ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

PITTSBURGH 87, NORTHWESTERN 58

Percentages: FG .481, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 14-22, .636 (Hinson 4-5, Cummings 3-4, Elliott 3-4, Sibande 3-6, Santos 1-1, Burton 0-1, J.Diaz Graham 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Federiko). Turnovers: 9 (Cummings 2, Hinson 2, Hugley 2, Burton, Elliott, G.Diaz Graham). Steals: 5 (Cummings, Federiko,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

MILWAUKEE 84, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 68

Percentages: FG .355, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Barnes 4-8, Smart 3-4, Larson 1-4, Russell 1-5, Harris 1-7, Gowins 0-1, Branson 0-2, Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Clark 2, Mitchell 2, N.Johnson, Smart). Turnovers: 15 (Russell 4, Branson 3, Harris 2, Smart 2,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

GRAMBLING STATE 73, DARTMOUTH 49

Percentages: FG .347, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Haskins 2-6, Williams 1-2, Krystkowiak 1-3, Blaufeld 1-5, Cornish 1-5, Munro 0-1, McRae 0-2, Myrthil 0-2, Robinson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Adelekun, Blaufeld, Cornish, Haskins, Krystkowiak, Munro, Ogbu). Turnovers: 19 (Cornish 5, Haskins 3, Myrthil...
GRAMBLING, LA
Porterville Recorder

Mississippi 93, Texas Southern 47

MISSISSIPPI (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.297, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Thompson 2-4, Baker 1-1, Taylor 1-3, Eaton 1-3, Collins 0-6, Davis 0-1, Singleton 0-1, Salary 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Igbokwe 2, Collins 1, Davis 1, Scott 1) Turnovers: 9 (Davis 2, Igbokwe 2, Scott 1, Baker 1, Taylor 1,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Porterville Recorder

SACRED HEART 100, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 59

Percentages: FG .423, FT .458. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Geitner 3-9, Harrison 1-2, Alves 0-1, Hutchison 0-1, Resnick 0-1, Restall 0-1, Byfield 0-2, C.Palazzesi 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Byfield, Harrison). Turnovers: 24 (Restall 5, C.Palazzesi 4, Geitner 4, Harrison 3, Greene 2, Hutchison 2,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Porterville Recorder

WASHINGTON 77, SEATTLE 66

Percentages: FG .329, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 10-40, .250 (Tyson 4-12, Grigsby 2-6, Rajkovic 2-7, Penn 1-1, Schumacher 1-8, Williamson 0-2, Lloyd 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Chatfield, Reiley, Williamson). Turnovers: 14 (Grigsby 3, Rajkovic 3, Reiley 3, Schumacher 2, Chatfield, Lloyd, Tyson). Steals: 5...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Brooklyn 109, Orlando 102

Percentages: FG .475, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (G.Harris 4-6, Bol 3-6, F.Wagner 3-6, Banchero 1-1, Schofield 1-1, Houstan 1-3, K.Harris 0-2, M.Wagner 0-2, Hampton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bol 2, G.Harris 2, Schofield). Turnovers: 18 (Banchero 5, F.Wagner 4, G.Harris 3, Hampton...
Porterville Recorder

VIRGINIA TECH 67, MINNESOTA 57

Percentages: FG .367, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Battle 2-7, Garcia 1-3, Ola-Joseph 1-3, Cooper 1-4, Carrington 1-5, Henley 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Payne 3, Garcia, Henley, Ola-Joseph). Turnovers: 7 (Battle 2, Cooper 2, Henley 2, Carrington). Steals: 7 (Cooper 4, Garcia 2,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Porterville Recorder

Nevada 78, Sam Houston St. 60

SAM HOUSTON ST. (6-1) Ezeagu 1-3 1-3 3, Ikpe 4-6 0-2 9, Grant 4-13 3-3 12, May 4-9 0-0 9, Powers 4-7 2-2 12, Ray 1-4 8-9 10, Wilkerson 0-5 0-0 0, Emejuru 0-1 0-1 0, Scroggins 0-1 1-2 1, Huefner 0-2 4-4 4, Nicholas 0-1 0-0 0, Wrzeszcz 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 19-26 60.
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Chicago 114, Utah 107

