This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New York
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
This is The Oldest City in New York
WATERVLIET, N.Y. — Longtime Watervliet residents Richard and Patricia Crinigan were remembered fondly at a special ceremony dedicating a bell memorial in their honor. The memorial, featuring an 1872 Meneely Bell manufactured in the city of Watervliet, was constructed over the summer at a park located on Third Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth streets.
newyorkalmanack.com
The Schenectady Fire of 1861
The City of Schenectady is no stranger to fires. Every school child learns of the destruction of the fledgling village in February 1690 at the hands of the French and their Native American allies. Many know the story of the Great Fire of 1819, which started in a currying shop (where the stretching and finishing of tanned leather was carried out) on Water Street, was spread by strong winds in a northeastern direction, and ultimately destroyed most of the buildings in city west of Church Street from Water Street to the Mohawk River.
Code Blue Alert issued for homeless in Albany
With temperatures expected to dip below freezing Monday night, the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) issued a Code Blue Alert in Albany through Wednesday.
Navigate Through the Spectacular Ice Castles of Lake George This Winter
Get your coat, mittens, and wool hat. Pack the kids in the car and set out for a road trip to Lake George this winter because the Ice Castles are back!. If you're not into skiing or snowboarding, finding fun activities to do with the family in the wintertime is tough. Especially if you want to get outside and get some fresh air. Luckily, we're conveniently located in the Hudson Valley and are only a short trip from Lake George, New York.
Comment sought on Queensbury culvert replacement
Residents of Glens Falls and Queensbury may be familiar with the aging culvert running under Corinth Road, also known as County Route 28. Warren County is looking to give an upgrade to the route that carries Clendon Brook under the road, and is seeking community input.
columbiapaper.com
Two students die in head-on car crash in Ghent
GHENT—Two college students from Brooklyn were killed and a third was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 9H, Friday, November 18. All three were headed home for the Thanksgiving holiday. While on routine patrol, Deputy Ryen Boehme came upon the crash on Route 9H in the...
A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart
The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Photos: Lake George kicks off the holidays with song and light
Thousands flocked to Lake George Village Saturday evening filling Shepard Park, the sidewalks up and down Canada Street, Beach Road and the Lakefront Walkway for the Annual Lite up the Village celebration. The crowd size appeared to be the largest yet in the festival’s 25-year history, and the Village and Town of Lake George, in anticipation of a large turnout, had expanded the scope of the celebration to entertain the crowd.
If you love hot chocolate, an event in Albany is right up your alley. The third Downtown Albany Hot Chocolate Stroll will be held on Saturday, December 3. When you buy a ticket, you’ll get a passport that lets you try gourmet beverages from multiple locations.
Hoosick Falls man dies after construction accident
A 52-year-old male succumbed to life-threatening injuries sustained from a construction accident in Saratoga Springs.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 25-27
The weekend is almost here! From plays to tree lightings to other holiday-themed events, there are quite a few things happening on November 25, 26, and 27.
This Upstate New York Airport Was Deemed USA’s “Most Stressful”
It's one of the most stressful times of year for many reasons, but one being that many are doing a lot of traveling during the upcoming holiday season. Crowded airport terminals, long lines at security, delays and cancellations are coming. Wouldn't it be nice to know what airports you should AVOID during this busy time of year?
spectrumnews1.com
New facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The oldest existing ski area in the Berkshires is welcoming people for another season. Kevin McMillan is excited for visitors to enjoy the brand new facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area. What You Need To Know. Bousquet Mountain Ski Area in Pittsfield, MA was establised in 1932.
Hudson DMV closed for construction
Due to construction at the Hudson DMV, the office will be closed Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December 1. The construction entails the large window behind the counter being replaced.
kingstonthisweek.com
Hundreds of Kingston demonstrators decry Bill 23
Hundreds rallied in front of Kingston City Hall on Sunday morning to protest the Ontario government’s Bill 23, designed to fast-track development projects across the province. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Protesters and speakers on Sunday voiced concern...
Search continues for teen reported missing out of Schenectady
Law enforcement was out in Schenectady on Monday as they continued to search for a teenager reported missing.
newyorkalmanack.com
17-Year-Old Dies in ATV Accident
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at about 3:05 pm, New York State Police responded to the area of Batter Street in Duanesburg, Schenectady County, NY, for the report of an ATV accident with injuries. According to the officers responding, a preliminary investigation determined an ATV (all-terrain vehicle) being operated on...
Narcan kits installed outside north country businesses
Several businesses across the north country will soon be equipped with emergency Narcan kits, as part of an Adirondack Health Institute initiative to expand public access to the lifesaving drug.
wamc.org
Environmental Advocates NY Executive Director Peter Iwanowicz discusses priorities before departure from organization
The leader of one of New York’s most vocal environmental watchdog organizations is stepping down. Peter Iwanowicz has served as Executive Director of Environmental Advocates NY for nine years. He plans to leave at the end of the December. Iwanowicz first joined the organization headquartered in Albany in 1995...
Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner
Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
