PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: Butts county adoptable dogs - week of November 24

By Noemi Griffin noemi.griffin@scompapers.com
Henry County Daily Herald
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: Butts County adoptable cats - week of November 24

Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens that came into the Butts County Animal Shelter prior to adoption. These are just a few of the cats available for adoption.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Candlight Shopping in downtown Monroe Dec. 1, 15, 22

The Christmas season is in full swing in Monroe and you’re invited to take advantage of it Thursdays downtown with candlelight shopping, carriage rides, marshmallow roasting and photographs. Stores will remain open until 8 p.m.to give you the opportunity to find that special gift. The cost for the carriage...
MONROE, GA
11Alive

Police looking for missing teen out of Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing teen out of Jonesboro. On Sunday, Clayton County Police initially talked to the girl's grandmother, over on Euston Court. She said 13-year-old Makayla Brown was playing outside with a friend but did not return home before her curfew.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

City of Watkinsville has open job postings

The City of Watkinsville in neighboring Oconee County has two current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Watkinsville website on Nov. 26, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
WATKINSVILLE, GA
Edy Zoo

Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day

Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
NEWNAN, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
MACON, GA
Monroe Local News

The 69th annual Christmas Parade in Monroe scheduled for Dec. 8

Another year is almost over and what better way to celebrate than with the 69th Annual Christmas Parade in downtown Monroe. This tradition didn’t even end for the pandemic in 2020, hosting a stationary parade with the floats remaining in one place while the community walked up and down the streets taking in the different designs. Last year, the parade returned to normal, albeit down Broad Street instead of up, and celebrated the city’s Bicentennial year, and this year the parade will again be heading south on Broad Street.
MONROE, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

History: Canneries provide evidence of local agricultural community in Sugar Hill

It is hard to imagine today, but the economy of Sugar Hill and Gwinnett County in the late 1800s and early 1900s was dominated by agriculture. Our agricultural past as a community is most evident in the lack of old growth trees in the area. Secondary growth forested areas, even along the Chattahoochee River, are prevalent because of the clear-cutting associated with past farming activity. There is even evidence of terracing on National Park Service property just below Buford Dam and behind the Sugar Hill Golf Course. The Sugar Hill of yesterday is a lot different from the Sugar Hill of today.
SUGAR HILL, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Failing pipe causes sewer overflow in McDonough

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Water Authority has notified the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division of a sanitary sewer overflow on Nov. 22 on Grover Turner Way in McDonough. Authority officials determined that the likely cause of the overflow was a blocked sewer line clogged by...
MCDONOUGH, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Food available in DeKalb despite state assistance backlog

Food stamps and other federally funded assistance programs have experienced a backlog in DeKalb County and across Georgia, according to Georgia Department of Human Services officials, but there are several food pantries and programs still available to DeKalb residents in need. A spokesperson from the Georgia Department of Human Services...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

State Troopers: Hancock County teen dies after accident

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. -- Georgia State patrol troopers are investigating a fatal accident that killed a teen. According to a release, troopers went out to Anna Poole Road for a vehicle accident. Troopers found out that a 16-year-old boy was driving an ATV when he lost control and was thrown...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA

