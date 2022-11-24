ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

How much marijuana can I have in Illinois?

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gpv28_0jMiPrKe00

(WTVO) — Marijuana was made recreationally legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensary and purchase the plant. However, they may still be wondering how much they can have at a time.

The amount of marijuana that a person can have depends on if they are from, or out of, the state, according to the State of Illinois . Residents are able to purchase much more product from an Illinois dispensary then people from out of the state can.

Illinois residents are able to have 30 grams of cannabis flower, five grams of cannabis concentrate and no more than 500 milligrams of THC contained in a cannabis-infused product. Residents in the medical cannabis pilot program may have more than 30 grams of flower, but only if it is grown and secured in their residence under certain conditions.

People from out-of-state can come into Illinois to visit a dispensary, but the amount that they will be able to purchase is greatly reduced. Non-Illinois residents can have 15 grams of cannabis flower, 2.5 grams of cannabis and no more than 250 milligrams of THC contained in a cannabis-infused product.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 31

whatever buddy
4d ago

Well there should be no limit, there’s no limit on how much alcohol you can buy in a day, and you can brew your own, so it shouldn’t be a problem for anyone growing it.

Reply(5)
24
Lock Him Up
3d ago

Well if you've ever been to Illinois you know you can't afford to buy more than that. They have some of the highest prices and taxes in the country. Go to Michigan.

Reply
4
Maureen Bonifazi
4d ago

These are the daily limits for recreational purchases. You can buy these amounts DAILY

Reply
5
Related
WCIA

Pritzker appoints new cannabis officer for Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday he has appointed a new replacement Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer. The new appointee is Erin Johnson, who currently works at the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice and previously worked for former governor Bruce Rauner. “Erin Johnson’s commitment to equity will serve Illinois well as she takes […]
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois to receive $1.5M in settlement with Google, iHeartMedia

CHICAGO - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Monday that the Land of Lincoln, along with five other states, have reached settlements with Google and iHeartMedia after the two companies allegedly ran deceptive ad campaigns. The complaint accused Google and iHeartMedia of running false endorsements of the Google Pixel 4...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it illegal to spit on someone in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Assault is a serious crime under Illinois law. But is spitting on someone considered assault? According to Illinois law, spitting on someone is considered a form of “simple battery”, which is defined by 720 ILCS 5/12-3 as “Knowingly and without legal justification making physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature.” […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois continues with worst unemployment rate

A new study shows that Illinois' economy continues to trail the rest of the nation as the Land of Lincoln finished dead last in unemployment rates. Illinois' October unemployment numbers show a slight improvement, but the state is still at the bottom compared to the other state's job markets, marking the second month in a row that Illinois has held the nation’s worst jobless rate.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How could a rail strike affect Illinois farms?

(WTVO) — Farmers and manufacturers rely on freight trains to move items around, but a potential rail strike could soon bring that to a crashing halt. Freight rail unions and train companies are involved in a labor dispute. The Biden administration helped broker an agreement between the two back in September to prevent a strike, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I drive while high in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensaries. Since a marijuana high affects people differently than an alcohol buzz, you may be wondering: is it legal to drive while high in Illinois? The answer is: no. Driving under the influence of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Ridiculous Illinois Laws That You Won’t Believe Are Real Laws

These laws will make you think twice about throwing a snowball, feeding birds in a park, and kite flying. There are some pretty crazy/weird laws in Illinois, but towns also have their own ordinances that you need to be aware of it you ever visit or move to these towns. If you're planning a trip to Chicago and wanting to fly a kite, you might want to think that through. Kites can't be flown in the city limits of Chicago, according to Neighborhood Newspapers.
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pritzker won, now you’ll pay

If you listened to Gov. JB Pritzker’s campaign rhetoric, you would think Illinois was well on its way to economic recovery. Pritzker threw a few hundred dollars at us in state tax money, spent hundreds of millions on himself and to help Darren Bailey win the GOP primary last June. Then he announced tax moratoriums he said would help us poor fools, including on the gasoline tax, all before the Nov. 8 general election.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Amendment 1 could force changes to Illinois’ SAFE-T Act police regulations

(The Center Square) – Local governments in Illinois should brace for the unknown with some expecting conflicts between the SAFE-T Act and a looming constitutional amendment enshrining collective bargaining rights. Illinois state lawmakers are back in Springfield Tuesday for the final three days of session before the SAFE-T Act’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payment up to $30,000 available from the state

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you struggling to pay your rent or home mortgage in Illinois? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Illinois? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/26/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) With Black Friday in the books, the busiest shopping weekend now turns to Small Business Saturday today, a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. Folks are encouraged to shop local and help out those who are recovering from the pandemic effects from the past two years.
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Illinois Housing Resource Fair Set For Wednesday

Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH) in partnership with the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), Project Now, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center invites the Illinois region to participate in a Housing Resource Fair on Wednesday, November 30 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy