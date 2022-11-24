ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Kevin Love Makes Bold Comparison Between Current Cleveland Cavaliers And The 2016 Team

By Orlando Silva
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lubD7_0jMiQmCS00

Kevin Love boldly compares the current Cleveland Cavaliers team with the one that won the 2016 NBA championship.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kevin Love made a big comparison between the current Cleveland Cavaliers team and the one that made history six years ago and won the first-ever championship in franchise history. The big man has been a part of both squads, and he sees some similarities there.

The 2016 Cavaliers were full of talent and had three incredible players leading the way. LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Love carried the load for that squad. They went to the NBA Finals for the second consecutive season, pulling off one of the most memorable comebacks in sports history, with James and Irving going crazy to beat the Golden State Warriors .

This season's team they have three young interesting players in, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley, who make the fanbase dream of competing for another title soon.

Kevin Love Makes Bold Comparison Between Current Cleveland Cavaliers And The 2016 Team

Love, who remains on the team, recently compared the two squads, saying that in terms of talent, they are very similar. During a recent interview with the Cleveland Magazine , KL had this to say:

DM: You know, you’ve asked me a lot of questions. I told you that I had questions for you. I just want to know what parallels you see — I’m not saying we’re the 2016 championship team. You guys were a separate, elite entity and we’re looking to build upon what you guys have done — but do you see any similarities as far as the way we get along, the attention to detail, whatever it may be? And what can we improve on to get to that level?

KL: I think talent-wise, it’s right there. When I look at our lineup, we have four All-Stars and a very deep lineup. But we were an older team. So our process, the way that we practiced was a little bit different, but our attention to detail and knowing how to operate was at a very high level. We had a level of professionalism that was all the way there. Whereas here in present day, we still have a lot to figure out but we have guys that get it.

We have a team that almost feels like a college atmosphere. I’m sure it’s the same for you. Like the love we have for one another and showing up every day to work is incredible. In 2014-15, my first year here, through 2017-18, we kind of thrived under chaos, but we always found a way to get it done and win in different ways. I think this team is learning that. I think they’re taking a step in playing one more year together, us getting together in the summer, you getting traded here, fitting right in. You have the perfect personality to take part in this team, play shooting guard, play point guard, distribute, rebound, score the basketball. As we’ve seen, everybody really blends well.

This Cavaliers team is surprising a lot of people with their good performances. They are currently posting a 12-6 record, ranking 3rd in the Eastern Conference. They are exceeding expectations, and Mitchell and Garland have been dubbed the best backcourt in the NBA , which perfectly shows how great they're playing right now.

It's still early in the season to say that the Cavaliers can win the title again, but Love thinks they are on the right path to achieve good things and bring more silverware to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news

The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
BOSTON, MA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Buzz: Trade Rumors, Osman, Allen, Injury Updates

Rounding up the latest NBA buzz surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers, including trade rumors and injury updates. Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert are both questionable for the Cavaliers’ matchup against the Pistons on Sunday. Cleveland is already without Kevin Love in the frontcourt because of a thumb injury. Detroit has several players questionable as well with rookie Jaden Ivey among those uncertain to play.
CLEVELAND, OH
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy