YMCA holds first ‘Gobble Wobble’ 5K

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Several hundred folks braved the chilly weather Thursday morning for the YMCA’s first 5K Gobble Wobble.

Folks participated in either the 5K event or the one mile run.

Vice President of Mission Advancement Jon Dearolf said before the run, those who donated canned goods received a free pair of running socks.

Prizes were given out to the top finishers, and Dearolf said the food that was donated will go toward helping the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank continue its mission.

“We think that we have a real opportunity,” Dearolf said. “We’ve noticed folks coming from all over Texas and out of state to come visit family, so this is a great place to start a great tradition; so, first year in and we’re excited.”

Dearolf said they plan on continuing the annual Gobble Wobble, and he expects it to grow each and every year.

