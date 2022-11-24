How much marijuana can I have in Illinois?

(WTVO) — Marijuana was made recreationally legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensary and purchase the plant. However, they may still be wondering how much they can have at a time.

The amount of marijuana that a person can have depends on if they are from, or out of, the state, according to the State of Illinois . Residents are able to purchase much more product from an Illinois dispensary then people from out of the state can.

Illinois residents are able to have 30 grams of cannabis flower, five grams of cannabis concentrate and no more than 500 milligrams of THC contained in a cannabis-infused product. Residents in the medical cannabis pilot program may have more than 30 grams of flower, but only if it is grown and secured in their residence under certain conditions.

People from out-of-state can come into Illinois to visit a dispensary, but the amount that they will be able to purchase is greatly reduced. Non-Illinois residents can have 15 grams of cannabis flower, 2.5 grams of cannabis and no more than 250 milligrams of THC contained in a cannabis-infused product.

