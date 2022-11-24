The Bears are down to their third-string quarterback today against the Jets. Nathan Peterman, who was just called up from the practice squad yesterday, will start today. Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields has been ruled out with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Second string quarterback Trevor Siemian was preparing to start, but he suffered an oblique injury during pregame warmups, and that leaves Peterman as the only healthy quarterback on the roster.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO