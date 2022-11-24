PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: Butts county adoptable dogs - week of November 24

Read full article on original website
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: Butts County adoptable cats - week of November 24
Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens that came into the Butts County Animal Shelter prior to adoption. These are just a few of the cats available for adoption.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Commissioner joins forces with Aylo Health to bless 15 underprivileged families for the holiday season
McDONOUGH — A Henry County commissioner is expecting to join forces with an area medical care center to bring joy to some Henry County residents this Christmas season. Commissioner Bruce Holmes, in partnership with Aylo Health, will be working to bless 15 local families of Henry County in the coming weeks.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Toliver Howard has a special story of survival. He's happy, enjoys plenty of attention, and gets along well with other cats.
Monroe Local News
Candlight Shopping in downtown Monroe Dec. 1, 15, 22
The Christmas season is in full swing in Monroe and you’re invited to take advantage of it Thursdays downtown with candlelight shopping, carriage rides, marshmallow roasting and photographs. Stores will remain open until 8 p.m.to give you the opportunity to find that special gift. The cost for the carriage...
Georgia siblings welcome cousins born on same day, at same hospital
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man’s wife and sister were surprised when both had babies the day before Thanksgiving. Brother Caleb Linville and sister Kinsley Thomas know what they’re thankful for. “There’s no explaining that feeling except for pure, overwhelming joy and peace. Your life is...
Police looking for missing teen out of Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing teen out of Jonesboro. On Sunday, Clayton County Police initially talked to the girl's grandmother, over on Euston Court. She said 13-year-old Makayla Brown was playing outside with a friend but did not return home before her curfew.
This On the Market Marietta Mansion is Perfect for Hosting the Holidays
With 5 bedrooms, 5 and 2 half baths, a sprawling open floor plan, and plenty of gathering room both indoors and out, this home is an absolute entertainer’s dream.
WLTX.com
'Hug your family because you never know': Family, friends remember mother killed while working as a Lyft driver
NORCROSS, Ga. — Family, friends and the community came together to remember a 31-year-old mother of three killed in DeKalb County earlier this week while working as a Lyft driver. A father's grief could be heard and seen Friday evening. “It’s hard on us," Joe Sawyer said at his...
Monroe Local News
City of Watkinsville has open job postings
The City of Watkinsville in neighboring Oconee County has two current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Watkinsville website on Nov. 26, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Woman gives birth at McDonald’s, and her baby girl is fittingly nicknamed
Although the baby’s birth certificate reads “Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips,” the McDonald’s crew gave the baby girl another name.
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day
Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
Marietta man who was missing for nearly 3 weeks found dead in Roswell pond
A Marietta man who was missing for nearly three weeks was found dead in a small pond in Roswell Thursday. The Roswell police department confirmed Thursday that 64-year-old Hussein Esmail had been found dead in east Roswell. Roswell Police Officers spoke with Esmail twice the day he went missing, the...
Monroe Local News
The 69th annual Christmas Parade in Monroe scheduled for Dec. 8
Another year is almost over and what better way to celebrate than with the 69th Annual Christmas Parade in downtown Monroe. This tradition didn’t even end for the pandemic in 2020, hosting a stationary parade with the floats remaining in one place while the community walked up and down the streets taking in the different designs. Last year, the parade returned to normal, albeit down Broad Street instead of up, and celebrated the city’s Bicentennial year, and this year the parade will again be heading south on Broad Street.
northgwinnettvoice.com
History: Canneries provide evidence of local agricultural community in Sugar Hill
It is hard to imagine today, but the economy of Sugar Hill and Gwinnett County in the late 1800s and early 1900s was dominated by agriculture. Our agricultural past as a community is most evident in the lack of old growth trees in the area. Secondary growth forested areas, even along the Chattahoochee River, are prevalent because of the clear-cutting associated with past farming activity. There is even evidence of terracing on National Park Service property just below Buford Dam and behind the Sugar Hill Golf Course. The Sugar Hill of yesterday is a lot different from the Sugar Hill of today.
'We don't want this to happen to anybody else' | Viral metro Atlanta family loses home in fire
ROSWELL, Ga. — A metro Atlanta family that rose to social media stardom for their son's uncombable locks is now leaning on the community after a fire destroyed their home. The Samples said they are sharing their story in hopes others will heed their warning and stay safe this holiday season.
Henry County Daily Herald
Failing pipe causes sewer overflow in McDonough
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Water Authority has notified the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division of a sanitary sewer overflow on Nov. 22 on Grover Turner Way in McDonough. Authority officials determined that the likely cause of the overflow was a blocked sewer line clogged by...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Food available in DeKalb despite state assistance backlog
Food stamps and other federally funded assistance programs have experienced a backlog in DeKalb County and across Georgia, according to Georgia Department of Human Services officials, but there are several food pantries and programs still available to DeKalb residents in need. A spokesperson from the Georgia Department of Human Services...
wgxa.tv
State Troopers: Hancock County teen dies after accident
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. -- Georgia State patrol troopers are investigating a fatal accident that killed a teen. According to a release, troopers went out to Anna Poole Road for a vehicle accident. Troopers found out that a 16-year-old boy was driving an ATV when he lost control and was thrown...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Father, young daughter dead in Thanksgiving murder-suicide out of Clayton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A father and his young daughter are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Clayton County. It happened Thanksgiving night at around 9:35 p.m. Police say they were called to the 8000 Block of South Bay Court to perform a welfare check after reports of...
