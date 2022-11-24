Read full article on original website
Downtown Redding gears up for 103rd Christmas tree lighting
REDDING, Calif. — December is just days away and the holiday festivities continue on the first Friday of the month in Redding. The downtown Christmas tree lighting will take place on Fri., Dec. 2, at 7 p.m., but the excitement gets underway at 5 p.m. with the classic car display and special events and deals offered by downtown businesses.
First cannabis dispensary set to open in Red Bluff this weekend
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The first cannabis store in the City of Red Bluff will open on Saturday, Dec. 3, after months of construction. Sundial Collective is one of three businesses the Red Bluff City Council chose to open its dispensary store after DCC approval. The city council adopted ordinances that regulate commercial cannabis businesses within Red Bluff in February 2022.
Redding's largest Community "Yard Sale" is happening Saturday at The Park Food Truck Hub!
The Park, Redding's Food Truck Hub (The Park), is going all out for Small Business Saturday with the "Community Garage Sale" event they are hosting. The Park's Todd Franklin posted a video to The Park's Facebook page, encouraging people of the community and businesses alike to join them at The Park for this large yard sale event. The Park says there will be tables available, if you want to reserve a spot you can message The Park's Facebook page. The Park encourages anyone who wants to be involved to show up with any things you wish to sell, and join in on the community fun!
Over 50 small businesses hit the streets of Downtown Redding for Small Business Saturday
REDDING. Calif. — More than 50 small businesses gathered in downtown Redding to participate in what's known as Small Business Saturday and provided shoppers with a "passport" guide through all the businesses in attendance. "We are on Market Street it is closed for vendors. There are 50+ vendors here,...
Thanksgiving is over, and Cottonwood Christmas is here!
Christmas is coming early this year in Cottonwood! The "Cottonwood Christmas" is happening Saturday. With Thanksgiving festivities coming to an end, the community of Cottonwood is ready to jump right into the "holly-jolly" spirit with their Christmas themed event happening this Saturday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to...
A new hotel is opening in North Redding, Monday
A new four-story hotel is going to be open for business in Redding this Monday. Homes2 Suites (H2S) by Hilton will be located at 5184 Caterpillar Road, H2S says that they are owned and developed by BMV Hotels Group, LP, and features 92 guest suites. “We are so excited to...
Redding store burglarized only 23 days after grand opening, $15,000 of merchandise stolen
Redding Police Department (RPD) confirmed a burglary on Friday Nov. 25 at HnBcollectibles (HBC) on Hilltop Drive. HBC is a sports card and sport memorabilia store that just opened Nov 2. Owners Blake Schlinger and Hope Marshall said they were devastated to find their store was broken into early Friday morning around 3:20 a.m. Just 23 days after their grand opening.
Over 1,300 Los Molinos residents without power
LOS MOLINOS, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, at least 1,340 residents throughout Tehama County have lost power. The outage occurred around 8:11 AM, and PG&E crews aim to restore power by 12:15 PM today. The outage is largely affecting the community of Los Molinos, and specific outage areas can be viewed on the map here.
Oregon man hit, killed in I-5 collision in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Oregon man who stopped his vehicle in the east shoulder of Interstate 5 in Red Bluff early Monday morning died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the CHP. Officers said 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford, Oregon, pulled his vehicle over to the...
Empty Redding retail space: progress is a process, but should there be concerns?
REDDING, Calif. — As the city of Redding continues its economic growth, the growing pains that come with progress are evident in the form of empty retail spaces. Currently, there is nearly half a million square feet of empty retail space in Redding -- 450,000 sq. feet, according to broker associate Jess Whitlow -- but that number is imperfect; there is no system for tracking empty spaces in the city, as there often is in larger cities.
Man arrested after stolen car fiery crash into Downtown Redding building
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a driver after a chase and a fiery crash downtown Sunday. Police said the car was stolen. Colton Smith, 22 of Orland, was arrested on a series of charges. The incident started just before 5 p.m. Sunday. A Redding police officer spotted a 1999...
Small Business Saturday, community events and opportunities to support local businesses
The Saturday after Thanksgiving is "Small Business Saturday", a perfect excuse to go out on the town now that the Black Friday crowds have died down, and support small businesses in your area. U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) says that this year it is important to go out and support...
Motorcyclist sustains major injuries following crash in East Redding on Thursday night
REDDING, Calif. — A motorcycle driver sustained major injuries after a crash involving a Prius in East Redding on Thursday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the Redding area, their dispatchers received a report of a crash involving a white Prius and a motorcycle near Old Oregon Trail and Leighton Road at 3:55 p.m. Thursday.
Outages throughout Trinity County due to AT&T equipment failure
Velocity Communications (VC) reported on outages impacting all of their customers since November 25. It has been reported that this outage is affecting many residents in Trinity County. VC says that this outage is due to a failed piece of equipment through their transport provider, AT&T. VC says that they...
Man charged with murder in Shasta County to be evaluated for mental competency
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man charged with murder in Shasta County was appointed two doctors to evaluate if he is competent to stand trial, according to Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Steven Schlapia was in court on Monday when the judge appointed two doctors after the defense called...
Redding suspect arrested for sixth car theft in three months
REDDING, CA. — Redding Police arrested a man yesterday who has now been arrested a total of six times for car theft in the last three months. It happened around 2:40 PM yesterday, November 26th, when police responded to the 2400 block of Wilson Avenue to investigate a stolen car. The owner of the stolen car told officers that an unknown man had stolen his red Nissan Sentra. Police then searched the nearby area, but couldn't find any trace of the suspect.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed by semi-truck in downtown Redding
The Shasta County Coroner's office identified a homeless woman who was run over by a semi-truck Saturday night while she was sleeping in tent as 57-year-old Lori Louise Rasmussen of Redding. The truck driver was backing up, going in a westerly direction on State Street, west of Favretto Avenue when...
Orland, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Orland, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The University Preparatory School football team will have a game with Orland High School on November 26, 2022, 19:00:00.
Pleasant Valley shocks Foothill to claim Northern Section D2 championship, completes 'revenge tour'
REDDING, Calif. — Pleasant Valley-Chico went 3-2 in league play and in order to claim its ninth Northern Section title the Vikings had to go through both opponents they lost to in league — Enterprise and Foothill. After blowout losses to Enterprise and Foothill during the regular season, the ...
Motorcycle vs vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Anderson results in two fatalities
ANDERSON, Calif. - 8:30 P.M UPDATE - A CHP officer confirmed with Action News Now that there were two fatalities in the crash on Interstate 5 in Anderson. Action News Now is currently working to get more information regarding the crash confirmed by the CHP. At approximately 5:36 p.m. on...
