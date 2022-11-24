Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers questionable to return with oblique injury
Aaron Rodgers was sacked on the third play of the second half, taking a hard hit in the midsection from Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham. The medical staff surrounded him before the next drive. Rodgers stayed in the game but was grimacing every play. He was in obvious discomfort as...
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson deletes vulgar tweet, lashes out at reporter’s characterization of it
After Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacted to a moderately critical tweet with an over-the-top, vulgar response. Several hours later, Jackson deleted it. Jamison Hensley, who covers the Ravens for ESPN.com, wrote a story about the tweet, noting that it included an “anti-gay phrase.”
NBC Sports
How an Eagles rookie made Slay jealous on Sunday night
As Eagles rookie Reed Blankenship spoke to reporters in the locker room after Sunday’s 40-33 win, a chant broke out among his defensive back teammates. They were clearly happy to see the undrafted rookie safety play so well after being thrust into action on Sunday night. He finished with six tackles and an interception against Aaron Rodgers, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.
NBC Sports
Jordan Love throws 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson
Backup quarterback Jordan Love replaced the injured Aaron Rodgers and immediately set off fireworks. Love went 3-for-3 for 75 yards and a touchdown. His 63-yard touchdown to Christian Watson has reduced the Packers’ deficit to 37-30 with 9:00 still to go. Eagles fans surely thought their team had the...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G takes high road on lack of roughing the passer calls
SANTA CLARA — It was a scary moment when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to be injured in the third quarter of the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Garoppolo was tackled low by Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach. The broadcast showed a slow-motion replay of...
NBC Sports
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
NBC Sports
Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win
Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson’s tweet was “out of character”
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacted to Twitter criticism with a vulgar tweet for which he has received plenty of criticism. It took Jackson several hours to delete the tweet on Sunday night. On Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he spoke with Jackson about the situation on Monday morning. “[I]...
NBC Sports
Deebo tweets message to Mostert after his 49ers critique spreads
Six days remain on the calendar before the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. The anticipation just keeps building. In light of former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert’s recent comments about the 49ers, star “wide back” Deebo Samuel tweeted some advice to his former teammate.
NBC Sports
Nathan Peterman to start for Bears after Trevor Siemian injured in pregame warmups
The Bears are down to their third-string quarterback today against the Jets. Nathan Peterman, who was just called up from the practice squad yesterday, will start today. Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields has been ruled out with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Second string quarterback Trevor Siemian was preparing to start, but he suffered an oblique injury during pregame warmups, and that leaves Peterman as the only healthy quarterback on the roster.
NBC Sports
Report: No Ja’Marr Chase return on Sunday
He’s been back at practice. He apparently won’t be back on the field, at least not yet. Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase won’t play tomorrow at Tennessee, reports Jordan Schulz of The Score. The Bengals have yet to officially downgrade Chase to out. Given that they play the...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors run T-Wolves out of building
The saying goes, "It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish." Building a 20-point lead after the first quarter, second quarter and third quarter certainly helps. That was the case in the Warriors' 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center. The Warriors are...
NBC Sports
Mostert, Wilson Jr. roast Jimmy G, 49ers before Week 13 clash
The Faithful were ready to warmly welcome a few familiar faces back to Levi’s Stadium next week. But that homecoming might not be such a friendly reunion for some. That's because Miami Dolphins running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. -- who were 49ers together from 2018 to 2021 -- both recently threw some shade at their former franchise and colleagues.
NBC Sports
Why Papa is concerned about 49ers' game against Saints
The 49ers are flying high coming off a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. But the combination of an international game on "Monday Night Football" heading into Thanksgiving Week means the 49ers haven't had as much time to prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
NBC Sports
Mitchell avoids serious injury, likely to miss multiple weeks
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers believe running back Elijah Mitchell avoided a long-term knee injury on Sunday. Mitchell exited the 49ers’ 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints early in the third quarter with what coach Kyle Shanahan said was an injury to the medial-collateral ligament. The injury...
NBC Sports
Jaguars’ Andrew Wingard loves Doug Pederson after having to deal with Urban Meyer
Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard said after Sunday’s win over the Ravens that the contrast between last year and this year is night and day. Last year, the Jaguars’ coach was Urban Meyer, and Wingard said that made quarterback Trevor Lawrence‘s rookie year a major challenge. “I”m just,...
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in shutout of Saints
SANTA CLARA — Unlike the 49ers’ Week 11 victory in which everyone on both sides of the ball made a contribution, this one was all about the defense. The 49ers pitched a shutout Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in a 13-0 victory at Levi’s Stadium, which had a completely different look than their victory a week earlier against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.
NBC Sports
Patriots-Bills injury report: Two starters miss Monday's practice
It could be the Rhamondre Stevenson show when the New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. Damien Harris did not participate in Monday's practice due to a thigh injury he suffered in the team's Thanksgiving loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Right tackle Isaiah Wynn also was absent for the session and could miss his second straight game with a foot injury.
NBC Sports
Benny Snell’s 2-yard touchdown run hands Steelers the lead again
A game finally has broken out in Indianapolis. It took the Steelers only 5 minutes, 21 seconds to answer the Colts and regain the lead, 24-17, with 9:55 remaining in Monday Night Football. The Steelers had no points, 18 yards and no first downs in the third quarter. They opened...
Athlete of the Week
Ballard junior Alliyah Thompson is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week. Thompson had a huge game for the Class 4A No. 6 Ballard girls basketball team in a 54-27 rout over 3A No. 14 Clear Lake Nov. 22 at Huxley. She scored 25 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the field and a 9 of 10 effort from the line and also produced five rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks. This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Athlete of the Week