Percentages: FG .462, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (White 3-5, Williams 1-2, Dragic 1-3, LaVine 1-6, Caruso 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Vucevic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Caruso, Dragic, Green). Turnovers: 7 (Williams 2, Caruso, Dosunmu, Drummond, LaVine, Vucevic). Steals: 6 (DeRozan, Dragic, Drummond, LaVine,...
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

Boston 140, Charlotte 105

Percentages: FG .488, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (McDaniels 4-6, Washington 3-5, McGowens 2-4, Jones 1-3, Maledon 1-4, Bouknight 0-3, Oubre Jr. 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (McGowens, Washington). Turnovers: 20 (Maledon 5, McDaniels 3, Oubre Jr. 3, Richards 3, Washington 3, Plumlee 2,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Mississippi St. 74, Omaha 54

OMAHA (3-5) F.Fidler 3-8 3-4 10, Sutton 3-7 0-0 7, Brougham 1-1 0-0 2, Marshall 3-11 0-1 7, White 3-7 0-0 6, Jungers 1-9 1-2 4, Osburn 4-5 0-0 10, Arop 3-3 0-0 6, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Glover 0-0 0-0 0, Luedtke 1-1 0-0 2, Beard 0-0 0-0 0, L.Fidler 0-0 0-0 0, Frickenstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 4-7 54.
OMAHA, NE
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 122, Sacramento 117

Percentages: FG .532, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Lee 3-7, Shamet 2-5, Washington Jr. 1-2, Craig 1-3, Payne 1-3, Booker 1-6, Bridges 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bridges 3, Biyombo 2, Landale, Washington Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Booker 6, Biyombo 2, Bridges 2, Lee 2,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 101

Percentages: FG .500, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (J.Holiday 4-5, Murray 3-6, Hunter 2-2, Collins 1-4, Young 1-4, Griffin 1-6). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 4, Murray, Okongwu). Turnovers: 19 (Murray 7, Young 3, Forrest 2, Hunter 2, Okongwu 2, Capela, Griffin, J.Holiday). Steals:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

UTSA 68, INCARNATE WORD 62

Percentages: FG .375, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Cisse 4-6, Miller 1-5, Swaby 0-1, Cruz 0-2, Griscti 0-2, Morgan 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Payne 3, Dennis, Griscti, Swaby). Turnovers: 7 (Cisse 2, Cruz, Dennis, Griscti, Payne, Swaby). Steals: 6 (Dennis 2, Cisse, Morgan,...
Porterville Recorder

TULANE 75, LOUISIANA-MONROE 60

Percentages: FG .386, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Blackmon 3-8, Gallion 2-2, Locure 2-7, Powell 1-2, Howell 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Hancock 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bafutto 3). Turnovers: 13 (Bafutto 3, Bolden 3, Locure 3, Blackmon 2, Gallion, Powell). Steals: 3 (Locure 2,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

CAL POLY 62, PACIFIC 58

Percentages: FG .412, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Fleming 2-5, Stevenson 1-1, Taylor 1-3, Sanders 1-4, Hunter 1-5, Franklin 0-1, Koroma 0-1, Pierce 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Pierce). Turnovers: 13 (Hunter 3, Koroma 3, Sanders 3, Stevenson 2, Fleming, Taylor). Steals: 7 (Sanders...
Porterville Recorder

BRYANT 98, FRAMINGHAM STATE 44

Percentages: FG .250, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Erold 1-2, Nyantenji 1-2, Charles 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Okafor 0-1, Woods 0-2, Goines 0-3, Thompson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Goines). Turnovers: 18 (Goines 8, Okafor 3, Carroll, Charles, Dumay, Muhammad, Nyantenji, Saunders, Thompson). Steals: 6...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Amest Tribune

Athlete of the Week

Ballard junior Alliyah Thompson is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week. Thompson had a huge game for the Class 4A No. 6 Ballard girls basketball team in a 54-27 rout over 3A No. 14 Clear Lake Nov. 22 at Huxley. She scored 25 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the field and a 9 of 10 effort from the line and also produced five rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks. This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Athlete of the Week
Porterville Recorder

ALABAMA A&M 71, FISK 55

Percentages: FG .311, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (T.Thompson 3-7, Goodman 1-2, Davenport 0-1, McNelkan 0-1, Payne 0-1, Lockett 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Goodman). Turnovers: 24 (Reed 5, Lockett 4, T.Thompson 4, Jones 3, Ashley 2, Goodman 2, Rogers 2, Davenport, McNelkan). Steals:...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy