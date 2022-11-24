ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

krcrtv.com

Downtown Redding gears up for 103rd Christmas tree lighting

REDDING, Calif. — December is just days away and the holiday festivities continue on the first Friday of the month in Redding. The downtown Christmas tree lighting will take place on Fri., Dec. 2, at 7 p.m., but the excitement gets underway at 5 p.m. with the classic car display and special events and deals offered by downtown businesses.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

First cannabis dispensary set to open in Red Bluff this weekend

RED BLUFF, Calif. — The first cannabis store in the City of Red Bluff will open on Saturday, Dec. 3, after months of construction. Sundial Collective is one of three businesses the Red Bluff City Council chose to open its dispensary store after DCC approval. The city council adopted ordinances that regulate commercial cannabis businesses within Red Bluff in February 2022.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding's largest Community "Yard Sale" is happening Saturday at The Park Food Truck Hub!

The Park, Redding's Food Truck Hub (The Park), is going all out for Small Business Saturday with the "Community Garage Sale" event they are hosting. The Park's Todd Franklin posted a video to The Park's Facebook page, encouraging people of the community and businesses alike to join them at The Park for this large yard sale event. The Park says there will be tables available, if you want to reserve a spot you can message The Park's Facebook page. The Park encourages anyone who wants to be involved to show up with any things you wish to sell, and join in on the community fun!
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Thanksgiving is over, and Cottonwood Christmas is here!

Christmas is coming early this year in Cottonwood! The "Cottonwood Christmas" is happening Saturday. With Thanksgiving festivities coming to an end, the community of Cottonwood is ready to jump right into the "holly-jolly" spirit with their Christmas themed event happening this Saturday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to...
COTTONWOOD, CA
krcrtv.com

A new hotel is opening in North Redding, Monday

A new four-story hotel is going to be open for business in Redding this Monday. Homes2 Suites (H2S) by Hilton will be located at 5184 Caterpillar Road, H2S says that they are owned and developed by BMV Hotels Group, LP, and features 92 guest suites. “We are so excited to...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Over 1,300 Los Molinos residents without power

LOS MOLINOS, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, at least 1,340 residents throughout Tehama County have lost power. The outage occurred around 8:11 AM, and PG&E crews aim to restore power by 12:15 PM today. The outage is largely affecting the community of Los Molinos, and specific outage areas can be viewed on the map here.
LOS MOLINOS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oregon man hit, killed in I-5 collision in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Oregon man who stopped his vehicle in the east shoulder of Interstate 5 in Red Bluff early Monday morning died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the CHP. Officers said 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford, Oregon, pulled his vehicle over to the...
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Empty Redding retail space: progress is a process, but should there be concerns?

REDDING, Calif. — As the city of Redding continues its economic growth, the growing pains that come with progress are evident in the form of empty retail spaces. Currently, there is nearly half a million square feet of empty retail space in Redding -- 450,000 sq. feet, according to broker associate Jess Whitlow -- but that number is imperfect; there is no system for tracking empty spaces in the city, as there often is in larger cities.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Motorcyclist sustains major injuries following crash in East Redding on Thursday night

REDDING, Calif. — A motorcycle driver sustained major injuries after a crash involving a Prius in East Redding on Thursday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the Redding area, their dispatchers received a report of a crash involving a white Prius and a motorcycle near Old Oregon Trail and Leighton Road at 3:55 p.m. Thursday.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Outages throughout Trinity County due to AT&T equipment failure

Velocity Communications (VC) reported on outages impacting all of their customers since November 25. It has been reported that this outage is affecting many residents in Trinity County. VC says that this outage is due to a failed piece of equipment through their transport provider, AT&T. VC says that they...
krcrtv.com

Redding suspect arrested for sixth car theft in three months

REDDING, CA. — Redding Police arrested a man yesterday who has now been arrested a total of six times for car theft in the last three months. It happened around 2:40 PM yesterday, November 26th, when police responded to the 2400 block of Wilson Avenue to investigate a stolen car. The owner of the stolen car told officers that an unknown man had stolen his red Nissan Sentra. Police then searched the nearby area, but couldn't find any trace of the suspect.
REDDING, CA
Orland, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ORLAND, CA

