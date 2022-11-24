The Manchester Christmas Parade was held on Sunday after being postponed on Saturday due to weather. Floats were judged on originality, effort, and theme as it pertained to the theme of the parade. Floats were placed into one of two categories depending on the length of the entry. Regular floats were entries 20 feet or shorter in length. Large floats were entries over 20 feet in length.

