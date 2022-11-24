ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Schenectady Fire of 1861

The City of Schenectady is no stranger to fires. Every school child learns of the destruction of the fledgling village in February 1690 at the hands of the French and their Native American allies. Many know the story of the Great Fire of 1819, which started in a currying shop (where the stretching and finishing of tanned leather was carried out) on Water Street, was spread by strong winds in a northeastern direction, and ultimately destroyed most of the buildings in city west of Church Street from Water Street to the Mohawk River.
Navigate Through the Spectacular Ice Castles of Lake George This Winter

Get your coat, mittens, and wool hat. Pack the kids in the car and set out for a road trip to Lake George this winter because the Ice Castles are back!. If you're not into skiing or snowboarding, finding fun activities to do with the family in the wintertime is tough. Especially if you want to get outside and get some fresh air. Luckily, we're conveniently located in the Hudson Valley and are only a short trip from Lake George, New York.
Comment sought on Queensbury culvert replacement

Residents of Glens Falls and Queensbury may be familiar with the aging culvert running under Corinth Road, also known as County Route 28. Warren County is looking to give an upgrade to the route that carries Clendon Brook under the road, and is seeking community input.
Two students die in head-on car crash in Ghent

GHENT—Two college students from Brooklyn were killed and a third was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 9H, Friday, November 18. All three were headed home for the Thanksgiving holiday. While on routine patrol, Deputy Ryen Boehme came upon the crash on Route 9H in the...
A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart

The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
Photos: Lake George kicks off the holidays with song and light

Thousands flocked to Lake George Village Saturday evening filling Shepard Park, the sidewalks up and down Canada Street, Beach Road and the Lakefront Walkway for the Annual Lite up the Village celebration. The crowd size appeared to be the largest yet in the festival’s 25-year history, and the Village and Town of Lake George, in anticipation of a large turnout, had expanded the scope of the celebration to entertain the crowd.
This Upstate New York Airport Was Deemed USA’s “Most Stressful”

It's one of the most stressful times of year for many reasons, but one being that many are doing a lot of traveling during the upcoming holiday season. Crowded airport terminals, long lines at security, delays and cancellations are coming. Wouldn't it be nice to know what airports you should AVOID during this busy time of year?
New facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The oldest existing ski area in the Berkshires is welcoming people for another season. Kevin McMillan is excited for visitors to enjoy the brand new facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area. What You Need To Know. Bousquet Mountain Ski Area in Pittsfield, MA was establised in 1932.
Hudson DMV closed for construction

Due to construction at the Hudson DMV, the office will be closed Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December 1. The construction entails the large window behind the counter being replaced.
Hundreds of Kingston demonstrators decry Bill 23

Hundreds rallied in front of Kingston City Hall on Sunday morning to protest the Ontario government’s Bill 23, designed to fast-track development projects across the province. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Protesters and speakers on Sunday voiced concern...
17-Year-Old Dies in ATV Accident

On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at about 3:05 pm, New York State Police responded to the area of Batter Street in Duanesburg, Schenectady County, NY, for the report of an ATV accident with injuries. According to the officers responding, a preliminary investigation determined an ATV (all-terrain vehicle) being operated on...
Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner

Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
