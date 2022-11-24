ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Americans Wanted to Achieve in 2022

By Jordan Litchfield
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmH8X_0jMiQlJj00 Believe it or not, 2022 is beginning to wind down, and 2023 will be here before you know it. For many, the approach of a new year means that it’s time to start thinking about New Year’s resolutions – “new year, new you,” as the saying goes. (Speaking of that, here are 25 of the best motivational workout quotes .)

Maybe you’ll promise yourself to quit smoking, or to cut back on social media doom-scrolling. If so, you’re not alone: those are two of the most popular resolutions, at least according to one study.

About 41% of Americans make a New Year’s resolution every year, and, as you can probably guess, the vast majority - as much as 91% - don’t stick with them.

There are some ways to increase your odds of achieving your year-end promises to yourself, though. First, make sure that your goal is specific; walking for 30 minutes five times a week, for example. Second, make sure that it’s challenging enough to motivate you. Third, make sure that it’s a goal you’re passionate about achieving, and that your heart is in it. Fourth, have a support system in place to keep you on-track. And finally, divide the main goal into smaller, more manageable goals. (Here are 30 reasons why walking is the best exercise .)

To compile a list of the most popular New Year’s resolutions Americans made for 2022, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by consumer data site Statista . Information came from an online survey conducted in November 2021 among nearly 400 respondents.

Click here to see what Americans wanted to achieve in 2022

New Year’s resolutions have a reputation for being nearly impossible to achieve, and with good reason. If you don’t achieve yours, don’t feel bad. There’s always next year - which will be here before you know it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sl4Jl_0jMiQlJj00

13. Don't know
> Share of people who mentioned it as a resolution: 2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=288j9D_0jMiQlJj00

12. Other
> Share of people who mentioned it as a resolution: 9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02IUw2_0jMiQlJj00

11. To become vegetarian / vegan
> Share of people who mentioned it as a resolution: 11%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12qUjv_0jMiQlJj00

10. To cut down on alcohol
> Share of people who mentioned it as a resolution: 18%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VOCVW_0jMiQlJj00

9. To quit smoking
> Share of people who mentioned it as a resolution: 20%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NsIhI_0jMiQlJj00

8. To improve my performance on the job
> Share of people who mentioned it as a resolution: 20%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gf5AO_0jMiQlJj00

7. To reduce stress on the job
> Share of people who mentioned it as a resolution: 21%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10i8HH_0jMiQlJj00

6. To spend less time on social media
> Share of people who mentioned it as a resolution: 21%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YJ2Oo_0jMiQlJj00

5. To live more economically
> Share of people who mentioned it as a resolution: 24%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ckW8C_0jMiQlJj00

4. To spend more time with family / friends
> Share of people who mentioned it as a resolution: 34%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pevRe_0jMiQlJj00

3. To lose weight
> Share of people who mentioned it as a resolution: 41%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rOPLV_0jMiQlJj00

2. To eat healthier
> Share of people who mentioned it as a resolution: 44%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yo95F_0jMiQlJj00

1. To exercise more
> Share of people who mentioned it as a resolution: 48%

