immergut’s courtroom in the Portland District. She has scheduled a hearing on Friday. The...
PORTLAND, OR
theorcasonian.com

People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged

Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

As County Gives No Hint of Funding Wheeler’s Encampments, City Council Will Vote on Wednesday to Go It Alone

This week, Portland will begin setting aside money for an ambitious plan to end street camping. Last Thursday, the Portland City Council narrowly failed to immediately approve a $27 million “down payment” for the massive sanctioned encampments Mayor Ted Wheeler intends to build with the end goal of banning unsanctioned camping citywide within the next two years.
PORTLAND, OR
woodworkingnetwork.com

Emerald ash borer gains a foothold in Pacific Northwest

FOREST GROVE, Ore. – The deadly emerald ash borer (EAB) has been spotted in western Oregon, just 25 miles west of Portland and a short drive from the Pacific Ocean. The confirmed presence of the invasive EAB in Forest Grove, Ore., raises the number of states impacted by infestations of the insidious beetle to 36, according to the Emerald Ash Borer Network. In addition, EAB has been sighted in five Canadian provinces including Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Manitoba.
FOREST GROVE, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
EAGLE POINT, OR
The Bee

Teachers, some in Southeast, say 'special education' is in crisis

One Westmoreland teacher appeared before the School Board to complain, and quit on the spot...By mid-October, Bianca Cohen hadn't had a proper lunch break since the start of the school year. This special education teacher spent many of her breaks tending to students who require supervision during meals. Llewellyn Elementary, the school in Westmoreland where she teaches, is one of several Portland schools that doesn't have enough special education support staff. Currently, Portland Public Schools is short thirty-two "paraeducators" — educational assistants, sometimes called classroom aides — who help teachers with students. The District started the year with 70 paraeducator...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Legacy Health notifies Portland area patients that former employee stole their personal data

Legacy Health, one of the largest hospital and clinical providers in the Portland area, said a former employee stole patients’ personal information. The health system, which learned of the data breach in July, says patients who had tests run at its Legacy Health Laboratory network in the Portland metro and southwest Washington areas were affected. The employee – who has since been fired -- transferred their files to a personal storage device via external drives and email.
PORTLAND, OR
The Bee

Precision Castparts: Largest pollution payout in Oregon history

DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

‘An effort towards healing’: Hundreds gather at Portland Native American community garden for Un-Thanksgiving

The Native American Youth and Family Center community garden in Portland’s Cully neighborhood was bustling Thursday with volunteers who’d put traditional Thanksgiving plans aside to honor the Indigenous community. The Un-Thanksgiving event was established last year to offer an alternative to the colonist-centric holiday. “There’s a lot of...
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

All Aboard! Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Goes All Christmasy

(Garibaldi, Oregon) – A now-standard Christmas feature on the Oregon coast is back – and this time without the limitations of the pandemic. The Candy Cane Express out of Garibaldi has started its run already, with the next three weekends full of rolling and puffing Christmas cheer, as rides take to the rails every Sunday and Saturday until December 18. Aboard this moving feast of lights, you'll get cookies and hot cocoa on top of some beautiful scenery between here and Rockaway Beach. (Courtesy photo above)
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
The Chief

The Chief

Columbia County, OR
446
Followers
533
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chief covers local news in the Clatskanie and Columbia County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thechiefnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy