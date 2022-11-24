Read full article on original website
City of Escondido appoints next chief of police
Escondido has selected the next chief of police, the city announced Monday in a news release.
Vegetation fire threatens commercial structures in Bay Ho
Firefighters responded to the scene of a vegetation fire in Bay Ho on Saturday, said Deputy Chief of San Diego Fire Brian Raines.
americanmilitarynews.com
At last, a statue of Camp Pendleton’s namesake
Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton, a military leader and visionary of the 20th century who spearheaded the effort to establish permanent Marine Corps bases in Southern California, has his name on the Marine Corps’ largest West Coast expeditionary training facility, but where is his statue on Camp Pendleton?. Up...
NBC San Diego
Two Helicopters Collide Mid-Air Near Brown Field in Otay Mesa
Two helicopters, a U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk and a private UH-60A Firehawk used by SDG&E for firefighting efforts, collided with each other in mid-air near San Diego's Brown Field Tuesday evening. First responders from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and Cal Fire San Diego responded to reports of an aircraft...
Video captures moment suspected smuggling boat capsizes off Imperial Beach
A suspected smuggling boat capsized off Imperial Beach Saturday morning. ABC 10News speaks with an eyewitness.
nomadlawyer.org
El Cajon: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In El Cajon, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In El Cajon, California. Located just 17 miles east of downtown San Diego, El Cajon is an interesting city that offers a wide variety of recreational activities. It is also home to a variety of cultural landmarks and beautiful scenery. El Cajon is home to...
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diegans who stay on the I-5
We pass the merge, the infamous junction of I-5 and 805, and paradoxically the traffic slows down even heading south, where four lanes become eight, as we all change lanes and get our bearings. Suddenly only six other vehicles are in sight. “There’s a zone in here where you don’t ever want to go more than five miles an hour over the speed limit, from here down to Pacific Beach. If you see someone going really fast through here, you’ll often see them pulled over just past Sea World.” (Sept. 12, 1996)
cohaitungchi.com
Lake Calavera and Volcano Hiking Trail
Lake Calavera is a moderate to heavily trafficked hiking trail located in Carlsbad, California. Lake Calavera lies within the Calavera Nature Preserve and is unique in that it lies at the base of Mount Calavera which is an extinct volcano. The entire system is maintained by the City of Carlsbad and is a great place for novice to moderately experienced hikers, dog walkers, and mountain bikers.
Counties sending the most people to San Diego County
Stacker compiled a list of counties sending the most people to San Diego County, California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Mystery eggs discovered at Imperial Beach | What are they?
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Experts are looking into a mystery found in Imperial Beach. A man walking on the beach this morning says he had to scare away sea gulls from peaking at mystery eggs. He called lifeguards and they took the eggs away in buckets of sand. CBS...
Dramatic Imperial Beach rescue attempt that left two people dead caught on camera
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Seven people were rescued, and at least two people died Saturday morning after the panga boat they were on capsized off the coast of Imperial Beach, according to officials. "A scene like that is initially chaotic. Everyone is trying to make rescues. There were a...
eccalifornian.com
CALTRANS plans minor commuter disruption during rehab
The California Department of Transportation has embarked on its Interstate 8 Pavement and Bridge Rehabilitation Improvement Project that may impact commuters in East County. Projected to be completed by Summer 2023, the project will extend the service of several bridges by replacing aged pavement, installing concrete railings, sign replacements, landscaping enhancements, and other road-enhancing features.
Chimney Fire Causes Large Amount of Smoke in Escondido House
Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze inside a house in Escondido Saturday that spread a large amount of smoke from the fireplace. The fire was reported at 5:39 a.m. in the 900 block of Viletta Drive. When the first fire engine arrived, smoke appeared to be coming from the rear corner of the structure, the Escondido Fire Department said.
coolsandiegosights.com
Saturday morning at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market.
Look at all the activity today at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market!. Every Saturday morning, local fishermen bring their fresh catches to the pier between Seaport Village and Tuna Harbor, and lovers of seafood line up to buy fish and crabs and sea urchins and other edibles found in the ocean off San Diego.
Motorcyclist ejected off overcrossing in South Bay
A motorcyclist was severely hurt in a solo crash Thursday after being ejected from his vehicle off an overcrossing in the National City area, authorities said.
Drug use, homelessness, and crime: Ocean Beach community said area is on brink of disaster
SAN DIEGO — After CBS 8 aired a story about an Ocean Beach nurse anesthetist who was attacked leaving an OB restaurant, many people started posting their Ocean Beach experiences online. Stories of getting assaulted, threatened, peeping Toms, and harassed. We called San Diego Police to find out why...
NBC San Diego
Man Sleeping in Parked Vehicle Rear-Ended By Speeding Car in Midway District
A man sleeping in the backseat of his parked vehicle suffered serious injuries when his car was rear-ended Sunday by a speeding car in the Midway District of San Diego, authorities said. At around 1:55 a.m. on the 2700 block of Kurtz Street, a woman, 36, driving a 2006 Dodge...
eastcountymagazine.org
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: INAJA MEMORIAL
November 27, 2022 (Inaja) – Claudia White took this photo of the Inaja Memorial between Santa Ysabel and Julian, where she stopped to remember the 11 men who lost their lives battling the Inaja Fire on November 25, 1956. She writes, “My husband, Dean White, was across the canyon on the same fire. He was affected by what they saw and heard for the rest of his life. He was especially saddened by the death of his friend Carlton Lingo.”
NBC San Diego
Man Survives Stabbing Attack Near Old Town Trolley Station
A young man was brought to a San Diego hospital Monday morning after he was stabbed in San Diego's Old Town neighborhood. The victim was injured in a fight between two men, authorities reported. The 30-year-old victim had just left Old Town Transit Center and was standing at the intersection of Pacific Highway and Taylor Street when the other man, whom he did not know, approached him shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
2 People Killed In A Motor vehicle Accident In Oceanside (Oceanside, CA)
The Oceanside Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred on Oceanside Boulevard near State Tree Drive, just west of Interstate 5, at around 8:30 p.m.
