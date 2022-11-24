Read full article on original website
Hope & Healing: United Way of South Hampton Roads launches fund following Walmart shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Flowers and balloons sit by the taped-off Walmart on Sam’s Circle in Chesapeake as a community works to heal. “At a time that we were supposed to be joyful and celebrating Thanksgiving, it was a reminder of pain in our community,” said Kelsey Mohring, a representative with the United Way of South Hampton Roads.
New Pittsburgh Courier
For the Currys, Hampton University is ALL IN THE FAMILY
CLARENCE CURRY JR., right, sits next to a statue of his late father, Clarence “Jap” Curry Sr., at Hampton University. A trip from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C., is nothing new. Then traveling from D.C. to Hampton University, in Hampton, Va., wouldn’t be considered earth-shattering, either. But taking...
peninsulachronicle.com
The White Oak Lodge In Hampton Open Again
HAMPTON—If The White Oak Lodge located at 3533 Kecoughtan Rd. in Hampton looks like it should be on the shores of a lake in Michigan it could be because when it was constructed in 1935 (at least according to what the log-burning fireplace says), the surrounding landscape was probably much more rural. But for those looking for good food, good drinks, and good company, owner Jack Robinson hasn’t met a stranger yet.
Dad whose daughter spent 100 days in the hospital is grateful for surprise
Chloe, 11, was diagnosed with a rare lymphatic condition at the age of eight. Since then, she’s had close to 30 surgical interventions and the family has had to live apart.
How grieving Virginia mom plans to honor her son: 'He should still be here'
In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. Of those 66% were linked to a synthetic opioid like fentanyl.
Entire Virginia team to be at funerals of 3 teammates
The entire Virginia football team will be at the funerals of D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., beginning with Perry's Saturday in Miami.
americanmilitarynews.com
Chesapeake veteran, business owner establishes nonprofit to help other veterans and their families
For years, Mike Ihrig has been one of many volunteers who place 13,000 live evergreen wreaths on the graves of veterans during the holidays at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. As acting vice president of the Horton Wreath Society, Ihrig learned that only 10% of the roughly...
13newsnow.com
Mother-daughter nursing duo at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital lift each other up
NORFOLK, Va. — Mirna Medina-Gonzalez and Maxine Morales are both nurses at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. But they’re more than just coworkers - they’re also a mother, daughter duo. "What do they call you?" Medina-Gonzalez jokingly asked her daughter, as the two clasped hands. "Mini-me," Morales said...
Chesapeake Mayor Rick West discusses plans to move city forward
13newsnow.com
What's next? Businesses close to the Chesapeake Walmart reflect on impact to local community
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It’s the story they can’t avoid, even at work. “People still talk about it a little bit. When they come on in," Aida Stephenson says. The still-taped off parking lot next to North Battlefield Boulevard reminds Chesapeake businesses how physically close they are to last week’s tragedy where a Walmart team leader opened fire and killed six coworkers days before Thanksgiving. The City of Chesapeake has since identified those six victims, the youngest among them a 16-year-old boy.
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia City
These are three of the oldest cities in Virginia that you should know about. People still live in these cities. Kecoughtan, Virginia (1610) Built in 1610, the Palace of the Governors is the oldest continuously occupied building in the United States.Photo by(jpellgen (@1179_jp/Flickr)
WAVY News 10
Jamestown-Scotland Ferry to operate at reduced capacity
JAMESTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry will operate at a reduced capacity Tuesday and Thursday this week as two ferries rotate for refueling. The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers can expect travel delays while the ferry Powhatan and ferry Surry rotate for the refueling. The delays are...
Victim in deadly UVA shooting memorialized in VB
A memorial service will be held for Devin Chandler Sunday at 2 p.m. at Rock Church, located at 640 Kempsville Road.
wsvaonline.com
Virginia Casino prepares to open
Virginia’s first full-service casino is less than two months away from opening its doors. Officials are planning to open the Rivers Casino Portsmouth on January 15th. Construction has been ongoing since last December. The casino will remain open 24-7 and is expected to employ around 13-hundred people. It is...
NorVa celebrates 100th birthday with Roaring 20’s party
Tickets are $28 and include food and Monte Carlo tables. There will be live music featuring Skylark, Dominick Dymarcik, and swing dancers from Swing Virginia.
Audio repair shop closed temporarily following commercial fire in Chesapeake
Chesapeake firefighters received the call at 1:22pm at 1228 S. Military Hwy in the Indian River section of the City.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach shelter looking for people to foster pets
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hope for Life Rescue, a Virginia Beach no-kill animal shelter, has reached capacity and is searching for people to foster pets. “We have reached capacity and [are] looking for sleepovers!” the shelter said on its Instagram. Hope for Life Rescue hosts puppy sleepovers...
Did you get a call or text from VDH about your COVID-19 booster? It isn't a scam.
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 17, 2022. If you're a Hampton Roads resident who is over the age of 50 and you receive a text or voicemail from the Virginia Department of Health in the coming days or weeks, it's not a scam.
Study: More than 10 percent of babies in Norfolk born preterm
The organization released its 2022 Report Card, Norfolk earning an “F”, meaning 11.5% of babies are born preterm, which is a baby born before 37 weeks of pregnancy.
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar nears December, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Virginia.
