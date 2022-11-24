Column: Think, Be, Act Local – To the Power of Six

What do you think of Keep it Local Columbia County?

Do you even think of Keep it Local, or are you just so used to seeing the posts, small business and non-profit promotions, and more, that you just expect it without having to think?

We’d like you to think about Keep it Local for just a minute, to remind yourself why it even exists for us all here.

Keep it Local is a Columbia County-centric small business and community promotion and marketing program hosted by the Columbia Economic Team (CET) – now for seven years. It fits naturally into CET’s economic development role – because of the effect it has on our economy. That “effect” is the local multiplier effect -- which is the additional economic benefit accrued to an area from money being spent in the local economy. That effect plays an important role in our larger regional economy.

Many studies have been conducted and continuously updated on the perspective of the local multiplier effect on the greater local economic return generated by money spent at locally owned independent businesses, compared to corporate chains or other absentee-owned businesses. Localization underscores the multiplier effect as one reason of many for consumers to do more of their business locally. We would add, Keep it Local is localization that also makes it easier for small, independent businesses to encourage consumers to do more of their business locally.

The reason for localization – and for Keep it Local – is how that effect benefits our communities, neighbors, and ourselves by keeping dollars here, where they fuel our economy with a ripple, or multiplier, effect. $100 spent on local products and services is an economic contribution that circulates six times – and thereby multiplies that $100 in the local economy to $600. The more times this process repeats, the more the local economy thrives and grows.

Imagine that you spent $100 at local shops and restaurants. The same $100 is then recirculated back into other local goods and services to the six times before it leaves the local market through external purchases.

That’s exactly what Keep it Local is all about. Encouraging, promoting, and facilitating a more robust economy by making it easier for businesses to sell locally, and easier for you to buy locally, and to magnify your economic power to the power of six.

But there are other Keep it Local multipliers, too. Just this fall, Keep it Local presented the Marketing for Success series of classes on everything small businesses need – from marketing plans to branding to tutorials on social media. Thirteen local experts and from afield led sessions that helped local business owners refresh or learn new marketing and promotion techniques to locals, and to attract visitor spending locally. More than 79 individual business owners participated in 169 sessions – and many of them have now registered for certified small business assistance through the new Columbia County Small Business Development Center, or SBDC, which CET also hosts. Stronger businesses make for stronger communities, and economy.

Keep it Local’s contribution to the multiplier effect doesn’t stop at dollars or helping businesses improve, it extends to helping them get found in the first place. In Q1 of 2023, Keep it Local will launch a new website that will be a search engine and directory that includes every business in Columbia County. Mobile activated, even anyone traveling in or through Columbia County will be able to find what they want and need to buy, locally. And as we know, for every dollar spent, the effect multiplies – to the power of six.

But before the new web directory launches, Keep it Local is rolling out its signature Keep it Local for the Holidays campaign. The remodeled 2021 Holiday campaign generated nearly $400,000 (multiply that by six!) in local purchasing last year and there are new twists for 2022. More than 88 businesses are participating in the “31 Days of Deals” scratch card promotion that provides more than $900 in savings for each $10 card – in addition to the traditional Wonderland cards, by which each $10 spent moves the buyer one step closer to winning $1,500 or one of 25 other prizes.

The punch cards and scratch-offs are available at businesses and holiday events throughout the county. The purpose: make it easy as well as beneficial to taste, shop & play locally during this holiday season. Local businesses are sponsoring these programs and chambers of commerce are collaborating…. because they understand the multiplier effect, too. Go to keepitlocalcc.com/holidays/ or Keep it Local on Facebook to find out more.

Whether or not you consciously think about Keep it Local – the program – every day matters less than thinking about keeping it local every day and at every opportunity. It may be easier to shop online, we get it. But there’s no place online where you can multiply your dollars six times in your own community, supporting jobs, schools, parks, services, and the businesses that sell what you want and need. That’s why to keep it local. And that’s why there’s Keep it Local.

Paul Vogel is the executive director of Columbia Economic Team. He may be reached at 503-805-5139.