ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

For the Currys, Hampton University is ALL IN THE FAMILY

CLARENCE CURRY JR., right, sits next to a statue of his late father, Clarence “Jap” Curry Sr., at Hampton University. A trip from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C., is nothing new. Then traveling from D.C. to Hampton University, in Hampton, Va., wouldn’t be considered earth-shattering, either. But taking...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

The White Oak Lodge In Hampton Open Again

HAMPTON—If The White Oak Lodge located at 3533 Kecoughtan Rd. in Hampton looks like it should be on the shores of a lake in Michigan it could be because when it was constructed in 1935 (at least according to what the log-burning fireplace says), the surrounding landscape was probably much more rural. But for those looking for good food, good drinks, and good company, owner Jack Robinson hasn’t met a stranger yet.
HAMPTON, VA
13newsnow.com

What's next? Businesses close to the Chesapeake Walmart reflect on impact to local community

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It’s the story they can’t avoid, even at work. “People still talk about it a little bit. When they come on in," Aida Stephenson says. The still-taped off parking lot next to North Battlefield Boulevard reminds Chesapeake businesses how physically close they are to last week’s tragedy where a Walmart team leader opened fire and killed six coworkers days before Thanksgiving. The City of Chesapeake has since identified those six victims, the youngest among them a 16-year-old boy.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Ty D.

People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia City

These are three of the oldest cities in Virginia that you should know about. People still live in these cities. Kecoughtan, Virginia (1610) Built in 1610, the Palace of the Governors is the oldest continuously occupied building in the United States.Photo by(jpellgen (@1179_jp/Flickr)
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Jamestown-Scotland Ferry to operate at reduced capacity

JAMESTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry will operate at a reduced capacity Tuesday and Thursday this week as two ferries rotate for refueling. The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers can expect travel delays while the ferry Powhatan and ferry Surry rotate for the refueling. The delays are...
JAMESTOWN, VA
wsvaonline.com

Virginia Casino prepares to open

Virginia’s first full-service casino is less than two months away from opening its doors. Officials are planning to open the Rivers Casino Portsmouth on January 15th. Construction has been ongoing since last December. The casino will remain open 24-7 and is expected to employ around 13-hundred people. It is...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach shelter looking for people to foster pets

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hope for Life Rescue, a Virginia Beach no-kill animal shelter, has reached capacity and is searching for people to foster pets. “We have reached capacity and [are] looking for sleepovers!” the shelter said on its Instagram. Hope for Life Rescue hosts puppy sleepovers...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy