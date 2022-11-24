Read full article on original website
Roads closed at shopping center near UNC Charlotte after gas line cut
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gas line cut at a shopping center near UNC Charlotte is causing road closures in the area. On Monday just before 4 p.m., the Charlotte Fire Department announced that a natural gas line cut caused JM Keynes Drive to be closed for an extended period of time. Olmsted Drive will also be closed.
Busy Thanksgiving holiday week travel wrapping up
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions of people packed their bags to travel for Thanksgiving weekend. As the holiday wraps up, you can expect to see more people on the roads and a busy airport. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking...
WCNC
Cheerwine Holiday Punch with bourbon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to his website, Your Charlotte Bartender is a premier mixologist out of Charlotte with over 20 years of exclusive experience. Get your curated cocktail mixology service from him. You will be able to customize your event, and Rusty will bring everything you could need for a memorable night. Available for private parties, or virtual tasting experiences.
WCNC
Christmas at the Library kicks off at Billy Graham Library
It includes a live nativity scene, a petting zoo, and horse-drawn carriage rides. Reservations are required, but admission and parking are both free.
WCNC
'Told I couldn't do it' | Charlotte woman overcomes discrimination to launch successful business
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte spa owner, who says she "was told I couldn't do it," fought through discrimination to launch a successful business. Priti Patel says she faced discrimination in her industry when looking for work. She started her own business, Le Petit Spa, and reached higher levels of success than she ever imagined.
WCNC
Science Sunday: Rain cloud in a cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In honor of Sunday morning’s rain, we’re going to make a rain cloud in a cup (or jar)! I do this experiment in schools a ton, so I like to use plastic cups so I can reuse them and to avoid breakage. Make sure...
CMPD tweets update regarding high volume of 911 calls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A month after WCNC Charlotte first reported concerns about long 911 call hold times, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are taking more calls with fewer staffers. In a tweet posted Monday, CMPD says it has already taken 12,000 more 911 calls this year compared with...
1 injured in shooting at north Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation worker was shot while closing the Friendship Sportsplex in north Charlotte Sunday evening, county officials said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a shooting near the entrance of Friendship Sportsplex, on Cindy Lane, around 7 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot.
Charlotte area offers plenty of shopping options for Small Business Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After the rush of Black Friday, the shopping frenzy continues on Small Business Saturday. On Small Business Saturday, some of the best Charlotte-area businesses had deals and offerings. It's a crucial day for some small businesses in our area as many are still recovering from the pandemic.
Charlotte nonprofit seeking solutions for rising rents pricing out artists
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people are worried that Charlotte artists are being pushed away because they can't find space to work, but one Queen City-based nonprofit is seeking solutions with some unique ideas. The problem is Charlotte's building boom means finding affordable space in the city is almost impossible....
Book written by Charlotte area girl battling cancer turned into a song
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A year ago, Olivia Reardon was sitting around the kitchen table when her parents noticed her eye was swelling. "I had a mass about the size of a golf ball in my eye," the 10-year-old told WCNC Charlotte. It turned out to be stage 4 cancer.
NC 16-year-old has his 1999 GMC pickup upgraded by Make-A-Wish
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 is a date 16-year-old high school student Chase will never forget. He finally got his wish. Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina made sure of that, after hearing about his serious condition. Chase was diagnosed with melanoma and is currently being...
'It’s fantastic' | Charlotteans celebrate Thanksgiving with Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade was held in Uptown Charlotte on Nov. 23. People celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday ahead of the traditional celebration Thursday. For some, it's a time for family traditions. Like the Dungan family, the Thanksgiving Eve Parade has become a routine. “We’ve...
Charlotte Premium Outlets prioritizing safety during Black Friday shopping
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shoppers hit the stores on Friday Nov. 25, for Black Friday and people did some damage -- shoppers had their minds on getting the best deals and staying safe. Sharon Campbell, general manager of the Charlotte Premium Outlets, said the outlet mall is taking the safety...
WCNC
Charlotte nonprofit seeking solutions to help artists keep their workspace
Some are worried Charlotte artists are being pushed away because they can't find anywhere to work. But a local nonprofit is seeking solutions with some unique ideas.
What businesses see as Cornelius grows
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Cornelius could see more growth soon. A major development project went before the town commissioners this past week. The plan includes a 6-story multi-use building. Over the last decade, the town has changed quite a bit. Geoff Roscoe is the general manager of the Thigs cocktail...
Why is Black Friday losing popularity?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why isn't Black Friday as popular as it used to be?. Holiday shopping fever began in 1924 with the original Christmas ad - The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - kicking off the holiday shopping season. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the...
CATS services to run on reduced schedule for Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has announced which offices will be closed for the holiday and has released its operating schedule for Thursday and Friday. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The CATS...
WCNC
