Georgia State Patrol Hold Toys 4 Tots Motorcycle Run
RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- Bikers in North Georgia came together to provide Christmas for children in need. The 7th annual Georgia State Patrol Toy Ride took place from Ringgold to Dalton Sunday afternoon. The ride benefits the Marine Corps’ Toys 4 Tots Campaign and provides over a truckload of toys for children who otherwise would not have gifts on Christmas morning.
WRWOS: Rossville Middle celebrates their Georgia REACH Scholar
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Dr. Robert Stinson of Rossville Middle says “Today he recognized… a really good student, from a pool of really really good students, to represent our school in our district as a Georgia REACH Scholar. Ultimately what it means for Shea is that over the course of four years she’ll receive $10,000 in addition to any other scholarship money she might receive.”
Chattanooga Police Searching for Young Woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing young woman.22 year old Jasmine Pace was last seen by her mother Catrina on November 22nd near Tremont Street in Chattanooga. Pace says that she believes the last area her daughter would have been known to be in was the 900 block of Mountain View Road.
Small Business Saturday Brings Shoppers to Local Stores
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Black Friday kicked off the holiday shopping season yesterday. Today, small businesses got their turn in the spotlight. For small business owners, the presence of Small Business Saturday means everything. The National Retail Federation projected that 76 percent of those shopping on Thanksgiving Saturday would shop at a small business.
Early voting begins Monday in Catoosa County
CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF)- Early Voting started Monday in Catoosa County for the Georgia senate runoff between incumbent Rafael Warnock and Hershel walker. If you are a Catoosa resident and would like to vote early, you can vote at either the Ringgold precinct at 5238 Evitt street or westside precinct at 3319 lakeview drive in Rossville.
Missing Catoosa County Teen Found
ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)-A 13 year old boy that went missing in Catoosa County has been located. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office says that 13 year old Logan Jordan Mason, who had went missing Thursday, has been found. He had disappeared from the area around State Line Road and Biscayne...
Mocs women defense gives them win against Kings
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Mocs women’s basketball team jumped out early and never looked back in a 62-47 win over King Saturday afternoon in McKenzie Arena. The Mocs improve to 5-3, while the Tornado falls to 1-4.
Georgia man gets prison time for voting twice in 2021 runoff
LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – A Walker County man is going to prison for voting twice in the 2021 runoff election in Georgia. 62 year old William Chase was convicted this month by a jury of Forgery, and various voting violations. Prosecutors say they began the investigation when a voter...
Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball rallies to win 69-66
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team won a major mid-major battle with a 69-66 decision over visiting Murray State. The game came down to the final shot. There were 14 lead changes and five ties over the 40 minutes.
Police Searching for Teen who Drove Off in Grandparent’s Car
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing juvenile. Police say 13 year old Azyona Douglas left her grandfather’s house through a side window early Saturday morning. From there, police say she stole her grandfather’s vehicle while he was sleeping and drove away. The vehicle is...
Local state representative penning abortion exceptions bill
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Tennessee Representative Yusuf Hakeem is working on a new bill that could provide exceptions to the state’s current abortion law. Hakeem says he’s tasked state attorneys with developing a new bill in the state’s House of Representatives. It would propose exceptions to Tennessee’s...
Protecting yourself against Cyber Monday scams and beyond
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-“Even like recently my own wife she got scammed accidentally because she was trying to do something off eBay”. Anyone can be scammed in they are not vigilant about checking links and making sure the offer is real. Even the spouse of cybersecurity consultant and Juris investigations CEO Andrew Sternke.
