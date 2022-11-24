ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

americanmilitarynews.com

At last, a statue of Camp Pendleton’s namesake

Maj. Gen. Joseph H. Pendleton, a military leader and visionary of the 20th century who spearheaded the effort to establish permanent Marine Corps bases in Southern California, has his name on the Marine Corps’ largest West Coast expeditionary training facility, but where is his statue on Camp Pendleton?. Up...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Two Helicopters Collide Mid-Air Near Brown Field in Otay Mesa

Two helicopters, a U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk and a private UH-60A Firehawk used by SDG&E for firefighting efforts, collided with each other in mid-air near San Diego's Brown Field Tuesday evening. First responders from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and Cal Fire San Diego responded to reports of an aircraft...
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

El Cajon: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In El Cajon, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In El Cajon, California. Located just 17 miles east of downtown San Diego, El Cajon is an interesting city that offers a wide variety of recreational activities. It is also home to a variety of cultural landmarks and beautiful scenery. El Cajon is home to...
EL CAJON, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diegans who stay on the I-5

We pass the merge, the infamous junction of I-5 and 805, and paradoxically the traffic slows down even heading south, where four lanes become eight, as we all change lanes and get our bearings. Suddenly only six other vehicles are in sight. “There’s a zone in here where you don’t ever want to go more than five miles an hour over the speed limit, from here down to Pacific Beach. If you see someone going really fast through here, you’ll often see them pulled over just past Sea World.” (Sept. 12, 1996)
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Lake Calavera and Volcano Hiking Trail

Lake Calavera is a moderate to heavily trafficked hiking trail located in Carlsbad, California. Lake Calavera lies within the Calavera Nature Preserve and is unique in that it lies at the base of Mount Calavera which is an extinct volcano. The entire system is maintained by the City of Carlsbad and is a great place for novice to moderately experienced hikers, dog walkers, and mountain bikers.
CARLSBAD, CA
eccalifornian.com

CALTRANS plans minor commuter disruption during rehab

The California Department of Transportation has embarked on its Interstate 8 Pavement and Bridge Rehabilitation Improvement Project that may impact commuters in East County. Projected to be completed by Summer 2023, the project will extend the service of several bridges by replacing aged pavement, installing concrete railings, sign replacements, landscaping enhancements, and other road-enhancing features.
EL CAJON, CA
Times of San Diego

Chimney Fire Causes Large Amount of Smoke in Escondido House

Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze inside a house in Escondido Saturday that spread a large amount of smoke from the fireplace. The fire was reported at 5:39 a.m. in the 900 block of Viletta Drive. When the first fire engine arrived, smoke appeared to be coming from the rear corner of the structure, the Escondido Fire Department said.
ESCONDIDO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Saturday morning at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market.

Look at all the activity today at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market!. Every Saturday morning, local fishermen bring their fresh catches to the pier between Seaport Village and Tuna Harbor, and lovers of seafood line up to buy fish and crabs and sea urchins and other edibles found in the ocean off San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTO OF THE WEEK: INAJA MEMORIAL

November 27, 2022 (Inaja) – Claudia White took this photo of the Inaja Memorial between Santa Ysabel and Julian, where she stopped to remember the 11 men who lost their lives battling the Inaja Fire on November 25, 1956. She writes, “My husband, Dean White, was across the canyon on the same fire. He was affected by what they saw and heard for the rest of his life. He was especially saddened by the death of his friend Carlton Lingo.”
SANTA YSABEL, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Survives Stabbing Attack Near Old Town Trolley Station

A young man was brought to a San Diego hospital Monday morning after he was stabbed in San Diego's Old Town neighborhood. The victim was injured in a fight between two men, authorities reported. The 30-year-old victim had just left Old Town Transit Center and was standing at the intersection of Pacific Highway and Taylor Street when the other man, whom he did not know, approached him shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA

