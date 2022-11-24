Read full article on original website
Video captures moment suspected smuggling boat capsizes off Imperial Beach
A suspected smuggling boat capsized off Imperial Beach Saturday morning. ABC 10News speaks with an eyewitness.
2 helicopters collide in midair near local airport
Two helicopters collided in midair Tuesday near Brown Field Municipal Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
Dramatic Imperial Beach rescue attempt that left two people dead caught on camera
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Seven people were rescued, and at least two people died Saturday morning after the panga boat they were on capsized off the coast of Imperial Beach, according to officials. "A scene like that is initially chaotic. Everyone is trying to make rescues. There were a...
2 dead after panga capsizes off Imperial Beach
An early morning started off quick in Imperial Beach on Saturday. Around 6 a.m. Imperial Beach Fire and Rescue responded to a panga that tipped over near Cortez Avenue and Seacoast Drive. Officials say several people were on board.
Motorcyclist ejected off overcrossing in South Bay
A motorcyclist was severely hurt in a solo crash Thursday after being ejected from his vehicle off an overcrossing in the National City area, authorities said.
Mystery eggs discovered at Imperial Beach | What are they?
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Experts are looking into a mystery found in Imperial Beach. A man walking on the beach this morning says he had to scare away sea gulls from peaking at mystery eggs. He called lifeguards and they took the eggs away in buckets of sand. CBS...
Missing at-risk juvenile last seen in San Marcos
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk juvenile.
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: INAJA MEMORIAL
November 27, 2022 (Inaja) – Claudia White took this photo of the Inaja Memorial between Santa Ysabel and Julian, where she stopped to remember the 11 men who lost their lives battling the Inaja Fire on November 25, 1956. She writes, “My husband, Dean White, was across the canyon on the same fire. He was affected by what they saw and heard for the rest of his life. He was especially saddened by the death of his friend Carlton Lingo.”
Woman on motorcycle killed after reportedly running red light in Otay Ranch
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A woman is dead after reportedly running a red light in Chula Vista Saturday morning and colliding with an SUV, according to police. Chula Vista police responded to the intersection of Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya around 11:30 a.m. following reports of a traffic collision.
2 people hit by car, killed in Oceanside
Two people were killed after being struck by a car on Thanksgiving night in Oceanside, police said Friday.
Witnesses Say Female Motorcyclist Killed in Chula Vista Wreck Ran Red Light
A 34-year-old woman died Saturday in Chula Vista when she apparently ran a red light and her motorcycle hit an SUV. The collision happened at 11:32 a.m. at Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya, said Sgt. Anthony Molina of the Chula Vista Police Department. Witnesses reported seeing the motorcycle enter the...
How a family-run Mexican restaurant became a popular chain — and a Southwest phenomenon
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Roberto's, Alberto's, Filiberto's, Juanberto's ... If you have lived in or around the Southwest states, odds are you've seen a variation of a "Berto's" Mexican fast-food restaurant, the majority possessing an identifiable orange and yellow color scheme and a logo in a cursive font. Over the...
2 Men Suffering from Fentanyl Overdoses Revived After Flagging Down Officers
Two men suffering from fentanyl overdoses early Friday in the East Village flagged down San Diego police officers, who helped administer life-saving care. The men fell unconscious in the 200 block of 16th Street at about 7:15 a.m. and officers gave them Narcan as they lay on the sidewalk, according to OnScene.TV.
2 Dead After Being Struck by Car in Oceanside on Thanksgiving Night
Two people were killed after being struck by a car on Thanksgiving night in Oceanside, police said Friday. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Oceanside Boulevard near State Tree Drive, just west of Interstate 5, according to the Oceanside Police Department. Oceanside officers were on the boulevard and...
Abandoned panga found near Pacific Beach
Immigration authorities were called out to Pacific Beach Monday after lifeguards spotted an abandoned panga on shore.
Outages Interrupt Thanksgiving for Hundreds of North, East County SDG&E Customers
Power had been restored for most of the hundreds of customers in Julian, Santa Ysabel and Morettis Junction who suffered outages Thursday, according to San Diego Gas & Electric. As of 5:30 p.m., SDG&E’s online Outage Map showed that a handful of customers in those communities would be without electricity...
1 Man Dead, 2 Others Revived After Fentanyl Overdoses at Mission Beach Rental
A man in his 20s died Tuesday and two other men in their 20s were revived from suspected fentanyl overdoses at a Mission Beach rental, authorities said. San Diego Police were sent to a residence in the 3200 block of Ocean View Walk after two of the men called to report that one in their group had passed out after the trio returned from a party.
Man Walking on Street in Teralta West Hospitalized After Being Shot in the Head
A 34-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after being shot in the head in the Teralta West neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police were called at 6:07 p.m. to the 4200 block of Van Dyke Avenue, where they learned that the victim was walking with the suspect when a witness heard a popping sound and saw the victim fall and the suspect walk quickly away.
Caught on camera: Ocean Beach man attacked by group of homeless people
A man is recovering from serious injuries after he was seen on camera being brutally attacked by a group of homeless men in San Diego's Ocean Beach neighborhood last Friday night.
6 Kayakers in La Jolla Among Multiple Thanksgiving Day Rescues by San Diego Lifeguards
Lifeguards on Thursday helped six kayakers who had difficulty getting back to shore due to high coastal winds in La Jolla, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman said. Around noon, offshore winds became a challenge for the kayakers, said the SDFD’s Jose Ysea. The six kayakers did not suffer injuries, he added.
