‘The Waltons’ Only Aired 1 Thanksgiving Special During Its Nine-Season Run
During its second season, 'The Waltons' aired 'The Thanksgiving Story,' which focused on John-Boy's recovery from a serious head injury.
Daily Targum
Spending Thanksgiving alone this year? Stuff(ing) your schedule with these festive solo activities
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and while much of the student body is getting ready to pack their bags and head home for the weekend, some of us don’t have that choice for many different reasons. Now, holidays can get lonely when you don’t have the option to...
6 Thanksgiving Movies for Kids and the Whole Family After You Feast
Here's something to be thankful for: We rounded up six of the very best Thanksgiving movies for kids, including a few animated classics, as well as films the entire crew can gather around to enjoy once everyone is good and stuffed. Article continues below advertisement. Even if you are planning...
How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrated Their First Thanksgiving as a Married Couple
Together with their kids and other family members, Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck celebrated their first major holiday as a married couple. J.Lo shared Instagram photos of themselves with their loved ones Nov. 26, two days after Thanksgiving. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday #ThisIsMeNow #PhotoDump #Family," she captioned her...
Madonna Shares Rare Family Photo With All 6 Kids on Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving holiday, Madonna and her family took some time to celebrate in style. On Nov. 25, the pop queen shared Instagram photos from her festive dinner with her six children—Lourdes...
Kate Hudson Details Parenting With Exes Matt Bellamy & Chris Robinson
For Kate Hudson, when it comes to co-parenting there is nothing but love. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star reflected on her relationships with exes Matt Bellamy, the father of her 11-year-old...
‘Disco Inferno’: PBS & BBC To Tell Story Of Defining Musical & Cultural Legacy As BBC Unveils Christmas Schedule
PBS and the BBC are combining on a landmark documentary series about the rise and fall of disco, while the BBC has revealed its Christmas schedule including new natural history commissions. Disco Inferno: The Sound of the Underground (w/t) is the latest co-commission for the U.S. and British pubcaster and will be produced by BBC Studios. Exploring disco’s continuing musical and cultural legacy, the three-parter will “bring the overlooked pioneers together to tell a powerful, new revisionist history of the disco age,” according to the BBC. The show will start in the 1970s when the pioneering social movement began and move through the years, showcasing archive...
See Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Kick Off Her Birthday Week With Sweet Celebration
Watch: Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey Cradle Her Baby Bump in Adorable New Post. Kaley Cuoco's s birthday plans are headed towards takeoff. The Flight Attendant star, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, shared a series of photos from her recent birthday celebration on her Instagram Stories Nov. 28. In the snaps, which feature Kaley in a blue floral dress with her hair in a high pony, the actress smiles at a cake.
Hailey Bieber Shows Her Ovarian Cyst “the Size of an Apple”
Hailey Bieber is sharing a painful health update on social media. The Rhode Beauty founder detailed a recent health challenge alongside an image posted Nov. 28 to her Instagram Stories. Hailey is...
How the Selling the OC Cast Has Rallied Around Tyler Stanaland Following Brittany Snow Split
Watch: Brittany Snow & Tyler Stanaland SPLIT After 2 Years of Marriage. The Oppenheim Group is sold on helping Tyler Stanaland through his breakup. Tyler's Selling the OC co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim confirmed to E! News that his coworkers have been nothing but supportive following his split from wife Brittany Snow.
You Season 4 Is Arriving Earlier Than Planned
London's calling for You season four to arrive earlier than expected. Netflix has confirmed that the premiere date for the new season has moved up, as part one is now arriving Feb. 9, one day ahead of the originally scheduled Feb. 10. Additionally, part two for You season four has also pushed up its release by one day, now debuting on March 10.
Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Reacts to That Season Finale Twist
The cast of Wednesday enjoyed that juicy finale just as much as the rest of us. In the final episode of the Netflix drama's first season, Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) kicks Nevermore Academy...
TikTok Star Remi Bader Shares Rare Insight on Her New Relationship
Fashion influencer Remi Bader is offering a peek inside her love life. The TikTok star, who is known for her realistic clothing hauls, recently debuted her new relationship on social media....
Billie Eilish Speaks Out on Relationship With “Hottest” Man Alive Jesse Rutherford
Watch: Billie Eilish Gets COZY in Gucci With BF Jesse Rutherford. Billie Eilish is ready to talk about her new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford—and it seems like he's everything she wanted. The "Bad Guy" singer got candid on her relationship with The Neighbourhood singer—who she went Instagram official with last...
Uzo Aduba Reveals Her New Holiday Traditions With Husband Robert Sweeting
Watch: Uzo Aduba Gives Back in Africa as Heifer's FIRST Brand Ambassador. Uzo Aduba is embracing new family traditions. One year after revealing she secretly got married to filmmaker Robert Sweeting, the actress spoke about how the couple celebrate the holidays. "A newer tradition since we've been together is we...
The Perfect Wednesday Gift Guide: Platform Loafer Dupes, Vintage Typewriter Keyboard & More
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Tom Hollander and Leo Woodall React to That Shocking White Lotus Scene
Watch: Tom Hollander & Leo Woodall React to THAT White Lotus Scene. This article contains spoilers from the Nov. 27 episode of The White Lotus. Excuse us, we just need to pick our jaws up off the floor. While we've come to expect the unexpected from The White Lotus, we...
The Best Coffee Table Books to Gift the Film Buffs in Your Life
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Cinephiles know that movie magic is real. What other medium can transport us to different worlds, bring characters to life and wow us with special effects? From galactic adventures to time travel, films have the special capacity to show us things that are only possible on the screen. They allow our imaginations to run wild and are an exhilarating escape from the every day. From Spike Lee’s best-selling “Spike,” which brings the director’s most famous scenes and behind-the-scenes creative process to...
Be Our Guest and Take a Look at the Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration Cast
Watch: Brandy to Play Cinderella AGAIN in Disney's The Pocketwatch. It's a tale as old as time. Ahead of the Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration premiere on Dec. 15, E! can exclusively reveal your first look at the cast, all dressed in their provincial finest. Besides showing the...
Hear Captain Lee's Hilarious One-Liner in Below Deck Preview
The high seas sure have some high-intensity weather. Crew member drama isn't the biggest issue Captain Lee Rosbach faces in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Below Deck's Nov. 28 episode. Rather,...
