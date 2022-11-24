ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

6 Thanksgiving Movies for Kids and the Whole Family After You Feast

Here's something to be thankful for: We rounded up six of the very best Thanksgiving movies for kids, including a few animated classics, as well as films the entire crew can gather around to enjoy once everyone is good and stuffed. Article continues below advertisement. Even if you are planning...
Deadline

‘Disco Inferno’: PBS & BBC To Tell Story Of Defining Musical & Cultural Legacy As BBC Unveils Christmas Schedule

PBS and the BBC are combining on a landmark documentary series about the rise and fall of disco, while the BBC has revealed its Christmas schedule including new natural history commissions. Disco Inferno: The Sound of the Underground (w/t) is the latest co-commission for the U.S. and British pubcaster and will be produced by BBC Studios. Exploring disco’s continuing musical and cultural legacy, the three-parter will “bring the overlooked pioneers together to tell a powerful, new revisionist history of the disco age,” according to the BBC. The show will start in the 1970s when the pioneering social movement began and move through the years, showcasing archive...
E! News

See Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Kick Off Her Birthday Week With Sweet Celebration

Watch: Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey Cradle Her Baby Bump in Adorable New Post. Kaley Cuoco's s birthday plans are headed towards takeoff. The Flight Attendant star, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, shared a series of photos from her recent birthday celebration on her Instagram Stories Nov. 28. In the snaps, which feature Kaley in a blue floral dress with her hair in a high pony, the actress smiles at a cake.
E! News

You Season 4 Is Arriving Earlier Than Planned

London's calling for You season four to arrive earlier than expected. Netflix has confirmed that the premiere date for the new season has moved up, as part one is now arriving Feb. 9, one day ahead of the originally scheduled Feb. 10. Additionally, part two for You season four has also pushed up its release by one day, now debuting on March 10.
NEW YORK STATE
E! News

Uzo Aduba Reveals Her New Holiday Traditions With Husband Robert Sweeting

Watch: Uzo Aduba Gives Back in Africa as Heifer's FIRST Brand Ambassador. Uzo Aduba is embracing new family traditions. One year after revealing she secretly got married to filmmaker Robert Sweeting, the actress spoke about how the couple celebrate the holidays. "A newer tradition since we've been together is we...
Variety

The Best Coffee Table Books to Gift the Film Buffs in Your Life

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Cinephiles know that movie magic is real. What other medium can transport us to different worlds, bring characters to life and wow us with special effects? From galactic adventures to time travel, films have the special capacity to show us things that are only possible on the screen. They allow our imaginations to run wild and are an exhilarating escape from the every day. From Spike Lee’s best-selling “Spike,” which brings the director’s most famous scenes and behind-the-scenes creative process to...
E! News

E! News

224K+
Followers
56K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy